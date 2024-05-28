Serial Maven Studios Hires Former Blue Ant Media Colleague Julie Chang As COO & Exec Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Serial Maven Studios has made its first major hire — bringing onboard senior Blue Ant Media exec Julie Chang.

As we revealed in January, Blue Ant alumna Solange Attwood and Asha Daniere launched unscripted IP-focused studio business Serial Maven, and they have now reunited with Chang. She will be COO and Executive Producer at the Toronto-based operation.

Chang was previously Blue Ant’s EVP of Business Strategy and Co-Productions, where she harnessed a reputation for expertize in identifying, structuring and closing content creation and production financing deals. That skillset should suit Serial Maven, which was launched with a “customized 360-degree approach to access co-financing, co-production and commissioning opportunities.”

“Julie’s expertise in international co-productions and co-financing models is amongst the best in the unscripted industry,” said Serial Maven Studios CEO Solange Attwood and President Asha Daniere in a statement. “Her impressive track record and extensive network with best-in-class creative talent will continue to grow our global reach.”

Chang has joined Serial Maven’s fellow Canadian company Blue Ant in 2016 and held roles such as EVP, International Co-Productions, where she worked closely with both Attwood, who was Blue Ant International’s EVP, and Daniere, who had an EVP-level legal and business affairs role at Blue Ant during at eight-year run that ended in 2020.

Further back, Chang was an entertainment lawyer at Lewis Birnberg Hanet LLP and later served as SVP, Acquisitions and Business Affairs for Peace Point Rights, where she spent four years prior to joining Blue Ant, where along with building relationships with co-pro partners and buyers, she also headed up all business operations for the company’s global originals strategy, commissioning across Canadian linear and global FAST channels.

“I am thrilled to join Serial Maven Studios, where a legacy of success and excellence meets a future of innovation, poised to redefine industry standards and drive unprecedented growth,” said Chang.

