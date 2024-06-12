See inside the Metroplex’s first Joe V’s Smart Shop
H-E-B celebrated the opening of a new Joe V’s Smart Shop at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
The first Joe V’s location outside of Houston, the store will open to the public on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Located at 4101 W. Wheatland Rd., the 55,000 square foot store is expected to employ about 250 people.
Tuesday’s ribbon cutting was attended by H-E-B executives and community members involved with the project. Harmony food pantry, Duncanville Independent School District and Duncanville Outreach Ministry all received $10,000 donations from H-E-B at the event.
Chief Operating Officer of H-E-B, Roxanne Orsak, said it’s surreal, but exciting to see Joe V’s expansion to the Metroplex. She thinks Joe V’s will be successful in the area.
H-E-B’s managing director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, said Joe V’s is the company’s fastest growing format. She said the brand allows H-E-B to bring quality groceries to communities with a variety of budgets.
“We can still provide them the freshest food and the freshest produce in an area that may not have great access,” Jackson said.
Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s offers many products familiar to H-E-B shoppers such as in-store baked bolillos and tortilla chips. Joe V’s focuses on keeping groceries affordable for customers.
Joe V’s is just one part of H-E-B’s rapid expansion in the Metroplex.
A second Joe V’s is slated to open in Dallas next spring. H-E-B’s Mansfield location is scheduled to open on June 26.
In April, H-E-B opened a location in Alliance, the grocer’s first Fort Worth store.
The company announced plans for a store in Glade Parks in April. An H-E-B in Rockwall is expected to open in 2025. Future H-E-B locations are under construction in Melissa, Prosper and Frisco.