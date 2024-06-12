See inside the Metroplex’s first Joe V’s Smart Shop

H-E-B celebrated the opening of a new Joe V’s Smart Shop at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

The first Joe V’s location outside of Houston, the store will open to the public on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Located at 4101 W. Wheatland Rd., the 55,000 square foot store is expected to employ about 250 people.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting was attended by H-E-B executives and community members involved with the project. Harmony food pantry, Duncanville Independent School District and Duncanville Outreach Ministry all received $10,000 donations from H-E-B at the event.

H-E-B and Joe V’s executives celebrate the opening of Joe V’s Smart Shop with community members at a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Dallas on June 12.

Chief Operating Officer of H-E-B, Roxanne Orsak, said it’s surreal, but exciting to see Joe V’s expansion to the Metroplex. She thinks Joe V’s will be successful in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

H-E-B’s managing director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, said Joe V’s is the company’s fastest growing format. She said the brand allows H-E-B to bring quality groceries to communities with a variety of budgets.

“We can still provide them the freshest food and the freshest produce in an area that may not have great access,” Jackson said.

Produce at Joe V’s Smart Shop.

Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s offers many products familiar to H-E-B shoppers such as in-store baked bolillos and tortilla chips. Joe V’s focuses on keeping groceries affordable for customers.

A Joe V’s Smart Shop employee prepares the store’s sushi station for use on June 11, 2024. Joe V’s will offer shoppers a variety of prepared foods at affordable prices.

Joe V’s is just one part of H-E-B’s rapid expansion in the Metroplex.

A second Joe V’s is slated to open in Dallas next spring. H-E-B’s Mansfield location is scheduled to open on June 26.

Products line the aisle of Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas on June 11, 2024. The store is opening on June 12.

In April, H-E-B opened a location in Alliance, the grocer’s first Fort Worth store.

The company announced plans for a store in Glade Parks in April. An H-E-B in Rockwall is expected to open in 2025. Future H-E-B locations are under construction in Melissa, Prosper and Frisco.