Sea Limited (SE) Rose on Stabilized Competitive Environment

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 4.72% compared to 5.00% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Artisan Developing World Fund has returned 127.46% cumulatively, since June 30, 2015, compared to 38.81% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses. Sea Limited’s (NYSE:SE) one-month return was -0.46%, and its shares gained 23.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 8, 2024, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $72.96 per share with a market capitalization of $41.904 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund stated the following regarding Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Sea rose during the quarter due to growing evidence of a stabilizing competitive environment, potential improvement in its Free Fire gaming franchise, and strong quarterly results with improving profitability."

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 61 hedge fund portfolios held Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of the first quarter which was 51 in the previous quarter. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reported a strong first quarter. The company's three segments have shown strong growth and an improved profit profile in the quarter.

