Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.34

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will pay a dividend of $0.34 on the 21st of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Sandy Spring Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Sandy Spring Bancorp's payout ratio of 50% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 2.8%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 41% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.64 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, Sandy Spring Bancorp's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Sandy Spring Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

