Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): Is It One of the Best Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against the other cloud computing stocks.

Cloud computing has changed the way we access and manage computing resources. The industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Market estimates suggest a jump from a size of $0.68 trillion in 2024 to a projected $1.44 trillion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This upward trend is expected to continue, with the market reaching a value of almost $2.5 trillion by 2032. These figures point towards a rising adoption and utilization of cloud solutions across various industries.

The growth in the industry is likely to be driven by a number of factors. One key factor is the growing recognition among large enterprises of the impact that cloud computing can have on their operations. In fact, an impressive 94% of companies across the globe have already adopted cloud computing solutions. This high rate of adoption is expected to have a remarkable economic impact, with forecasts showing that it could generate approximately $3 trillion in revenue by the year 2030.

Currently, North America and Europe are leading the way in cloud computing adoption, with Asia Pacific not far behind. North America holds the largest share of the global market at 41%. The region's early adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has played a key role in driving its cloud market growth.

Even with stricter regulations around data privacy and security, the European markets are also displaying consistent growth in cloud adoption. Countries like Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark are leading the way in cloud adoption within specific industries. This suggests that European businesses are increasingly recognizing the value of cloud solutions while navigating a regulatory landscape that prioritizes data protection.

The Asia Pacific region is also currently experiencing a rise in cloud computing adoption. The market size rose to an estimated $32.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to be a significant contributor to the global cloud computing market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to a large-scale shift towards digital business models across various industries in the region. The need for cost-effective solutions has fueled cloud adoption among small and medium businesses (SMBs). Approximately 78% of SMBs are currently using cloud services, with 39% of these businesses spending up to $600,000 per year on public cloud services.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best cloud computing stocks to buy now, we relied on Insider Monkey’s extensive database of 920 hedge funds as of Q1 2024. We picked the cloud computing stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 154

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has established itself as a leading player in cloud computing. As a top provider of both CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software platforms and enterprise collaboration tools, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) enjoys a prominent position in the modern market.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported a strong first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue reached $8.25 billion, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. The company maintained a healthy operating margin of 27.6%. Moreover, the current remaining performance obligation grew 12% year-over-year to $24.1 billion, indicating strong future customer commitments.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock has an average "Moderate Buy" rating from analysts, based on 40 recommendations in the past 3 months. The average 12-month price target for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) sits at $297.11, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19% from the current price.

Here’s what Harding Loevner said about Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“Leading software companies have the advantage of high switching costs and the ability to incorporate new features into products customers already use. For example, Microsoft has added its Copilot chatbot functionality to everything from search (Bing Chat, recently renamed to just Copilot) to coding (GitHub Copilot) and workplace applications (Copilot for Microsoft 365). Software sold by Microsoft and other companies such as Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), SAP, and ServiceNow are also already deeply integrated into their customers’ operations and workflow. As large enterprises search for the right balance, Salesforce’s Data Cloud, a flagship offering, is designed to address a critical issue for them so they can make better use of AI tools. After a hectic buildout over the last few years of “data warehouses” and “data lakes”—two types of repositories for storing and processing data—across the various business units of large companies, many companies are left with what feels like islands of trapped data. Data Cloud solves this by creating a single platform to access and leverage all of an enterprise’s data, eliminating the need to constantly duplicate large amounts of information across different platforms. Users are then able to apply generative-AI technology, such as Salesforce’s Einstein tool, to a more comprehensive dataset, which enables them to better glean customers’ intentions, personalize marketing messages, and automate the processing of customer-service requests. As users build these systems, Einstein’s copiloting functionality helps their programmers work more efficiently so that IT departments with limited budgets and manpower can still develop the necessary tools. Salesforce’s management projects that revenue and earnings will climb about 9% and 45%, respectively, in fiscal 2025, citing the company’s operating leverage and cost discipline. We think these figures are achievable given the renewed focus on profitable growth, and so we added to the stock during the quarter.”

At the end of Q1 2024, 154 hedge funds reported owning a stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), making it one of the best cloud computing stocks to buy now.

At the end of Q1 2024, 154 hedge funds reported owning a stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), making it one of the best cloud computing stocks to buy now.

