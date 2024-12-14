What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

A comfortable living may look different for everyone, but it typically means you can cover your basic expenditures and still have enough money for leisure, savings and even investing opportunities.
This is easier for couples who often have two incomes, but when you’re a single person, the salary you need to live comfortably may actually have to be higher. Where you live also plays a role. For instance, you can get by on less than $65,000 in St. Louis, Missouri, but in many California cities, you need between $100,000 and $200,000 just to live comfortably!
To find out the salary that singles need to live comfortably in 100 major U.S. cities, GOBankingRates sourced data on population, total households and median household income, from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then sought out the cost of living index from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability index from AreaVibes and the average single-family home value from February 2024 sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index.
Following the 50/30/20 rule that states rent should be no more than 50% of your income, the cost of living was doubled to find the salary needed to afford a comfortable living in each city.
100. Irvine, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $287,311
-
Median household income: $122,948
-
Average monthly cost of living: $11,971
99. Fremont, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $271,867
-
Median household income: $169,023
-
Average monthly cost of living: $11,328
98. San Jose, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $269,386
-
Median household income: $136,010
-
Average monthly cost of living: $11,224
97. San Francisco
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $251,308
-
Median household income: $136,689
-
Average monthly cost of living: $10,471
96. Honolulu
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $236,787
-
Median household income: $82,772
-
Average monthly cost of living: $9,866
95. San Diego
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $211,007
-
Median household income: $98,657
-
Average monthly cost of living: $8,792
94. Los Angeles
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $193,581
-
Median household income: $76,244
-
Average monthly cost of living: $8,066
93. Arlington, Virginia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $191,110
-
Median household income: $137,387
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,963
92. Anaheim, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $181,711
-
Median household income: $88,538
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,571
91. Seattle
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $181,694
-
Median household income: $116,068
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,571
90. Scottsdale, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $177,688
-
Median household income: $104,197
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,404
89. Chula Vista, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $177,418
-
Median household income: $101,984
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,392
88. Oakland
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,894
-
Median household income: $94,389
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,371
87. Long Beach, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,114
-
Median household income: $78,995
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,296
86. Santa Ana, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $170,634
-
Median household income: $84,210
-
Average monthly cost of living: $7,110
85. Santa Clarita, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $166,698
-
Median household income: $116,186
-
Average monthly cost of living: $6,946
84. New York
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $165,464
-
Median household income: $76,607
-
Average monthly cost of living: $6,894
83. Boston
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $162,875
-
Median household income: $89,212
-
Average monthly cost of living: $6,786
82. Washington, D.C.
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $159,683
-
Median household income: $101,722
-
Average monthly cost of living: $6,653
81. Denver
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $136,869
-
Median household income: $85,853
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,703
80. Riverside, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,917
-
Median household income: $83,448
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,580
79. Jersey City, New Jersey
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,918
-
Median household income: $91,151
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,455
78. Miami
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,347
-
Median household income: $54,858
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,431
77. Portland, Oregon
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,672
-
Median household income: $85,876
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,236
76. Gilbert, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,037
-
Median household income: $115,179
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,210
75. Austin, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $122,922
-
Median household income: $86,556
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,122
74. Aurora, Colorado
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $122,350
-
Median household income: $78,685
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,098
73. Reno, Nevada
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $120,474
-
Median household income: $73,073
-
Average monthly cost of living: $5,020
72. Chandler, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $118,746
-
Median household income: $99,374
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,948
71. Plano, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $117,749
-
Median household income: $105,679
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,906
70. Sacramento, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $116,422
-
Median household income: $78,954
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,851
69. Henderson, Nevada
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $113,224
-
Median household income: $85,311
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,718
68. Colorado Springs, Colorado
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $110,944
-
Median household income: $79,026
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,623
67. Newark, New Jersey
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $110,518
-
Median household income: $46,460
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,605
66. Anchorage
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,482
-
Median household income: $95,731
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,562
65. Stockton, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,904
-
Median household income: $71,612
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,496
64. Virginia Beach, Virginia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,165
-
Median household income: $87,544
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,465
63. Raleigh, North Carolina
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $106,529
-
Median household income: $78,631
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,439
62. Boise, Idaho
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $106,189
-
Median household income: $76,402
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,425
61. Mesa, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $105,991
-
Median household income: $73,766
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,416
60. Nashville, Tennessee
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $105,525
-
Median household income: $71,328
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,397
59. Atlanta
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $105,469
-
Median household income: $77,655
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,395
58. Las Vegas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $105,021
-
Median household income: $66,356
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,376
57. Madison, Wisconsin
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $104,827
-
Median household income: $74,895
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,368
56. Phoenix
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $104,685
-
Median household income: $72,092
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,362
55. Chesapeake, Virginia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $103,477
-
Median household income: $92,703
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,312
54. Orlando, Florida
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $102,277
-
Median household income: $66,292
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,262
53. Glendale, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,938
-
Median household income: $66,375
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,247
52. North Las Vegas, Nevada
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,938
-
Median household income: $66,375
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,247
51. Durham, North Carolina
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $100,570
-
Median household income: $71,774
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,190
50. St. Petersburg, Florida
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $100,545
-
Median household income: $74,710
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,189
49. Charlotte, North Carolina
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $100,499
-
Median household income: $70,333
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,187
48. Bakersfield, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $100,386
-
Median household income: $74,070
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,183
47. Tampa, Florida
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $99,046
-
Median household income: $73,827
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,127
46. Fresno, California
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $98,553
-
Median household income: $63,001
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,106
45. Spokane, Washington
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $98,378
-
Median household income: $63,316
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,099
44. Richmond, Virginia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $96,481
-
Median household income: $59,606
-
Average monthly cost of living: $4,020
43. Minneapolis
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $95,147
-
Median household income: $76,332
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,964
42. Irving, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $93,652
-
Median household income: $76,686
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,902
41. Dallas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,426
-
Median household income: $63,985
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,726
40. Lincoln, Nebraska
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,190
-
Median household income: $67,846
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,716
39. Chicago
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,158
-
Median household income: $71,673
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,715
38. Arlington, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $88,582
-
Median household income: $71,736
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,691
37. Tuscon, Arizona
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $88,060
-
Median household income: $52,049
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,669
36. Omaha, Nebraska
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $87,509
-
Median household income: $70,202
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,646
35. Albuquerque, New Mexico
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $86,862
-
Median household income: $61,503
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,619
34. Fort Worth, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $86,782
-
Median household income: $72,726
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,616
33. Garland, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $86,419
-
Median household income: $71,044
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,601
32. Jacksonville, Florida
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $85,864
-
Median household income: $64,138
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,578
31. Norfolk, Virginia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $84,751
-
Median household income: $60,998
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,531
30. St. Paul, Minnesota
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $82,823
-
Median household income: $69,919
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,451
29. Lexington, Kentucky
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,888
-
Median household income: $66,087
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,412
28. Houston
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $80,983
-
Median household income: $60,440
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,374
27. Greensboro, North Carolina
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $79,181
-
Median household income: $55,051
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,299
26. Columbus, Ohio
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $78,618
-
Median household income: $62,994
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,276
25. Buffalo, New York
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $78,440
-
Median household income: $46,184
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,268
24. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $78,367
-
Median household income: $54,416
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,265
23. San Antonio, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $77,809
-
Median household income: $59,593
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,242
22. Pittsburgh
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,446
-
Median household income: $49,191
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,144
21. Cincinnati
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,446
-
Median household income: $49,191
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,144
20. Philadelphia
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $74,871
-
Median household income: $57,537
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,120
19. New Orleans
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $74,676
-
Median household income: $51,116
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,112
18. Kansas City, Missouri
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,829
-
Median household income: $65,256
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,076
17. Louisville, Kentucky
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,278
-
Median household income: $63,114
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,053
16. Indianapolis
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,041
-
Median household income: $59,110
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,043
15. Lubbock, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $72,082
-
Median household income: $58,734
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,003
14. Wichita, Kansas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $72,078
-
Median household income: $60,712
-
Average monthly cost of living: $3,003
13. Milwaukee
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,963
-
Median household income: $49,733
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,998
12. Corpus Christie, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,391
-
Median household income: $64,449
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,975
11. Fort Wayne, Indiana
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,890
-
Median household income: $58,233
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,954
10. Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,337
-
Median household income: $56,648
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,931
9. Oklahoma City
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,333
-
Median household income: $64,251
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,931
8. El Paso, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,024
-
Median household income: $55,710
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,876
7. Baltimore
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,753
-
Median household income: $58,349
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,823
6. Laredo, Texas
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,115
-
Median household income: $60,928
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,755
5. St. Louis
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $64,504
-
Median household income: $52,941
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,688
4. Memphis, Tennessee
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $61,459
-
Median household income: $48,090
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,561
3. Toledo, Ohio
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $56,939
-
Median household income: $45,405
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,372
2. Cleveland
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $56,044
-
Median household income: $37,271
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,335
1. Detroit
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $51,144
-
median household income: $37,761
-
Average monthly cost of living: $2,131
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 US cities in terms of population, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The total households and median household income was also found from the same source. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, and the average single family home value from Feb 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the cost of living indexes and using the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for single residents, the average expenditure costs can be calculated for each city. Using the average home value and using the national 30 year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data while assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Adding the average mortgage and the average expenditure costs gives the average total cost of living for each city. Following the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should be no more than 50% of your income, the cost of living was doubled to find the salary needed to afford a comfortable living in each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 22, 2024.
