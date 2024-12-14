GOBankingRates

What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Jordan Rosenfeld
16 min read
A comfortable living may look different for everyone, but it typically means you can cover your basic expenditures and still have enough money for leisure, savings and even investing opportunities.

This is easier for couples who often have two incomes, but when you’re a single person, the salary you need to live comfortably may actually have to be higher. Where you live also plays a role. For instance, you can get by on less than $65,000 in St. Louis, Missouri, but in many California cities, you need between $100,000 and $200,000 just to live comfortably!

To find out the salary that singles need to live comfortably in 100 major U.S. cities, GOBankingRates sourced data on population, total households and median household income, from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then sought out the cost of living index from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability index from AreaVibes and the average single-family home value from February 2024 sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index.

Following the 50/30/20 rule that states rent should be no more than 50% of your income, the cost of living was doubled to find the salary needed to afford a comfortable living in each city.

100. Irvine, California

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $287,311

  • Median household income: $122,948

  • Average monthly cost of living: $11,971

99. Fremont, California

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $271,867

  • Median household income: $169,023

  • Average monthly cost of living: $11,328

98. San Jose, California

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $269,386

  • Median household income: $136,010

  • Average monthly cost of living: $11,224

97. San Francisco

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $251,308

  • Median household income: $136,689

  • Average monthly cost of living: $10,471

96. Honolulu

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $236,787

  • Median household income: $82,772

  • Average monthly cost of living: $9,866

95. San Diego

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $211,007

  • Median household income: $98,657

  • Average monthly cost of living: $8,792

94. Los Angeles

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $193,581

  • Median household income: $76,244

  • Average monthly cost of living: $8,066

