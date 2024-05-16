Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AS DOW EYES 40,000 ON RATE-CUT HOPES

Shares of U.S. retail giant Walmart pop as company raises full-year forecasts

The Salary You Need To Afford Living in America’s Biggest Boomtowns

Jordan Rosenfeld
·13 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boomtown. The word sounds like it’s describing an explosion — and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An example of such a place is Kirkland, Washington, which saw 46.5% growth between 2012 and 2022.

The cost of living in these boomtowns varies, with some of them being affordable and some already reflecting the fact that many people are flocking to them — with steeper salaries required to cover basic costs.

To find out the salary you need to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America with U.S. Census data to determine total population, total households, median household income and change of population from 2012 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city.

Read on to find out how much you’d need to make to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns.

80. San Ramon, California

  • Population: 99,453

  • Total cost of living: $132,859

  • Median household income: $5,255

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,128

79. Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Population: 117,962

  • Total monthly cost of living: $13,132

  • Median household income: $121,539

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $315,157

78. Pleasanton, California

  • Population: 78,691

  • Total monthly cost of living: $13,071

  • Median household income: $181,639

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $313,694

77. Irvine, California

  • Population: 304,527

  • Total monthly cost of living: $12,893

  • Median household income: $122,948

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $309,441

76. Bellevue, Washington

  • Population: 150,606

  • Total monthly cost of living: $12,273

  • Median household income: $149,551

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $294,556

75. Sammamish, Washington

  • Population: 66,586

  • Total monthly cost of living: $12,231

  • Median household income: $215,047

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $293,537

74. Milpitas, California

  • Population: 79,092

  • Total monthly cost of living: $11,928

  • Median household income: $166,769

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $286,270

73. Dublin, California

  • Population: 71,068

  • Total monthly cost of living: $11,517

  • Median household income: $191,039

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $276,410

72. Redmond, Washington

  • Population: 73,728

  • Total monthly cost of living: $11,071

  • Median household income: $155,287

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $265,700

71. Kirkland, Washington

  • Population: 92,015

  • Total monthly cost of living: $10,599

  • Median household income: $135,608

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $254,383

70. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Population: 66,316

  • Total monthly cost of living: $10,138

  • Median household income: $185,546

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $243,315

69. Arlington, Virginia

  • Population: 235,845

  • Total monthly cost of living: $8,488

  • Median household income: $137,387

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,703

68. San Marcos, California

  • Population: 94,360

  • Total monthly cost of living: $8,340

  • Median household income: $99,413

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $200,165

67. Seattle, Washington

  • Population: 734,603

  • Total monthly cost of living: $8,053

  • Median household income: $116,068

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $193,284

66. Eastvale, California

  • Population: 69,594

  • Total monthly cost of living: $8,039

  • Median household income: $151,615

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $192,927

65. Oakland, California

  • Population: 437,825

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,835

  • Median household income: $94,389

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $188,031

64. Chula Vista, California

  • Population: 276,103

  • Total monthly cost of living: $101,984

  • Median household income: $7,789

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,944

63. Franklin, Tennessee

  • Population: 83,630

  • Total monthly cost of living: $106,592

  • Median household income: $7,516

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,395

62. Santa Clarita, California

  • Population: 225,850

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,349

  • Median household income: $116,186

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,377

61. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

  • Population: 90,945

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,294

  • Median household income: $115,167

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,068

60. Tracy, California

  • Population: 94,027

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,070

  • Median household income: $111,717

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $169,671

59. Sandy Springs, Georgia

  • Population: 107,221

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,023

  • Median household income: $93,303

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,543

58. Renton, Washington

  • Population: 105,355

  • Total monthly cost of living: $7,003

  • Median household income: $92,292

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,063

57. Washington, DC

  • Population: 670,587

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,977

  • Median household income: $101,722

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $167,455

56. Folsom, California

  • Population: 81,077

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,941

  • Median household income: $134,935

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $166,591

55. Chino, California

  • Population: 91,008

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,785

  • Median household income: $99,385

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $162,841

54. Alexandria, Virginia

  • Population: 157,594

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,741

  • Median household income: $113,179

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,783

53. Bend, Oregon

  • Population: 99,442

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,714

  • Median household income: $82,671

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,140

52. Boca Raton, Florida

  • Population: 97,980

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,667

  • Median household income: $95,570

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $160,017

51. Alpharetta, Georgia

  • Population: 65,884

  • Total monthly cost of living: $141,402

  • Median household income: $6,509

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $156,219

50. Lakewood, New Jersey

  • Population: 68,555

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,484

  • Median household income: $54,826

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $155,626

49. Doral, Florida

  • Population: 74,891

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,417

  • Median household income: $83,823

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $154,003

48. Rocklin, California

  • Population: 71,676

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,405

  • Median household income: $116,006

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $153,719

47. Antioch, California

  • Population: 115,016

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,288

  • Median household income: $90,709

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $150,915

46. Kent, Washington

  • Population: 135,169

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,231

  • Median household income: $86,966

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,554

45. Castle Rock, Colorado

  • Population: 74,065

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,212

  • Median household income: $135,985

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,090

44. Bellingham, Washington

  • Population: 91,353

  • Total cost of living: $6,204

  • Median household income: $64,026

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,897

43. South Jordan, Utah

  • Population: 78,118

  • Total cost of living: $6,177

  • Median household income: $119,822

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,243

42. Broomfield, Colorado

  • Population: 73,946

  • Total cost of living: $6,161

  • Median household income: $117,541

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,873

41. Elk Grove, California

  • Population: 176,105

  • Total cost of living: $6,156

  • Median household income: $115,864

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,742

40. Frisco, Texas

  • Population: 202,075

  • Total cost of living: $6,152

  • Median household income: $144,567

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,644

39. Arvada, Colorado

  • Population: 123,066

  • Total cost of living: $6,118

  • Median household income: $106,014

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,822

38. Davie, Florida

  • Population: 105,821

  • Total cost of living: $6,098

  • Median household income: $84,346

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,359

37. Pittsburg, California

  • Population: 76,419

  • Total cost of living: $6,089

  • Median household income: $98,408

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,137

36. Roseville, California

  • Population: 148,879

  • Total cost of living: $6,081

  • Median household income: $112,265

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,934

35. Fairfield, California

  • Population: 119,420

  • Total cost of living: $6,069

  • Median household income: $98,857

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,650

34. Denver, Colorado

  • Population: 710,800

  • Total cost of living: $5,999

  • Median household income: $85,853

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,983

33. Auburn, Washington

  • Population: 85,623

  • Total cost of living: $5,966

  • Median household income: $87,406

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,188

32. Vacaville, California

  • Population: 101,631

  • Total cost of living: $5,927

  • Median household income: $106,764

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $142,256

31. Lake Elsinore, California

  • Population: 69,993

  • Total cost of living: $5,915

  • Median household income: $89,788

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,956

30. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Population: 287,899

  • Total cost of living: $5,903

  • Median household income: $91,151

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,672

29. Cary, North Carolina

  • Population: 174,880

  • Total cost of living: $5,900

  • Median household income: $125,317

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,601

28. Menifee, California

  • Population: 103,680

  • Total cost of living: $5,855

  • Median household income: $87,871

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,511

27. Manteca, California

  • Population: 83,897

  • Total cost of living: $5,850

  • Median household income: $89,966

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,410

26. Longmont, Colorado

  • Population: 98,282

  • Total cost of living: $5,842

  • Median household income: $89,720

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,208

25. Fort Collins, Colorado

  • Population: 168,758

  • Total cost of living: $5,830

  • Median household income: $78,977

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $139,930

24. Flower Mound, Texas

  • Population: 76,630

  • Total cost of living: $5,732

  • Median household income: $154,471

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,559

23. Gaithersburg, Maryland

  • Population: 69,016

  • Total cost of living: $5,719

  • Median household income: $104,544

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,250

22. Lynn, Massachusetts

  • Population: 100,653

  • Total cost of living: $5,685

  • Median household income: $70,046

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $136,431

21. Apex, North Carolina

  • Population: 65,541

  • Total cost of living: $5,663

  • Median household income: $129,688

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,901

20. Marysville, Washington

  • Population: 70,847

  • Total cost of living: $5,645

  • Median household income: $98,288

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,486

19. Carmichael, California

  • Population: 78,144

  • Total cost of living: $5,632

  • Median household income: $80,138

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,179

18. Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • Population: 87,617

  • Total cost of living: $5,606

  • Median household income: $67,663

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,538

17. Bayonne, New Jersey

  • Population: 70,497

  • Total cost of living: $5,605

  • Median household income: $80,044

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,529

16. Lehi, Utah

  • Population: 77,110

  • Total cost of living: $5,596

  • Median household income: $117,243

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,313

15. Perris, California

  • Population: 78,881

  • Total cost of living: $5,552

  • Median household income: $78,352

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,239

14. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Population: 267,267

  • Total cost of living: $5,543

  • Median household income: $115,179

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,027

13. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 958,202

  • Total cost of living: $5,514

  • Median household income: $86,556

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,330

12. Hillsboro, Oregon

11. Rancho Cordova, California

  • Population: 79,128

  • Total cost of living: $5,459

  • Median household income: $85,099

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $131,005

10. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Population: 149,960

  • Total cost of living: $5,441

  • Median household income: $83,891

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,592

9. Miramar, Florida

  • Population: 135,158

  • Total cost of living: $5,441

  • Median household income: $81,812

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,577

8. Missoula, Montana

  • Population: 74,627

  • Total cost of living: $5,415

  • Median household income: $59,783

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,962

7. Reno, Nevada

  • Population: 265,196

  • Total cost of living: $5,381

  • Median household income: $73,073

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,134

6. Aurora, Colorado

  • Population: 387,349

  • Total cost of living: $5,363

  • Median household income: $78,685

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $128,704

5. West Jordan, Utah

  • Population: 116,383

  • Total cost of living: $5,332

  • Median household income: $99,002

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,977

4. Loveland, Colorado

  • Population: 76,500

  • Total cost of living: $81,898

  • Median household income: $5,321

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,707

3. Thornton, Colorado

  • Population: 141,799

  • Total cost of living: $5,311

  • Median household income: $95,064

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,459

2. Chandler, Arizona

  • Population: 275,618

  • Total cost of living: $5,280

  • Median household income: $99,374

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,725

1. Carmel, Indiana

  • Population: 99,453

  • Total cost of living: $132,859

  • Median household income: $5,255

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,128

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America in terms of population of occupied households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The total population, total households, median household income, population of occupied households in 2022, population of occupied households in 2017, and population of occupied households in 2012 were also all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from March 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30 year national fixed mortgage rate the average mortgage for each city can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city can be calculated. The average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost can be used to calculate the total cost of living for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary You Need To Afford Living in America’s Biggest Boomtowns