Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boomtown. The word sounds like it’s describing an explosion — and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An example of such a place is Kirkland, Washington, which saw 46.5% growth between 2012 and 2022.

The cost of living in these boomtowns varies, with some of them being affordable and some already reflecting the fact that many people are flocking to them — with steeper salaries required to cover basic costs.

Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To find out the salary you need to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America with U.S. Census data to determine total population, total households, median household income and change of population from 2012 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city.

Read on to find out how much you’d need to make to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns.

80. San Ramon, California

Population : 99,453

Total cost of living : $132,859

Median household income : $5,255

Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,128

See More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

79. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Population : 117,962

Total monthly cost of living : $13,132

Median household income : $121,539

Salary needed to live comfortably: $315,157

For You: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

78. Pleasanton, California

Population : 78,691

Total monthly cost of living : $13,071

Median household income : $181,639

Salary needed to live comfortably: $313,694

77. Irvine, California

Population : 304,527

Total monthly cost of living : $12,893

Median household income : $122,948

Salary needed to live comfortably: $309,441

Story continues

76. Bellevue, Washington

Population : 150,606

Total monthly cost of living : $12,273

Median household income : $149,551

Salary needed to live comfortably: $294,556

75. Sammamish, Washington

Population : 66,586

Total monthly cost of living : $12,231

Median household income : $215,047

Salary needed to live comfortably: $293,537

Inflation News: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

74. Milpitas, California

Population : 79,092

Total monthly cost of living : $11,928

Median household income : $166,769

Salary needed to live comfortably: $286,270

73. Dublin, California

Population : 71,068

Total monthly cost of living : $11,517

Median household income : $191,039

Salary needed to live comfortably: $276,410

72. Redmond, Washington

Population : 73,728

Total monthly cost of living : $11,071

Median household income : $155,287

Salary needed to live comfortably: $265,700

71. Kirkland, Washington

Population : 92,015

Total monthly cost of living : $10,599

Median household income : $135,608

Salary needed to live comfortably: $254,383

70. Bethesda, Maryland

Population : 66,316

Total monthly cost of living : $10,138

Median household income : $185,546

Salary needed to live comfortably: $243,315

Discover More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

69. Arlington, Virginia

Population : 235,845

Total monthly cost of living : $8,488

Median household income : $137,387

Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,703

68. San Marcos, California

Population : 94,360

Total monthly cost of living : $8,340

Median household income : $99,413

Salary needed to live comfortably: $200,165

67. Seattle, Washington

Population : 734,603

Total monthly cost of living : $8,053

Median household income : $116,068

Salary needed to live comfortably: $193,284

66. Eastvale, California

Population : 69,594

Total monthly cost of living : $8,039

Median household income : $151,615

Salary needed to live comfortably: $192,927

65. Oakland, California

Population : 437,825

Total monthly cost of living : $7,835

Median household income : $94,389

Salary needed to live comfortably: $188,031

Real Estate: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

64. Chula Vista, California

Population : 276,103

Total monthly cost of living : $101,984

Median household income : $7,789

Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,944

63. Franklin, Tennessee

Population : 83,630

Total monthly cost of living : $106,592

Median household income : $7,516

Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,395

62. Santa Clarita, California

Population : 225,850

Total monthly cost of living : $7,349

Median household income : $116,186

Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,377

61. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Population : 90,945

Total monthly cost of living : $7,294

Median household income : $115,167

Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,068

60. Tracy, California

Population : 94,027

Total monthly cost of living : $7,070

Median household income : $111,717

Salary needed to live comfortably: $169,671

Up Next: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

59. Sandy Springs, Georgia

Population : 107,221

Total monthly cost of living : $7,023

Median household income : $93,303

Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,543

58. Renton, Washington

Population : 105,355

Total monthly cost of living : $7,003

Median household income : $92,292

Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,063

57. Washington, DC

Population : 670,587

Total monthly cost of living : $6,977

Median household income : $101,722

Salary needed to live comfortably: $167,455

56. Folsom, California

Population : 81,077

Total monthly cost of living : $6,941

Median household income : $134,935

Salary needed to live comfortably: $166,591

55. Chino, California

Population : 91,008

Total monthly cost of living : $6,785

Median household income : $99,385

Salary needed to live comfortably: $162,841

Watch Out: 8 Ways Middle-Class People Become Poor in Retirement

54. Alexandria, Virginia

Population : 157,594

Total monthly cost of living : $6,741

Median household income : $113,179

Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,783

53. Bend, Oregon

Population : 99,442

Total monthly cost of living : $6,714

Median household income : $82,671

Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,140

52. Boca Raton, Florida

Population : 97,980

Total monthly cost of living : $6,667

Median household income : $95,570

Salary needed to live comfortably: $160,017

51. Alpharetta, Georgia

Population : 65,884

Total monthly cost of living : $141,402

Median household income : $6,509

Salary needed to live comfortably: $156,219

50. Lakewood, New Jersey

Population : 68,555

Total monthly cost of living : $6,484

Median household income : $54,826

Salary needed to live comfortably: $155,626

Save Money: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

49. Doral, Florida

Population : 74,891

Total monthly cost of living : $6,417

Median household income : $83,823

Salary needed to live comfortably: $154,003

48. Rocklin, California

Population : 71,676

Total monthly cost of living : $6,405

Median household income : $116,006

Salary needed to live comfortably: $153,719

47. Antioch, California

Population : 115,016

Total monthly cost of living : $6,288

Median household income : $90,709

Salary needed to live comfortably: $150,915

46. Kent, Washington

Population : 135,169

Total monthly cost of living : $6,231

Median household income : $86,966

Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,554

45. Castle Rock, Colorado

Population : 74,065

Total monthly cost of living : $6,212

Median household income : $135,985

Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,090

Retirement Planning: $5 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

44. Bellingham, Washington

Population : 91,353

Total cost of living : $6,204

Median household income : $64,026

Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,897

43. South Jordan, Utah

Population : 78,118

Total cost of living : $6,177

Median household income : $119,822

Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,243

42. Broomfield, Colorado

Population : 73,946

Total cost of living : $6,161

Median household income : $117,541

Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,873

41. Elk Grove, California

Population : 176,105

Total cost of living : $6,156

Median household income : $115,864

Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,742

40. Frisco, Texas

Population : 202,075

Total cost of living : $6,152

Median household income : $144,567

Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,644

Expensive State: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

39. Arvada, Colorado

Population : 123,066

Total cost of living : $6,118

Median household income : $106,014

Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,822

38. Davie, Florida

Population : 105,821

Total cost of living : $6,098

Median household income : $84,346

Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,359

37. Pittsburg, California

Population : 76,419

Total cost of living : $6,089

Median household income : $98,408

Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,137

36. Roseville, California

Population : 148,879

Total cost of living : $6,081

Median household income : $112,265

Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,934

Earn More: How To Make Passive Income Just by Moving Money in These Ways

35. Fairfield, California

Population : 119,420

Total cost of living : $6,069

Median household income : $98,857

Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,650

34. Denver, Colorado

Population : 710,800

Total cost of living : $5,999

Median household income : $85,853

Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,983

33. Auburn, Washington

Population : 85,623

Total cost of living : $5,966

Median household income : $87,406

Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,188

32. Vacaville, California

Population : 101,631

Total cost of living : $5,927

Median household income : $106,764

Salary needed to live comfortably: $142,256

31. Lake Elsinore, California

Population : 69,993

Total cost of living : $5,915

Median household income : $89,788

Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,956

Get Rich: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire in Your 50s

30. Jersey City, New Jersey

Population : 287,899

Total cost of living : $5,903

Median household income : $91,151

Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,672

29. Cary, North Carolina

Population : 174,880

Total cost of living : $5,900

Median household income : $125,317

Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,601

28. Menifee, California

Population : 103,680

Total cost of living : $5,855

Median household income : $87,871

Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,511

27. Manteca, California

Population : 83,897

Total cost of living : $5,850

Median household income : $89,966

Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,410

26. Longmont, Colorado

Population : 98,282

Total cost of living : $5,842

Median household income : $89,720

Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,208

Be Aware: Retirement Savings: I Lost $400K in a Roth IRA

25. Fort Collins, Colorado

Population : 168,758

Total cost of living : $5,830

Median household income : $78,977

Salary needed to live comfortably: $139,930

24. Flower Mound, Texas

Population : 76,630

Total cost of living : $5,732

Median household income : $154,471

Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,559

23. Gaithersburg, Maryland

Population : 69,016

Total cost of living : $5,719

Median household income : $104,544

Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,250

22. Lynn, Massachusetts

Population : 100,653

Total cost of living : $5,685

Median household income : $70,046

Salary needed to live comfortably: $136,431

21. Apex, North Carolina

Population : 65,541

Total cost of living : $5,663

Median household income : $129,688

Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,901

See Now: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

20. Marysville, Washington

Population : 70,847

Total cost of living : $5,645

Median household income : $98,288

Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,486

19. Carmichael, California

Population : 78,144

Total cost of living : $5,632

Median household income : $80,138

Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,179

18. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Population : 87,617

Total cost of living : $5,606

Median household income : $67,663

Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,538

17. Bayonne, New Jersey

Population : 70,497

Total cost of living : $5,605

Median household income : $80,044

Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,529

16. Lehi, Utah

Population : 77,110

Total cost of living : $5,596

Median household income : $117,243

Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,313

Read More: 16 Tips To Live Well on a Low Salary, According to Dave Ramsey

15. Perris, California

Population : 78,881

Total cost of living : $5,552

Median household income : $78,352

Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,239

14. Gilbert, Arizona

Population : 267,267

Total cost of living : $5,543

Median household income : $115,179

Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,027

13. Austin, Texas

Population : 958,202

Total cost of living : $5,514

Median household income : $86,556

Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,330

12. Hillsboro, Oregon

Despite its nickname “Taxachusetts”, Massachusetts isn’t even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn’t tax Social Security benefits — and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.

11. Rancho Cordova, California

Population : 79,128

Total cost of living : $5,459

Median household income : $85,099

Salary needed to live comfortably: $131,005

Car Shopping: I’m a Car Expert: Here are 3 Reasons I’d Never Buy a Used Car From a Dealership

10. Charleston, South Carolina

Population : 149,960

Total cost of living : $5,441

Median household income : $83,891

Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,592

9. Miramar, Florida

Population : 135,158

Total cost of living : $5,441

Median household income : $81,812

Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,577

8. Missoula, Montana

Population : 74,627

Total cost of living : $5,415

Median household income : $59,783

Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,962

7. Reno, Nevada

Population : 265,196

Total cost of living : $5,381

Median household income : $73,073

Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,134

6. Aurora, Colorado

Population : 387,349

Total cost of living : $5,363

Median household income : $78,685

Salary needed to live comfortably: $128,704

View More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

5. West Jordan, Utah

Population : 116,383

Total cost of living : $5,332

Median household income : $99,002

Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,977

4. Loveland, Colorado

Population : 76,500

Total cost of living : $81,898

Median household income : $5,321

Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,707

3. Thornton, Colorado

Population : 141,799

Total cost of living : $5,311

Median household income : $95,064

Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,459

2. Chandler, Arizona

Population : 275,618

Total cost of living : $5,280

Median household income : $99,374

Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,725

Plan Ahead: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

1. Carmel, Indiana

Population : 99,453

Total cost of living : $132,859

Median household income : $5,255

Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,128

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America in terms of population of occupied households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The total population, total households, median household income, population of occupied households in 2022, population of occupied households in 2017, and population of occupied households in 2012 were also all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from March 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30 year national fixed mortgage rate the average mortgage for each city can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city can be calculated. The average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost can be used to calculate the total cost of living for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary You Need To Afford Living in America’s Biggest Boomtowns