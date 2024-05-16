The Salary You Need To Afford Living in America’s Biggest Boomtowns
Boomtown. The word sounds like it’s describing an explosion — and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An example of such a place is Kirkland, Washington, which saw 46.5% growth between 2012 and 2022.
The cost of living in these boomtowns varies, with some of them being affordable and some already reflecting the fact that many people are flocking to them — with steeper salaries required to cover basic costs.
To find out the salary you need to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America with U.S. Census data to determine total population, total households, median household income and change of population from 2012 to 2022.
Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city.
Read on to find out how much you’d need to make to afford living in America’s biggest boomtowns.
80. San Ramon, California
Population: 99,453
Total cost of living: $132,859
Median household income: $5,255
Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,128
79. Cambridge, Massachusetts
Population: 117,962
Total monthly cost of living: $13,132
Median household income: $121,539
Salary needed to live comfortably: $315,157
78. Pleasanton, California
Population: 78,691
Total monthly cost of living: $13,071
Median household income: $181,639
Salary needed to live comfortably: $313,694
77. Irvine, California
Population: 304,527
Total monthly cost of living: $12,893
Median household income: $122,948
Salary needed to live comfortably: $309,441
76. Bellevue, Washington
Population: 150,606
Total monthly cost of living: $12,273
Median household income: $149,551
Salary needed to live comfortably: $294,556
75. Sammamish, Washington
Population: 66,586
Total monthly cost of living: $12,231
Median household income: $215,047
Salary needed to live comfortably: $293,537
74. Milpitas, California
Population: 79,092
Total monthly cost of living: $11,928
Median household income: $166,769
Salary needed to live comfortably: $286,270
73. Dublin, California
Population: 71,068
Total monthly cost of living: $11,517
Median household income: $191,039
Salary needed to live comfortably: $276,410
72. Redmond, Washington
Population: 73,728
Total monthly cost of living: $11,071
Median household income: $155,287
Salary needed to live comfortably: $265,700
71. Kirkland, Washington
Population: 92,015
Total monthly cost of living: $10,599
Median household income: $135,608
Salary needed to live comfortably: $254,383
70. Bethesda, Maryland
Population: 66,316
Total monthly cost of living: $10,138
Median household income: $185,546
Salary needed to live comfortably: $243,315
69. Arlington, Virginia
Population: 235,845
Total monthly cost of living: $8,488
Median household income: $137,387
Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,703
68. San Marcos, California
Population: 94,360
Total monthly cost of living: $8,340
Median household income: $99,413
Salary needed to live comfortably: $200,165
67. Seattle, Washington
Population: 734,603
Total monthly cost of living: $8,053
Median household income: $116,068
Salary needed to live comfortably: $193,284
66. Eastvale, California
Population: 69,594
Total monthly cost of living: $8,039
Median household income: $151,615
Salary needed to live comfortably: $192,927
65. Oakland, California
Population: 437,825
Total monthly cost of living: $7,835
Median household income: $94,389
Salary needed to live comfortably: $188,031
64. Chula Vista, California
Population: 276,103
Total monthly cost of living: $101,984
Median household income: $7,789
Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,944
63. Franklin, Tennessee
Population: 83,630
Total monthly cost of living: $106,592
Median household income: $7,516
Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,395
62. Santa Clarita, California
Population: 225,850
Total monthly cost of living: $7,349
Median household income: $116,186
Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,377
61. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Population: 90,945
Total monthly cost of living: $7,294
Median household income: $115,167
Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,068
60. Tracy, California
Population: 94,027
Total monthly cost of living: $7,070
Median household income: $111,717
Salary needed to live comfortably: $169,671
59. Sandy Springs, Georgia
Population: 107,221
Total monthly cost of living: $7,023
Median household income: $93,303
Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,543
58. Renton, Washington
Population: 105,355
Total monthly cost of living: $7,003
Median household income: $92,292
Salary needed to live comfortably: $168,063
57. Washington, DC
Population: 670,587
Total monthly cost of living: $6,977
Median household income: $101,722
Salary needed to live comfortably: $167,455
56. Folsom, California
Population: 81,077
Total monthly cost of living: $6,941
Median household income: $134,935
Salary needed to live comfortably: $166,591
55. Chino, California
Population: 91,008
Total monthly cost of living: $6,785
Median household income: $99,385
Salary needed to live comfortably: $162,841
54. Alexandria, Virginia
Population: 157,594
Total monthly cost of living: $6,741
Median household income: $113,179
Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,783
53. Bend, Oregon
Population: 99,442
Total monthly cost of living: $6,714
Median household income: $82,671
Salary needed to live comfortably: $161,140
52. Boca Raton, Florida
Population: 97,980
Total monthly cost of living: $6,667
Median household income: $95,570
Salary needed to live comfortably: $160,017
51. Alpharetta, Georgia
Population: 65,884
Total monthly cost of living: $141,402
Median household income: $6,509
Salary needed to live comfortably: $156,219
50. Lakewood, New Jersey
Population: 68,555
Total monthly cost of living: $6,484
Median household income: $54,826
Salary needed to live comfortably: $155,626
49. Doral, Florida
Population: 74,891
Total monthly cost of living: $6,417
Median household income: $83,823
Salary needed to live comfortably: $154,003
48. Rocklin, California
Population: 71,676
Total monthly cost of living: $6,405
Median household income: $116,006
Salary needed to live comfortably: $153,719
47. Antioch, California
Population: 115,016
Total monthly cost of living: $6,288
Median household income: $90,709
Salary needed to live comfortably: $150,915
46. Kent, Washington
Population: 135,169
Total monthly cost of living: $6,231
Median household income: $86,966
Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,554
45. Castle Rock, Colorado
Population: 74,065
Total monthly cost of living: $6,212
Median household income: $135,985
Salary needed to live comfortably: $149,090
44. Bellingham, Washington
Population: 91,353
Total cost of living: $6,204
Median household income: $64,026
Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,897
43. South Jordan, Utah
Population: 78,118
Total cost of living: $6,177
Median household income: $119,822
Salary needed to live comfortably: $148,243
42. Broomfield, Colorado
Population: 73,946
Total cost of living: $6,161
Median household income: $117,541
Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,873
41. Elk Grove, California
Population: 176,105
Total cost of living: $6,156
Median household income: $115,864
Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,742
40. Frisco, Texas
Population: 202,075
Total cost of living: $6,152
Median household income: $144,567
Salary needed to live comfortably: $147,644
39. Arvada, Colorado
Population: 123,066
Total cost of living: $6,118
Median household income: $106,014
Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,822
38. Davie, Florida
Population: 105,821
Total cost of living: $6,098
Median household income: $84,346
Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,359
37. Pittsburg, California
Population: 76,419
Total cost of living: $6,089
Median household income: $98,408
Salary needed to live comfortably: $146,137
36. Roseville, California
Population: 148,879
Total cost of living: $6,081
Median household income: $112,265
Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,934
35. Fairfield, California
Population: 119,420
Total cost of living: $6,069
Median household income: $98,857
Salary needed to live comfortably: $145,650
34. Denver, Colorado
Population: 710,800
Total cost of living: $5,999
Median household income: $85,853
Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,983
33. Auburn, Washington
Population: 85,623
Total cost of living: $5,966
Median household income: $87,406
Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,188
32. Vacaville, California
Population: 101,631
Total cost of living: $5,927
Median household income: $106,764
Salary needed to live comfortably: $142,256
31. Lake Elsinore, California
Population: 69,993
Total cost of living: $5,915
Median household income: $89,788
Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,956
30. Jersey City, New Jersey
Population: 287,899
Total cost of living: $5,903
Median household income: $91,151
Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,672
29. Cary, North Carolina
Population: 174,880
Total cost of living: $5,900
Median household income: $125,317
Salary needed to live comfortably: $141,601
28. Menifee, California
Population: 103,680
Total cost of living: $5,855
Median household income: $87,871
Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,511
27. Manteca, California
Population: 83,897
Total cost of living: $5,850
Median household income: $89,966
Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,410
26. Longmont, Colorado
Population: 98,282
Total cost of living: $5,842
Median household income: $89,720
Salary needed to live comfortably: $140,208
25. Fort Collins, Colorado
Population: 168,758
Total cost of living: $5,830
Median household income: $78,977
Salary needed to live comfortably: $139,930
24. Flower Mound, Texas
Population: 76,630
Total cost of living: $5,732
Median household income: $154,471
Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,559
23. Gaithersburg, Maryland
Population: 69,016
Total cost of living: $5,719
Median household income: $104,544
Salary needed to live comfortably: $137,250
22. Lynn, Massachusetts
Population: 100,653
Total cost of living: $5,685
Median household income: $70,046
Salary needed to live comfortably: $136,431
21. Apex, North Carolina
Population: 65,541
Total cost of living: $5,663
Median household income: $129,688
Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,901
20. Marysville, Washington
Population: 70,847
Total cost of living: $5,645
Median household income: $98,288
Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,486
19. Carmichael, California
Population: 78,144
Total cost of living: $5,632
Median household income: $80,138
Salary needed to live comfortably: $135,179
18. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Population: 87,617
Total cost of living: $5,606
Median household income: $67,663
Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,538
17. Bayonne, New Jersey
Population: 70,497
Total cost of living: $5,605
Median household income: $80,044
Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,529
16. Lehi, Utah
Population: 77,110
Total cost of living: $5,596
Median household income: $117,243
Salary needed to live comfortably: $134,313
15. Perris, California
Population: 78,881
Total cost of living: $5,552
Median household income: $78,352
Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,239
14. Gilbert, Arizona
Population: 267,267
Total cost of living: $5,543
Median household income: $115,179
Salary needed to live comfortably: $133,027
13. Austin, Texas
Population: 958,202
Total cost of living: $5,514
Median household income: $86,556
Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,330
12. Hillsboro, Oregon
11. Rancho Cordova, California
Population: 79,128
Total cost of living: $5,459
Median household income: $85,099
Salary needed to live comfortably: $131,005
10. Charleston, South Carolina
Population: 149,960
Total cost of living: $5,441
Median household income: $83,891
Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,592
9. Miramar, Florida
Population: 135,158
Total cost of living: $5,441
Median household income: $81,812
Salary needed to live comfortably: $130,577
8. Missoula, Montana
Population: 74,627
Total cost of living: $5,415
Median household income: $59,783
Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,962
7. Reno, Nevada
Population: 265,196
Total cost of living: $5,381
Median household income: $73,073
Salary needed to live comfortably: $129,134
6. Aurora, Colorado
Population: 387,349
Total cost of living: $5,363
Median household income: $78,685
Salary needed to live comfortably: $128,704
5. West Jordan, Utah
Population: 116,383
Total cost of living: $5,332
Median household income: $99,002
Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,977
4. Loveland, Colorado
Population: 76,500
Total cost of living: $81,898
Median household income: $5,321
Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,707
3. Thornton, Colorado
Population: 141,799
Total cost of living: $5,311
Median household income: $95,064
Salary needed to live comfortably: $127,459
2. Chandler, Arizona
Population: 275,618
Total cost of living: $5,280
Median household income: $99,374
Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,725
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 250 cities in America in terms of population of occupied households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The total population, total households, median household income, population of occupied households in 2022, population of occupied households in 2017, and population of occupied households in 2012 were also all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from March 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30 year national fixed mortgage rate the average mortgage for each city can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and using the average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city can be calculated. The average expenditure cost and the average mortgage cost can be used to calculate the total cost of living for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs take up no more than 50% of a household income, GOBankingRates doubled the total cost of living for each city to find the salary needed for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 24, 2024.
