This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·8 min read
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AlenaMozhjer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shopping for a home can be one of the most exciting and daunting life milestones. Before you shop for homes, it’s important to understand which mortgage rates are best and how much of a monthly payment you can afford. Both are based on how much income you make.

Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first things you should do to learn the amount you might be eligible to borrow and the amount you owe each month. Depending on the state, that salary amount varies quite widely. For example, you only need to earn about $60,500 in Arkansas to buy an average home, whereas you’d have to earn almost $176,000 to afford one in Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

For you to own a home, and live comfortably, some financial experts recommend your housing costs — primarily your mortgage payments — shouldn’t consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home.

Keep reading to find out what the cost of housing looks like in your home state.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images
Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama: $64,163

  • 2023 average home value: $201,212

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,058.61

  • Annual mortgage payments: $12,703

Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock.com
Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock.com

Alaska: $106,279

  • 2023 average home value: $357,035

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,065.86

  • Annual mortgage payments: $24,790

LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona: $96,344

  • 2023 average home value: $420,605

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,304.00

  • Annual mortgage payments: $27,648

Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com
Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: $60,487

  • 2023 average home value: $176,107

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $963.21

  • Annual mortgage payments: $11,559

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

California: $148,908

  • 2023 average home value: $748,161

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $4,148.16

  • Annual mortgage payments: $49,778

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado: $111,199

  • 2023 average home value: $552,779

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,977.35

  • Annual mortgage payments: $35,728

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Connecticut: $103,999

  • 2023 average home value: $379,101

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,427.31

  • Annual mortgage payments: $29,128

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware: $89,773

  • 2023 average home value: $355,120

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,927.53

  • Annual mortgage payments: $23,130

DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida: $95,979

  • 2023 average home value: $398,861

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,271.31

  • Annual mortgage payments: $27,256

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia: $80,105

  • 2023 average home value: $307,375

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,750.34

  • Annual mortgage payments: $21,004

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii: $176,010

  • 2023 average home value: $971,526

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $5,046.57

  • Annual mortgage payments: $60,559

Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com
Sam Strickler / Shutterstock.com

Idaho: $97,916

  • 2023 average home value: $438,088

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,418.02

  • Annual mortgage payments: $29,016

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois: $79,065

  • 2023 average home value: $239,065

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,588.47

  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,062

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Indiana: $69,677

  • 2023 average home value: $221,357

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,247.60

  • Annual mortgage payments: $14,971

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa: $70,093

  • 2023 average home value: $201,546

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,246.79

  • Annual mortgage payments: $14,961

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com
Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

Kansas: $70,204

  • 2023 average home value: $208,883

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,260.85

  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,130

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky: $64,790

  • 2023 average home value: $188,438

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,058.92

  • Annual mortgage payments: $12,707

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana: $63,119

  • 2023 average home value: $182,124

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $980.95

  • Annual mortgage payments: $11,771

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine: $93,928

  • 2023 average home value: $347,071

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,074.73

  • Annual mortgage payments: $24,897

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland: $97,091

  • 2023 average home value: $395,518

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,295.12

  • Annual mortgage payments: $27,541

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts: $131,536

  • 2023 average home value: $576,102

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,391.02

  • Annual mortgage payments: $40,692

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan: $70,928

  • 2023 average home value: $212,868

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,295.55

  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,547

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota: $87,301

  • 2023 average home value: $320,005

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.93

  • Annual mortgage payments: $22,475

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi: $59,413

  • 2023 average home value: $160,346

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $878.35

  • Annual mortgage payments: $10,540

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri: $69,920

  • 2023 average home value: $226,968

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,307.60

  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,691

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana: $97,477

  • 2023 average home value: $427,218

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,375.82

  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,510

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska: $76,661

  • 2023 average home value: $242,560

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,522.75

  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,273

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada: $98,623

  • 2023 average home value: $429,767

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,336.28

  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,035

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire: $116,962

  • 2023 average home value: $442,930

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,909.82

  • Annual mortgage payments: $34,918

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey: $117,735

  • 2023 average home value: $460,761

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,122.95

  • Annual mortgage payments: $37,475

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico: $77,014

  • 2023 average home value: $280,010

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,536.17

  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,434

New York: $101,804

  • 2023 average home value: $396,058

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,410.47

  • Annual mortgage payments: $28,926

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina: $82,358

  • 2023 average home value: $309,902

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,741.49

  • Annual mortgage payments: $20,898

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota: $76,476

  • 2023 average home value: $245,226

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,404.61

  • Annual mortgage payments: $16,855

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio: $70,976

  • 2023 average home value: $206,508

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,291.26

  • Annual mortgage payments: $15,495

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma: $63,890

  • 2023 average home value: $189,085

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,072.01

  • Annual mortgage payments: $12,864

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon: $114,269

  • 2023 average home value: $491,744

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,812.52

  • Annual mortgage payments: $33,750

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania: $78,695

  • 2023 average home value: $243,386

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,503.60

  • Annual mortgage payments: $18,043

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island: $106,613

  • 2023 average home value: $421,742

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,584.36

  • Annual mortgage payments: $31,012

South Carolina: $75,950

  • 2023 average home value: $272,103

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,470.12

  • Annual mortgage payments: $17,641

South Dakota: $79,649

  • 2023 average home value: $283,596

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,678.74

  • Annual mortgage payments: $20,145

Tennessee: $75,947

  • 2023 average home value: $287,793

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,583.67

  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,004

Texas: $83,946

  • 2023 average home value: $296,285

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,872.37

  • Annual mortgage payments: $22,468

Utah: $107,797

  • 2023 average home value: $515,621

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,798.69

  • Annual mortgage payments: $33,584

Vermont: $97,731

  • 2023 average home value: $327,908

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,115.93

  • Annual mortgage payments: $25,391

Virginia: $90,084

  • 2023 average home value: $363,186

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,056.05

  • Annual mortgage payments: $24,673

Washington: $123,625

  • 2023 average home value: $577,876

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,276.26

  • Annual mortgage payments: $39,315

West Virginia: $60,980

  • 2023 average home value: $145,893

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $787.02

  • Annual mortgage payments: $9,444

Wisconsin: $82,208

  • 2023 average home value: $262,566

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,652.71

  • Annual mortgage payments: $19,833

Wyoming: $81,223

  • 2023 average home value: $322,509

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,742.46

  • Annual mortgage payments: $20,910

Jami Farkas and Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.27%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow’s home value index and determined using CNET Mortgage Calculator formula; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s cost of living index for all of 2022. Necessity costs were totaled using the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20% of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30% of the total income needed. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 10, 2024.

