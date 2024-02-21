Russian central bank revokes Qiwi Bank's license

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia on Wednesday said it had revoked the banking licence of Qiwi Bank for engaging in what it described as high-risk operations after a series of warnings, a step that sent its Moscow-listed shares plummeting 25% to a more than one-year low.

Nasdaq-listed Qiwi, a payment services provider, said in January it had entered into an agreement to sell its Russian assets and thus completed a restructuring process.

Trading of its American Depositary Shares on Nasdaq has been suspended since soon after Russia despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022. Its Moscow-listed depositary receipts plunged 24.9% as of 0720 GMT.

The central bank, which took regulatory action against Qiwi five times in the last year, said the bank had violated federal laws regulating banking activities.

Qiwi Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Bank of Russia said Qiwi Bank had systematically violated requirements on anti-money laundering and terrorism financing legislation.

"Qiwi Bank did not take effective measures to reduce risks in its activities, despite the Bank of Russia's active supervisory work, and continued conducting high-risk operations," the central bank said.

Qiwi in January said the sale of its Russian business was expected to secure its continued listings on both the Nasdaq and Moscow Exchange.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sharon Singleton)