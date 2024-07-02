Rupert Murdoch launches free Netflix rival in UK

Rupert Murdoch's streaming service Tubi has more than 20,000 films and television shows - Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation has launched a free streaming service in the UK, adding a new player to a crowded market that already includes Netflix, Disney, Apple and Amazon.

Tubi, a free service supported by advertisements, has already garnered 80 million viewers in the US.

The platform has more than 20,000 films and television shows, according to the company, including Billy Elliott, Pacific Rim and content produced by Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and a host of other studios.

It is the latest example of the ad-supported streaming services launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many households signed up to on-demand video services during lockdown to alleviate their boredom, streamers found it hard to hang on to these new viewers when countries lifted lockdown restrictions.

Ad-supported services allow streamers to offer lower prices while still funding content purchases, helping to hold on to customers who might otherwise leave.

Last year Netflix launched a “standard with adverts” plan for £4.99 per month, compared to its normal “standard” subscription for £10.99 per month.

Amazon’s Prime Video is also supported by adverts through the Freevee service.

Ads are normally either interspersed throughout the videos or run at the beginning and end.

Tubi is currently the fastest-growing streaming service in the US. The company had previously set out plans to launch in the UK.

Tubi was snapped up for $440m (£348m) by Fox in 2020, partly funded by Mr Murdoch’s decision to sell his stake in the digital television platform Roku.

Anjali Sud, Tubi’s chief executive, said: “Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences.”

The move to launch Tubi comes months after Mr Murdoch decided to scrap the terrestrial television channel for TalkTV, the opinion-led news network launched by Fox in 2022.

That was meant to replicate the model championed by Fox News in the US, but was eclipsed by upstart rival GB News which attracted stronger viewing figures.

TalkTV’s hefty losses prompted News UK to shut down the terrestrial channel in March – weeks after Piers Morgan said he was ditching his nightly slot on the channel – and opt to move to a streaming-only model.