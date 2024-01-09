This Rokmaster Resources Insider Increased Their Holding By 11% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Rokmaster Resources Corp.'s (CVE:RKR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rokmaster Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President John Mirko for CA$95k worth of shares, at about CA$0.05 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.065), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

John Mirko purchased 5.12m shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.068. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:RKR Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rokmaster Resources insiders own about CA$1.9m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Rokmaster Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Rokmaster Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (4 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Rokmaster Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

