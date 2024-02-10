Roivant Sciences Ltd President & COO Eric Venker Sells 96,950 Shares

Eric Venker, President & COO of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV), executed a sale of 96,950 shares in the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on applying technology to drug development. The company aims to rapidly develop innovative medicines through a novel approach to R&D and corporate structure. It is involved in various therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, and rare diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,996,950 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Roivant Sciences Ltd shows a trend of insider sales, with 33 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd were trading at $10.92 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.497 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider trading activity is just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

