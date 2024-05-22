Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In The Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock?

Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Vita Coco Company's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vita Coco Company is:

26% = US$54m ÷ US$210m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.26.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Vita Coco Company's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Vita Coco Company has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 15% net income growth seen by Vita Coco Company over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vita Coco Company's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for COCO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Vita Coco Company Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vita Coco Company doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Vita Coco Company's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

