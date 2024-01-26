Rite Aid to close 10 additional stores: See full list of nearly 200 locations shutting their doors

Rite Aid is planning to close ten additional stores, adding to the number the company has closed since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

Court filings in October identified 154 underperforming stores that Rite Aid plans to shut down. A November bankruptcy court filing revealed the company was planning to close an additional 31 stores in a dozen states.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy as it faced slumping sales and more than a thousand federal, state and local lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic by illegally filling painkiller prescriptions. The company was also facing billions of dollars of debt and declining sales.

Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter said in November the stores that will be closing have been underperforming and will be closed “to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.” The company plans to give workers at closing stores the option to transfer to other locations.

New court filings this week revealed the company plans to close 10 additional locations (noted in bold below).

Here's a look at all of the Rite Aid locations the company has either already closed or will close.

Which Rite Aid stores are closing?

California

Agoura: 5747 Kanan Road

Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard

Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road

Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way

Capitola: 1475 41st Ave

Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard

Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard

Covina: 139 North Grand Ave.

Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road

Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado

Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard

Fontana: 9940 Sierra Avenue

Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Dr.

Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway

Lakewood: 5520 Woodruff Ave.

La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway

La Puente: 13905 Amar Road

Livermore: 1350 North Vasco Road

Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Ave.

Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard; 4046 South Centinela Ave; 959 Crenshaw Boulevard

Menifee: 25906 Newport Road

Monterey: 499 Alvarado St.

Needles: 1020 East Broadway Street

North Hollywood: 11350 Victory Boulevard

Oakhurst: 49060 Road 426

Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Dr.

Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Ave.

Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road

Ramona: 1670 Main St.

Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Ave; 4980 Freeport Blvd

San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road; 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard; 8694 Lake Murray Boulevard

Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Ave.

Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real

Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Ave.

South Lake Tahoe: 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd.

Truckee: 11230 Donner Pass Road

Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard

Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Connecticut

Bethel: 289 Greenwood Ave.

New Haven: 66 Church St.

Delaware

Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza

Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway

Idaho

Boise: 5005 West Overland Road

Meridian: 1600 North Main St.

Maryland

Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway

Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347

Delmar: 1301 East State St.

Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway

Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

Massachusetts

Webster: 80 East Main St.

Michigan

Bridgman: 3681 Shawnee Road

Clawson: 1301 West 14 Mile Road

Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Ave., 36485 Garfield Road

Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road

Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road

Flint: 2838 East Court St., 1124 North Ballenger Highway

Fremont: 924 West Main Street

Garden City: 29447 Ford Road

Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton St.

Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette St.

Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Ave.

Lansing: 2701 South Cedar St.

Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road

Manistee: 1243 US 31 South

Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Ave.

St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore St.

Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road

Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail

Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road

New Hampshire

Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway

New Jersey

Beachwood: 93 Atlantic Blvd.

Haledon: 431 Haledon Ave.

Irvington: 35 Mill Road

Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49

Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike

Moorestown: 121 West Main St.

Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20

Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33

Somerset: 773 Hamilton St.

Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8

Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East

West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road

Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road

Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike

New York

Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway

Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway

Bronx: 5825-35 Broadway

Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue; 2002 Avenue U; 249 7th Avenue; 7812 Flatlands Avenue

Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road

Copiague: 901 Merrick Road

East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road

Floral Park: 2 Whitney Ave.

Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike

Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Ave.

Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

Miller Place: 335 Route 25A

Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road

Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road

Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road

Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road

Smithtown: 65 Route 11

Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road

West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway

Nevada

Gardnerville: 1329 U.S. Hwy 395 North, #1

Ohio

Bellefontaine: 230 South Main St.

Canton: 4332 Cleveland Ave., NW

Chardon: 401 Water St.

Dayton: 146 Woodman Dr.

Lorain: 2709 Broadway Avenue

Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East

Middlefield: 15596 West High Street

New Carlisle: 120 South Main St.

Springfield: 401 West North St.

Toledo: 5033 Suder Ave.

Youngstown: 2701 Market St.

Oregon

Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard

Salem: 435 Liberty Street, N.E.

St. Helens: 785 South Columbia River Hwy

Pennsylvania

Abington: 1441 Old York Road

Allentown: 1628 South 4th St.

Ardmore: 169 W. Lancaster Ave.

Bellefonte: 821 East Bishop St.

Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road

Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard

Chester: 2722 W. 9th St.

Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112

Erie: 2715 Parade St., 1709 Liberty St.

Export: 4830 William Penn Highway

Greencastle: 200 North Antrim Way

Greensburg: 6090 Route 30

Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Dr.

Johnstown: 300 Market St.

Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road

Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road

Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30

New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road

New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard

Pennsburg: 350 Main St.

Pittsburg: 6200 Saltsburg Road

Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango St.; 6327-43 Torresdale Ave.; 5612 N. 5th St.; 4011 Cottman Ave.; 11750 Bustleton Ave.; 1315 E. Washington Lane; 2801 W. Dauphin St.; 8235 Stenton Ave.; 7941 Oxford Ave.; 136 N. 63rd St.; 5440 Lansdowne Ave.; 2545 Aramingo Ave.

Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard; 5410 Keeport Drive

Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard

Rochester: 351 Brighton Ave.

Titusville: 208 E. Central Ave.

Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14

West Chester: 927 Paoli Pike

West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9

Yardley: 657 Heacock Road

Yeadon: 950 E. Baltimore Pike

Virginia

Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road; 833 North Battlefield Boulevard

Norfolk: 163 W. Ocean View Ave.; 7601 Granby St.

Williamsburg: 4501 News Road

Washington

Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard Southeast; 11919 NE 8th St.

Burien: 110 SW 148th St.

Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way

Graham: 22201 Meridian Ave. East

Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East; 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Lynnwood: 2518 196th St. Southwest

Mill Creek: 3202 132nd St. Southeast

Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue Northeast

Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P

Seattle: 9600 15th Ave. Southwest; 1628 5th Ave.

Tacoma: 15801 Pacific Ave.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rite Aid stores closing: Full list of locations shutting down