Elon Musk's AI start-up seeks to raise up to US$6 billion: Report

Rite Aid to close 10 additional stores: See full list of nearly 200 locations shutting their doors

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Rite Aid is planning to close ten additional stores, adding to the number the company has closed since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

Court filings in October identified 154 underperforming stores that Rite Aid plans to shut down. A November bankruptcy court filing revealed the company was planning to close an additional 31 stores in a dozen states.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy as it faced slumping sales and more than a thousand federal, state and local lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic by illegally filling painkiller prescriptions. The company was also facing billions of dollars of debt and declining sales.

Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter said in November the stores that will be closing have been underperforming and will be closed “to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.” The company plans to give workers at closing stores the option to transfer to other locations.

New court filings this week revealed the company plans to close 10 additional locations (noted in bold below).

Here's a look at all of the Rite Aid locations the company has either already closed or will close.

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy: Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy. What it means for the pharmacy chain and its customers

Which Rite Aid stores are closing?

California

  • Agoura: 5747 Kanan Road

  • Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard

  • Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road

  • Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way

  • Capitola: 1475 41st Ave

  • Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard

  • Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard

  • Covina: 139 North Grand Ave.

  • Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road

  • Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado

  • Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard

  • Fontana: 9940 Sierra Avenue

  • Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Dr.

  • Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway

  • Lakewood: 5520 Woodruff Ave.

  • La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway

  • La Puente: 13905 Amar Road

  • Livermore: 1350 North Vasco Road

  • Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Ave.

  • Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard; 4046 South Centinela Ave; 959 Crenshaw Boulevard

  • Menifee: 25906 Newport Road

  • Monterey: 499 Alvarado St.

  • Needles: 1020 East Broadway Street

  • North Hollywood: 11350 Victory Boulevard

  • Oakhurst: 49060 Road 426

  • Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Dr.

  • Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Ave.

  • Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road

  • Ramona: 1670 Main St.

  • Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Ave; 4980 Freeport Blvd

  • San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road; 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard; 8694 Lake Murray Boulevard

  • Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Ave.

  • Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real

  • Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Ave.

  • South Lake Tahoe: 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd.

  • Truckee: 11230 Donner Pass Road

  • Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard

  • Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Connecticut

  • Bethel: 289 Greenwood Ave.

  • New Haven: 66 Church St.

Delaware

  • Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza

  • Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway

Idaho

  • Boise: 5005 West Overland Road

  • Meridian: 1600 North Main St.

Maryland

  • Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway

  • Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347

  • Delmar: 1301 East State St.

  • Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway

  • Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

Massachusetts

  • Webster: 80 East Main St.

Michigan

  • Bridgman: 3681 Shawnee Road

  • Clawson: 1301 West 14 Mile Road

  • Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Ave., 36485 Garfield Road

  • Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road

  • Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road

  • Flint: 2838 East Court St., 1124 North Ballenger Highway

  • Fremont: 924 West Main Street

  • Garden City: 29447 Ford Road

  • Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton St.

  • Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette St.

  • Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Ave.

  • Lansing: 2701 South Cedar St.

  • Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road

  • Manistee: 1243 US 31 South

  • Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Ave.

  • St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore St.

  • Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road

  • Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail

  • Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road

New Hampshire

  • Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway

New Jersey

  • Beachwood: 93 Atlantic Blvd.

  • Haledon: 431 Haledon Ave.

  • Irvington: 35 Mill Road

  • Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49

  • Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike

  • Moorestown: 121 West Main St.

  • Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20

  • Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33

  • Somerset: 773 Hamilton St.

  • Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8

  • Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East

  • West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road

  • Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road

  • Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike

New York

  • Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway

  • Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway

  • Bronx: 5825-35 Broadway

  • Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue; 2002 Avenue U; 249 7th Avenue; 7812 Flatlands Avenue

  • Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road

  • Copiague: 901 Merrick Road

  • East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road

  • Floral Park: 2 Whitney Ave.

  • Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

  • Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike

  • Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Ave.

  • Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

  • Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

  • Miller Place: 335 Route 25A

  • Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road

  • Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road

  • Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road

  • Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road

  • Smithtown: 65 Route 11

  • Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road

  • West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway

Nevada

  • Gardnerville: 1329 U.S. Hwy 395 North, #1

Ohio

  • Bellefontaine: 230 South Main St.

  • Canton: 4332 Cleveland Ave., NW

  • Chardon: 401 Water St.

  • Dayton: 146 Woodman Dr.

  • Lorain: 2709 Broadway Avenue

  • Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East

  • Middlefield: 15596 West High Street

  • New Carlisle: 120 South Main St.

  • Springfield: 401 West North St.

  • Toledo: 5033 Suder Ave.

  • Youngstown: 2701 Market St.

Oregon

  • Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard

  • Salem: 435 Liberty Street, N.E.

  • St. Helens: 785 South Columbia River Hwy

Pennsylvania

  • Abington: 1441 Old York Road

  • Allentown: 1628 South 4th St.

  • Ardmore: 169 W. Lancaster Ave.

  • Bellefonte: 821 East Bishop St.

  • Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road

  • Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard

  • Chester: 2722 W. 9th St.

  • Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112

  • Erie: 2715 Parade St., 1709 Liberty St.

  • Export: 4830 William Penn Highway

  • Greencastle: 200 North Antrim Way

  • Greensburg: 6090 Route 30

  • Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Dr.

  • Johnstown: 300 Market St.

  • Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road

  • Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road

  • Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30

  • New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road

  • New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard

  • Pennsburg: 350 Main St.

  • Pittsburg: 6200 Saltsburg Road

  • Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango St.; 6327-43 Torresdale Ave.; 5612 N. 5th St.; 4011 Cottman Ave.; 11750 Bustleton Ave.; 1315 E. Washington Lane; 2801 W. Dauphin St.; 8235 Stenton Ave.; 7941 Oxford Ave.; 136 N. 63rd St.; 5440 Lansdowne Ave.; 2545 Aramingo Ave.

  • Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard; 5410 Keeport Drive

  • Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard

  • Rochester: 351 Brighton Ave.

  • Titusville: 208 E. Central Ave.

  • Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14

  • West Chester: 927 Paoli Pike

  • West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9

  • Yardley: 657 Heacock Road

  • Yeadon: 950 E. Baltimore Pike

Virginia

  • Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road; 833 North Battlefield Boulevard

  • Norfolk: 163 W. Ocean View Ave.; 7601 Granby St.

  • Williamsburg: 4501 News Road

Washington

  • Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard Southeast; 11919 NE 8th St.

  • Burien: 110 SW 148th St.

  • Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way

  • Graham: 22201 Meridian Ave. East

  • Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East; 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE

  • Lynnwood: 2518 196th St. Southwest

  • Mill Creek: 3202 132nd St. Southeast

  • Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue Northeast

  • Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P

  • Seattle: 9600 15th Ave. Southwest; 1628 5th Ave.

  • Tacoma: 15801 Pacific Ave.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rite Aid stores closing: Full list of locations shutting down