Ring out old year and ring in the new with deals at Starbucks, Taco Bell, McDonald's and more

What better way to kiss 2023 goodbye and celebrate New Year's Day than with a deal? Some of your favorite food spots likely have a special just for you.

As the New Year approaches, Wendy's continues its weeklong celebration of National Bacon Day, which is Saturday, Dec. 30, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, giving customers a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent. Just log into (or sign up for) Wendy's Rewards program online or in the Wendy's app and order. By the way, when you download the Wendy's app you will also get several other offers including a $1 Kids' meal with purchase and $2 off any premium combo.

If you want to get more deals in 2024, make a resolution to download your favorite restaurants' apps because they routinely have good offers and deals, plus your purchases accrue rewards points – that means more free food.

Gift card problem?: You may be be able to sell unwanted gift cards for cash. Here's what you need to know

Wendy's fans can get a Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny

Here's some more deals to take advantage of as 2024 approaches.

Denny's Original Grand Slam deal over New Year's holiday

The diner chain is also celebrating National Bacon Day on Saturday, December 30, by bringing back the Original Grand Slam – two strips of bacon, eggs, sausage, and buttermilk pancakes – for $5.99. The deal is also available on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and throughout the winter.

Beginning Saturday, December 30, you can get Denny's Original Grand Slam – two strips of bacon, eggs, sausage, and buttermilk pancakes – for $5.99. The deal is also available on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and throughout February.

When you join Denny's Rewards club, you also get receive 20% off your next visit. For bacon fanatics, Denny's still has some Baconalia merchandise – including a bacon bucket hat, beach towel, water bottle and sunglasses – available on its Dinerdrip.com site.

7-Eleven has New Year's Eve and New Year's Day deals

The popular convenience store chain has several year-end deals for members of its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs including any flavored whole pizza for $6 on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Story continues

Other deals for loyalty members, good through Jan. 9:

Two cheeseburger sliders for $3.

New Garlic Parm Meatballs for $3.

7-Eleven has several food deals on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day including a whole pizza for $6.

McDonald's app has some deals through New Year's Eve

McDonald's recently added the Squishmallows to its Happy Meals and most of the chain's restaurants are open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. If you are looking for deals, look no further than the McDonald's app. Newcomers who download it and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards automatically get a deal for a free large order of fries with $1 minimum purchase. Make sure to look for other deals in the app: Buy one breakfast sandwich get one free or 20% off any purchase of $10 or more, both of which expire Dec. 31.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards members have a deal in the fast food chain's app: Buy one breakfast sandwich get one free, good through Dec. 31.

Taco Bell deals before and on New Year's Day

The Mexican food chain has several deals over the coming days:

Through Dec. 30 : Order a party pack in the Taco Bell app and get 10% off (up to $10) your next order in December or January (good for pickup or delivery).

Dec. 29-31: Get free Nacho Fries with an order of $20 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Jan. 1: Free delivery with any order of $24 or more in the Taco Bell app.

Jan. 1: Get $3 off orders of $22 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Jan. 1-7: Newcomers get $5 off orders of $15 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Taco Bell has several deals around the New Year's holiday for its Taco Bell Rewards members.

Baskin-Robbins' New Year's Eve ice cream scoop discount

Baskin-Robbins has a 31% off deal on its scoops on the 31st of every month – and that includes Sunday, Dec. 31. (Offer not valid on waffle cones, toppings, and sundaes. (In store only, not for delivery.)

Dunkin' deals through New Year's Eve

Dunkin' Rewards members have two deals in the Dunkin' app that expire Dec. 31: get a $2 medium latte with purchase or get a free medium coffee with purchase.

Starbucks' drink deal

Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a drink from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Also time is running out to play the Starbucks for Life game, which ends Dec. 31. To shake the virtual globe that's part of the game, you need to have a rewards account. If you get three pieces to match a category, you win. Prizes include a Delta Air Lines gift card and Starbucks for Life, which gets you one free food item or beverage each day for 30 years.

Starbucks Rewards members can get 50% off a drink from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

Krispy Kreme free doughnut deal

Through New Year's Eve you can get a doughnut deal at Krispy Kreme: two dozen for $20.24 at participating stores for delivery or pickup. Also, get a free doughnut when you sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards.

Ring in 2024 with any Double Dozen for $20.24! 🎊🥳 TODAY 12/29 thru 12/31 only.



Create your own Double Dozen with Original Glazed dozens, Classic Assorted dozens, or one of each! 🍩



Participating US shops, in shop, drive thru or online for pickup or delivery. pic.twitter.com/8MONM8JSZY — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 29, 2023

Honey Baked Ham Co.'s New Year's meal deal

Honey Baked Ham has a $7 off coupon for a Bone-In Half Ham (starts at about $75) pickup order through Jan. 1 at participating retail locations. (Online coupon required for offer redemption. Limit one per customer, per visit. While supplies last.)

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe New Year's Day drink specials

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, which has locations in North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas, has a New Year's Day drink special: $5 Mimosas and $5 Moonshine Mary (a take on the Bloody Mary made with Ole Smoky White Lightnin’ Moonshine).

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's food deals at Starbucks, Taco Bell, McDonald's and more