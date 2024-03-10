The Richest Small Town in Every State
When you think of the richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren’t only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, if you look hard enough you can find many pockets of wealth can be found in the nation’s quieter communities and small towns. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever.
In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data.
Vermont: Shelburne
Median Income: $96,976
West Virginia: Cassville
Median Income: $105,440
Louisiana: Inniswold
Median Income: $106,759
Nebraska: Hickman
Median Income: $107,604
Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
Median Income: $115,833
Rhode Island: Kingston
Median Income: $116,250
Mississippi: Madison
Median Income: $119,662
South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
Median Income: $126,181
Nevada: Mogul
Median Income: $133,343
New Hampshire: Hanover
Median Income: $136,992
Georgia: Berkeley Lake
Median Income: $138,182
North Dakota: Horace
Median Income: $138,636
Idaho: Hidden Springs
Median Income: $138,895
Wyoming: Rafter J Ranch
Median Income: $140,523
Iowa: Polk City
Median Income: $141,548
Arkansas: Goshen
Median Income: $141,563
Alabama: Mountain Brook
Median Income: $150,268
Delaware: Hockessin
Median Income: $158,036
Kansas: Leawood
Median Income: $159,540
Hawaii: Maunawili
Median Income: $159,583
Oregon: Stafford
Median Income: $161,489
Utah: East Basin
Median Income: $170,677
Indiana: Meridian Hills
Median Income: $172,969
Florida: Parkland
Median Income: $174,295
Maine: Falmouth Foreside
Median Income: $175,248
Wisconsin: River Hills
Median Income: $178,750
New Mexico: Las Campanas
Median Income: $190,144
Kentucky: Anchorage
Median Income: $199,261
Arizona: Paradise Valley
Median Income: $203,659
Michigan: Orchard Lake Village City
Median Income: $203,750
Ohio: New Albany
Median Income: $206,130
Washington: Medina
Median Income: $208,500
Tennessee: Forest Hills
Median Income: $211,250
Missouri: Town and Country
Median Income: $211,429
South Carolina: Kiawah Island
Median Income: $216,750
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
Median Income: $218,500
Minnesota: North Oaks
Median Income: $220,861
North Carolina: Marvin
Median Income: $221,350
Illinois: Kildeer
Median Income: $226,375
Massachusetts: Boxford
Median Income: $232,326
Maryland: Travilah
Median Income: $238,194
Virginia: South Run
Median Income: $238,456
Colorado: Columbine Valley
Median Income: $248,984
New Jersey: Lyons
Median Income: $245,226
New York: Flower Hill
Median Income: $246,533
Texas: University Park
Median Income: $247,045
Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel
Median Income: $247,930
Connecticut: Noroton
Median Income: $248,125
California: Orinda
Median Income: $248,984
Small towns are good for more than just living large. Click through to read about relocating to a smaller city or town to retire on a budget.
Jami Farkas and Sean Dennison contributed to this report.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest small town in every state by analyzing income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. “Small town” was defined as having between 500 and 15,000 households. Due to data availability, Alaska has insufficient information and was skipped. Data is up to date as of May 16, 2023.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Small Town in Every State