Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America

J. Arky
·5 min read
Chris LaBasco / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chris LaBasco / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The old adage about real estate is that the three most important things are location, location, location. And, according to a study from GOBankingRates, there might be more truth to that saying for America than ever before.

To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using mean income, median income, total household population and various household populations by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey.

The ZIP codes could be analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service ZIP Code Finder in order to locate the city associated with the ZIP code.

Each ZIP code’s score is weighed in each category, resulting in a comprehensive list of which neighborhoods across the country are home to the nation’s richest and poorest residents. The results demonstrate a considerable regional divide. Here are the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America right now.

10 Richest ZIP Codes

60932 (East Lynn, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $210,811

  • Mean household income: $162,707

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 58.27%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 16.77%

78116 (Gillett, Texas)

  • Median household income: $196,429

  • Mean household income: $255,591

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 49.05%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 7.41%

95837 (Sacramento, California)

  • Median household income: $139,167

  • Mean household income: $187,207

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 46.23%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 13.4%

94963 (San Geronimo, California)

  • Median household income: $170,938

  • Mean household income: $165,072

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 43.26%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.99%

73549 (Headrick, Oklahoma)

  • Median household income: $114,519

  • Mean household income: $127,768

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.85%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.8%

19732 (Rockland, Delaware)

  • Median household income: $159,167

  • Mean household income: $172,271

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.23%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 9.17%

59931 (Rollins, Montana)

  • Median household income: $153,542

  • Mean household income: $137,873

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 39.62%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 15.73%

07880 (Vienna, New Jersey)

  • Median household income: $123,750

  • Mean household income: $163,133

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.45%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 14.41%

42371 (Rumsey, Kentucky)

  • Median household income: $129,583

  • Mean household income: $111,087

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.17%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 20.47%

60029 (Golf, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $211,100

  • Mean household income: $302,020

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 36.29%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 6.91%

10 Poorest ZIP Codes

24604 (Bishop, Virginia)

  • Median household income: $22,713

  • Mean household income: $21,508

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 87.79%

75441 (Enloe, Texas)

  • Median household income: $14,114

  • Mean household income: $21,018

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning $25,000 or less: 83.63%

70082 (Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana)

  • Median household income: $11,148

  • Mean household income: $13,867

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0.00%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 81.82%

39113 (Mayersville, Mississippi)

  • Median household income: $11,607

  • Mean household income: $16,920

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.72%

25134 (Miami, West Virginia)

  • Median household income: $23,730

  • Mean household income: $36,940

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.69%

48109 (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

  • Median household income: $11,404

  • Mean household income: $73,118

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 3.86%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.86%

40830 (Gulston, Kentucky)

  • Median household income: $19,483

  • Mean household income: $20,877

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.65%

60141 (Hines, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $14,539

  • Mean household income: $17,397

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 72.99%

87936 (Garfield, New Mexico)

  • Median household income: $18,925

  • Mean household income: $38,594

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 7.08%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 69.65%

64147 (Kansas City, Missouri)

  • Median household income: $7,453

  • Mean household income: $12,846

  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%

  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 67.91%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using [1] mean income, [2] median income, [3] total household population and various [4] household population by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. The ZIP codes were analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service ZIP Code Finder to find the city associated with the ZIP code. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 22, 2023.

