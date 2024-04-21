Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America
The old adage about real estate is that the three most important things are location, location, location. And, according to a study from GOBankingRates, there might be more truth to that saying for America than ever before.
To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using mean income, median income, total household population and various household populations by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey.
The ZIP codes could be analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service ZIP Code Finder in order to locate the city associated with the ZIP code.
Each ZIP code’s score is weighed in each category, resulting in a comprehensive list of which neighborhoods across the country are home to the nation’s richest and poorest residents. The results demonstrate a considerable regional divide. Here are the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America right now.
10 Richest ZIP Codes
60932 (East Lynn, Illinois)
Median household income: $210,811
Mean household income: $162,707
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 58.27%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 16.77%
78116 (Gillett, Texas)
Median household income: $196,429
Mean household income: $255,591
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 49.05%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 7.41%
95837 (Sacramento, California)
Median household income: $139,167
Mean household income: $187,207
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 46.23%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 13.4%
94963 (San Geronimo, California)
Median household income: $170,938
Mean household income: $165,072
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 43.26%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.99%
73549 (Headrick, Oklahoma)
Median household income: $114,519
Mean household income: $127,768
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.85%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.8%
19732 (Rockland, Delaware)
Median household income: $159,167
Mean household income: $172,271
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.23%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 9.17%
59931 (Rollins, Montana)
Median household income: $153,542
Mean household income: $137,873
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 39.62%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 15.73%
07880 (Vienna, New Jersey)
Median household income: $123,750
Mean household income: $163,133
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.45%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 14.41%
42371 (Rumsey, Kentucky)
Median household income: $129,583
Mean household income: $111,087
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.17%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 20.47%
60029 (Golf, Illinois)
Median household income: $211,100
Mean household income: $302,020
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 36.29%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 6.91%
10 Poorest ZIP Codes
24604 (Bishop, Virginia)
Median household income: $22,713
Mean household income: $21,508
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 87.79%
75441 (Enloe, Texas)
Median household income: $14,114
Mean household income: $21,018
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning $25,000 or less: 83.63%
70082 (Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana)
Median household income: $11,148
Mean household income: $13,867
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0.00%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 81.82%
39113 (Mayersville, Mississippi)
Median household income: $11,607
Mean household income: $16,920
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.72%
25134 (Miami, West Virginia)
Median household income: $23,730
Mean household income: $36,940
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.69%
48109 (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Median household income: $11,404
Mean household income: $73,118
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 3.86%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.86%
40830 (Gulston, Kentucky)
Median household income: $19,483
Mean household income: $20,877
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.65%
60141 (Hines, Illinois)
Median household income: $14,539
Mean household income: $17,397
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 72.99%
87936 (Garfield, New Mexico)
Median household income: $18,925
Mean household income: $38,594
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 7.08%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 69.65%
64147 (Kansas City, Missouri)
Median household income: $7,453
Mean household income: $12,846
Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 67.91%
Methodology: To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using [1] mean income, [2] median income, [3] total household population and various [4] household population by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. The ZIP codes were analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service ZIP Code Finder to find the city associated with the ZIP code. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 22, 2023.
