How Rich Do You Have To Be To Retire in These 25 Expensive Cities?

The size of your retirement fund is a large determinant of where you can retire in the United States. Larger, more expensive metropolitan areas necessitate that you’re relatively richer to afford the cost of living – the amount of money required to pay for basic expenses like food, housing, energy, transportation, education and child and health care. There are also correlating factors that contribute to the cost of living, including the availability of jobs and the crime rate. All of this data is tracked and used to create a cost of living index, which is then used to compare the expenses from one location to another. This data is also available to help you make a decision.

If you’re considering a move, you can use this cost-of-living calculator to help determine what city is right for you. The indexes are based on the national average (100) and indicate how rich you have to be to retire in these 25 expensive cities.

San Francisco, CA

Cost of living index: 245.5

Estimated savings needed to retire for 30 years: $4.23 million

Median home cost: $1.23 million

Median monthly rent: $2,155

San Francisco is a trendsetter known for its unique neighborhoods and wide range of available activities like boating or visiting renowned museums.

San Jose, CA

Cost of living index: 231

Estimated savings needed to retire for 30 years: $3.02 million

Median home cost: $1.52 million

Median monthly rent: $2,511

San Jose is close to Google and Apple’s headquarters, making it a landmark for Silicon Valley. It also features beautiful vistas like the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Range.

Los Angeles, CA

Cost of living index: 161.7

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.24 million

Median home cost: $836,831

Median monthly rent: $1,685

Los Angeles is known for its diverse opportunities and rich culture. It’s a short distance from plenty of destinations, from beaches and mountains to forests and deserts.

Honolulu, HI

Cost of living index: 171.5

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.02 million

Median home cost: $$581,658

Median monthly rent: $1,870

Honolulu is one of the most distinct places where you can retire. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in Hawaii’s deep culture and incredible environments.

New York, NY

Cost of living index: 172.5

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.76 million

Median home cost: $677,200

Median monthly rent: $1,574

The concrete jungle sets itself apart with its distinct boroughs and their collectively endless social and career opportunities.

Seattle, WA

Cost of living index: 158.1

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.47 million

Median home cost: $768,396

Median monthly rent: $1,701

Whether you’re into music or sports, Seattle presents itself as a more easygoing, comfortable place to live, with access to mountains and the ocean.

San Diego, CA

Cost of living index: 154.9

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.52 million

Median home cost: $919,507

Median monthly rent: $1,842

San Diego is home to Comic-Con, Seaworld and the famous Zoo. Combine those things with Old Town and you’re unlikely to run out of interesting things to do or see.

Boston, MA

Cost of living index: 150.8

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.84 million

Median home cost: $716,746

Median monthly rent: $1,659

Boston doesn’t run out of things to immerse yourself in, including Fenway Park, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Freedom Trail, the Charles River and the Boston Public Garden.

Washington, DC

Cost of living index: 150.8

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2.05 million

Median home price: $538,037

Median monthly rent: $1,783

The nation’s capital provides easy access to many activities, from Smithsonian museums and theaters to national and state parks.

Portland, OR

Cost of living index: 127.7

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $2,02 million

Median home cost: $586,683

Median monthly rent: $1,434

Portland is reasonably close to both the ocean and mountains, and food and beverage enthusiasts can visit the Saturday Market and the Willamette Valley vineyards.

Austin, TX

Cost of living index: 129.1

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.76 million

Median home cost: $566,144

Median monthly rent: $1,398

Austin is home to a bevy of festivals and art museums, as well as outdoor attractions like the Zilker Botanical Garden and McKinney Falls State Park. A number of large companies are headquartered here, including Whole Foods Market, Apple, Oracle, eBay and Dell.

Denver, CO

Cost of living index: 127.6

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.90 million

Median home cost: $658,554

Median monthly rent: $1,554

In addition to Winter skiing and snowboarding, Denver offers plenty, from arts and music to breweries and recreational parks.

Miami, FL

Cost of living index: 118.9

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.87 million

Median home cost: $608,742

Median monthly rent: $1,492

Whether it’s the beach or the sports stadiums, Miami is a vibrant place that caters to business and finance as much as it does the nightlife.

Sacramento, CA

Cost of living index: 127.2

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.70 million

Median home cost: $619,981

Median monthly rent: $1,465

Sacramento features the American River Parkway and other outdoor attractions. Its local farmlands and vineyards are also great for food and beverage.

Reno, NV

Cost of living index: 118.6

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.59 million

Median home cost: $619,972

Median monthly rent: $1,250

Reno has a bit of everything for everyone, from kayaking in Lake Tahoe and the Great Reno Balloon Race to world cuisine Pioneer Center’s Broadway musicals.

Boise, ID

Cost of living index: 119.6

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.34 million

Median home cost: $221,475

Median monthly rent: $1,107

The Bogus Basin and Boise River provide plenty of outdoor activities, and the Boise Art Museum and Philharmonic are great for arts and music enthusiasts.

Stockton, CA

Cost of living index: 124.7

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.35 million

Median home cost: $589,200

Median monthly rent: $1,387

Stockton is another California city steeped in culture, plus it offers its share of recreational activities and restaurants while being relatively affordable compared to its sister cities.

Las Vegas, NV

Cost of living index: 110.6

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.53 million

Median home cost: $495,457

Median monthly rent: $1,257

In addition to the decadence and indulgence of the Strip, Las Vegas has national and state parks, as well as the family-friendly Springs Preserve with its museums and gardens.

Phoenix, AZ

Cost of living index: 113

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.78 million

Median home cost: $498,225

Median monthly rent: $1,268

Phoenix is home to beloved sports teams and the vast desert wildlife.

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost of living index: 110.3

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.52 million

Median home cost: $515,694

Median monthly rent: $1,349

Colorado Springs is home to several parks and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, all surrounded by rich history.

Chicago, IL

Cost of living index: 105.7

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.54 million

Median home cost: $319,458

Median monthly rent: $1,209

Chicago offers great food and plenty do, whether it’s during warm or cold weather.

Philadelphia, PA

Cost of living index: 104.3

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.38 million

Median home cost: $310,375

Median monthly rent: $1,230

This metropolitan area has important landmarks of the nation, like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

Tampa, FL

Cost of living index: 104.2

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.77 million

Median home cost: $427,241

Median monthly rent: $1,230

Tampa is known for its diverse population, water activities and sports teams.

Orlando, FL

Cost of living index: 106

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.83 million

Median home cost: $447,252

Median monthly rent: $1,363

Roller coasters and amusement park enthusiasts can regularly enjoy Disney World, Universal Studios and other themed attractions. Those not into theme parks can still support various sports teams and take part in a wide range of outdoor activities.

Nashville, TN

Cost of living index: 104.7

Estimated savings need to retire for 30 years: $1.57 million

Median home cost: $493,374

Median monthly rent: $1,211

Nashville is a great family-family city with its Adventure Science Center and the Nashville Zoo, plus there’s a big music scene.

