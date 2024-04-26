Rex International Holding's (SGX:5WH) investors will be pleased with their respectable 91% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Rex International Holding Limited (SGX:5WH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 81% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Rex International Holding

Given that Rex International Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last half decade, Rex International Holding can boast revenue growth at a rate of 52% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 13% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Rex International Holding. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Rex International Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Rex International Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Rex International Holding's TSR of 91% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Investors in Rex International Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 1.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.