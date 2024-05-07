Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For ITV (LON:ITV)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ITV (LON:ITV) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ITV:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£323m ÷ (UK£4.2b - UK£1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, ITV has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Media industry average of 9.7%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ITV compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ITV for free.

So How Is ITV's ROCE Trending?

In terms of ITV's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last five years. However it looks like ITV might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On ITV's ROCE

In summary, ITV is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 21% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think ITV has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with ITV and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While ITV may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

