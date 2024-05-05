Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:AJI)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:AJI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = RM58m ÷ (RM798m - RM183m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.9% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 9.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 23%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 27% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad that you might be interested in.

While Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.