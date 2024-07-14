The Returns On Capital At Ampol (ASX:ALD) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ampol (ASX:ALD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ampol is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$998m ÷ (AU$13b - AU$4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Ampol has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 7.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ampol compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Ampol .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ampol Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 18% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 78%. That being said, Ampol raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Ampol's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

The Bottom Line On Ampol's ROCE

In summary, Ampol is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 66% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Ampol that we think you should be aware of.

