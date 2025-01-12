Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much You’ll Need To Save If You Live to 100

Goodboy Picture Company / iStock.com

Living a long healthy live should be the ultimate goal for any American, but when it comes to approaching retirement costs, how long you live will affect how much money you’ll need.

One in every two five-year-olds alive today will now live to see 100, according to researchers at Stanford University’s Center on Longevity. If you’re in that majority that plans to surpass the average American’s life expectancy of 77 years and live to be 100, you’ll need to prepare for it.

The United Nations calls this a “longevity revolution,” and Time noted that it will challenge everything we thought we knew about healthcare, personal finance, retirement, politics and more. It’s not just about retiring early at age 50 or even age 62; it’s about how much money it will cost you to retire for 20 or 30 years, and if you can afford to do so.

“We really need to change the way we live in fairly radical ways,” said Center for Longevity director, Laura L. Carstensen, the Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. professor in public policy and professor of psychology. “We need to re-envision the life course, what it can look like today, and what the big challenges are that we need to address.”

One of those big challenges is how much you need to save for retirement if you live to 100. Forget your student loans and credit card bills. Now you have to calculate how expensive the rest of your life will be.

A well-known rule of thumb is that you’ll likely need about 80% of your income before retirement to maintain your lifestyle in retirement. If you make the average national wage of $66,621 when you retire, that means you need to save about $53,297 per year.

By breaking down the costs, you can get a much clearer idea of where your money will be going. Read on to find out just how much money you’ll need in retirement if you live to 100.

Retirement Costs for Food

Budgeting for food for a 35-year period can be daunting, so it helps to work within a reasonable range of estimates. The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) consumer expenditure survey estimated that food-at-home spending for the 65-and-older age group is about $6,053.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly estimates — which don’t include eating out — 35 years of food could cost you $211,855. This is a far way to stretch your retirement income.

Retirement Costs for Healthcare

Healthcare is another expense you need to plan for in retirement. For starters, the standard Medicare premium in 2025 is approximately $185 per month.

