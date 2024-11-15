Retired but Want To Work? Try These 6 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Daily

SolStock / iStock.com

Just because you retire does not mean you have to be done working. Plenty of people who have cashed out on their main career still want something to do every day — a place to go, familiar faces to see, and of course, some additional money.

Living on a fixed budget when you are retired isn’t always easy, so generating extra income can often be essential for paying bills in the golden years of your life. “There are options for retirees who want less physically demanding work,” said Adam Wood, co-founder of RevenueGeeks. “The availability of these opportunities may vary by location, so be sure to research each option.”

Getting paid in a timely manner can often be just as important. Check out these same-day pay jobs to take on after your retire.

Walking Tour Guide

Do you know and love where you live? Do you have extensive knowledge about a historical site or a tourist destination in your hometown? Then being a walking tour guide could be the perfect fit for your retirement work goals.

“As a Walking Tour Guide for city or historical societies, retirees can immerse themselves in local history, leading groups through cultural landmarks,” said Kimberley Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform Resume Worded. “It’s an ideal fit for those with a passion for history, offering daily pay ranging from $75 to $150. This role allows retirees to stay active, share their knowledge, and contribute to an enriching experience for tour participants.”

Dog Walker

Maybe you prefer to spend your retired life with animals instead of people, but you still like to get out and see the sights. Try becoming a professional dog walker!

“Dog walking is an ideal part-time job for retirees as it enables them to contribute to society while staying active,” said Nathan Brunner, CEO of Salarship, where dog-walking jobs pay anywhere between $12 and $20 per hour, with the highest earnings in large urban areas.

“The easiest way to get started and earn daily money would be to get a dog-walking job from friends or family,” Brunner said, offering that another option is to use simple and senior-friendly apps like Rover or Wag! that connect dog owners with dog walkers.

“It is important to note that even though you can see your daily earnings on the app, it is only possible to withdraw every two days,” Brunner said.