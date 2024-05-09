Results: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Vertex Pharmaceuticals beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$2.7b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 14%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' 30 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$10.8b in 2024. This would be a credible 5.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.8% to US$15.13 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.90 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$462, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vertex Pharmaceuticals at US$577 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$325. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Vertex Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 21% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

