Restaurant365 raises $175 million in funding from ICONIQ Growth, KKR and L Catterton

By Manya Saini

May 15 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Restaurant365 said on Wednesday it had raised $175 million in a funding round led by tech-focused ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing private equity investors KKR and L Catterton.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Private venture capital funding is on a slow road to recovery in 2024 after a downturn that lasted over two years amid higher-for-longer interest rates and investors shunning most tech startups.

As the stock markets rally and the appetite for IPOs returns, startups are also expected to see a resurgence in interest as private investors seek lucrative exits through these stock sales.

Private equity-backed enterprise software companies were among the big winners of the record boom in U.S. IPOs in 2021.

CONTEXT

Restaurant365, which makes back-office management software for restaurants, did not disclose the valuation at which the latest round was raised. It had crossed the key $1 billion 'unicorn' benchmark in a fundraise in May 2023.

The company's prominent customers include industry giant Yum Brands' fast-food chains such as KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, as well as Restaurant Brands' Burger King.

Its platform also offers tip automation, task management and restaurant intelligence dashboards.

The funding round follows Restaurant365's acquisition of ExpandShare in April, which uses AI to deliver and track restaurant training content.

KEY QUOTES

"Proceeds from the round will help replenish the balance sheet from our recent acquisition of ExpandShare. We are also earmarking some funds for future acquisitions," CEO Tony Smith told Reuters.

"Whether enterprise brands are reducing spending or investing, they always need a seamless flow of information to quickly identify areas in need of improvement," said Will Griffith, Founding Partner of ICONIQ Growth.

WHAT'S NEXT

On plans to go public, Smith said the company is keeping its options open.

"An IPO may eventually be right for Restaurant365, but right now we are focused on maintaining our 12 straight quarter-over-quarter growth streak," he added.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)