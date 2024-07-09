Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to conserve water as city well has 'major failure'

MERRITT, B.C. — There has been a "major failure" in a well in Merritt, B.C., prompting the city to ask its residents to stop all non-essential water use.

The city says in a statement that the failure is in the Voght well and affects the city's water distribution system.

The statement says residents need to conserve water by all means possible so it can maintain its fire protection services.

No lawn watering is permitted until a pump is repaired.

It says the city's water remains potable and asks that residents be patient while repairs are underway.

The failure comes as a heat warning remains up in the southern Interior, including for the Merritt area, with daytime highs expected to reach the low 40s through the end of the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press