Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,872.65
    +182.26 (+0.80%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,564.41
    +59.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • DOW

    40,415.44
    +127.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7269
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.95
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,689.17
    -1,037.07 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,385.98
    -19.36 (-1.38%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,397.20
    +2.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,220.65
    +36.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,980.50
    -20.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.91
    -1.61 (-9.75%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,198.78
    +43.06 (+0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,599.00
    -464.79 (-1.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6671
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

Rents hit new records with 17 inquiries per property – Rightmove

Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent
·1 min read

The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to a website.

A year ago, the average monthly advertised rent across Britain, excluding London, was £1,231, Rightmove said.

Advertised rents in London have also risen to a record of £2,661, up from £2,567 a year earlier.

Despite overall rental supply slowly improving from last year, the number of available properties is still below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, Rightmove said.

Its latest rental figures cover the second quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “With 17 inquiries for every available rental property, the market remains out of balance and difficult for tenants.

“We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market.

“Support for both tenants and landlords will be key to achieving long-term stability in the rental market.”

Richard Lane, chief client officer at debt help charity StepChange, said: “Our research shows that many tenants’ financial situations are becoming increasingly precarious – one in three (31%) private renters has used credit to afford their rent in the past year, while one in two (50%) private renters is finding it difficult to keep up with bills and credit commitments.”

He added: “For those facing rental arrears or financial difficulty, there is specialist support out there for you. A debt advice charity like StepChange can work through your budget and assess where you can make savings to pay towards your rent, which is considered a priority debt.”