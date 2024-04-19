Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders Sell US$26m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and GM of Industrial Operations & Product Supply, Daniel Van Plew, for US$9.8m worth of shares, at about US$952 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$894. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insiders in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. In total, insiders dumped US$26m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$4.0b worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

Insiders sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course Regeneron Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.