Real Estate For The Rich: These Are The Most Expensive Housing Markets of 2024

As the housing market and general cost of living continue to rise in the United States, real estate is starting to look like a venture only the rich can afford.

Many factors can impact the state of housing — the mismatch in average income and house prices, higher down payments, lack of inventory of old houses and more. This only widens the gap in expensive house markets.

While home prices are generally increasing across the board, some areas are more affected than others. GOBankingRates has provided a list of the most expensive housing markets with their home values and the average household incomes required to afford them.

Palm Beach, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Laudendale-Pompano Beach

County: Palm Beach

2024 Home Value: $11,590,488

Average Household Income: $365,991

Jupiter Island, Florida

Metro: Port St. Lucia

County: Martin

2024 Home Value: $10,151,033

Average Household Income: $497,536

Aspen, Colorado

Metro: Glenwood Springs

County: Pitkin

2024 Home Value: $9,020,371

Average Household Income: $188,344

Atherton, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: San Mateo

2024 Home Value: $7,669,444

Average Household Income: $594,651

Hunts Point, Washington

Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

County: King

2024 Home Value: $7,378,584

Average Household Income: $609,224

Manalapan, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

County: Palm Beach

2024 Home Value: $7,279,338

Average Household Income: $387,855

Golden Beach, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

County: Miami-Dade

2024 Home Value: $7,231,144

Average Household Income: $406,247

Bal Harbour, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale

County: Miami-Dade

2024 Home Value: $6,446,573

Average Household Income: $236,165

Sagaponack, New York

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City,

County: Suffolk

2024 Home Value: $6,267,352

Average Household Income: $316,703

Los Altos Hills, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $5,963,679

Average Household Income: $460,098

Beverly Hills, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-anaheim

County: Los Angeles

2024 Home Value: $5,923,071

Average Household Income: $231,793

Mountain Village, Colorado

Metro: N/A

County: San Miguel

2024 Home Value: $5,573,174

Average Household Income: $147,858

Montecito, California

Metro: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

County: Santa Barbara

2024 Home Value: $5,549,231

Average Household Income: $327,332

Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Metro: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

County: Orange

2024 Home Value: $5,545,316

Average Household Income: $154,280

Hidden Hills, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

County: Los Angeles

2024 Home Value: $5,366,660

Average Household Income: $423,224

Hillsborough, California

Metro: San-Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: San Mateo

2024 Home Value: $5,318,872

Average Household Income: $539,950

Gulf Stream, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

County: Palm Beach

2024 Home Value: $5,229,151

Average Household Income: $475,275

Sea Island, Georgia

Metro: Brunswick

County: Gynn

2024 Home Value: $5,136,362

Average Household Income: N/A

Snowmass Village, Colorado

Metro: Glenwood Springs

County: Pitkin

2024 Home Value: $4,915,899

Average Household Income: $169,404

Wilson, Wyoming

Metro: Jackson

County: Teton

2024 Home Value: $4,781,155

Average Household Income: $204,199

Los Altos, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $4,561,489

Average Household Income: $400,817

Belvedere, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: Marin

2024 Home Value: $4,529,067

Average Household Income: $437,620

Medina, Washington

Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

County: King

2024 Home Value: $4,463,757

Average Household Income: $439,677

Monte Sereno, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $4,379,333

Average Household Income: $422,996

Telluride, Colorado

Metro: N/A

County: San Miguel

2024 Home Value: $4,379,223

Average Household Income: $115,161

Rancho Santa Fe, California

Metro: San Diego-Chuka Vista-Carisbad

County: San Diego

2024 Home Value: $4,202,523

Average Household Income: $290,370

Yarrow Point, Washington

Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

County: King

2024 Home Value: $4,286.562

Average Household Income: $421,181

Boca Grande, Florida

Metro: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

County: Lee

2024 Home Value: $4,284,322

Average Household Income: N/A

Del Mar, California

Metro: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

County: San Diego

2024 Home Value: $4,202,523

Average Household Income: $290,370

Hanalei, Hawaii

Metro: Kapaa

County: Kauri

2024 Home Value: $4,110,782

Average Household Income: $120,725

Saratoga, California

Metro: San-Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $4,075,652

Average Household Income: $329,142

Malibu, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

County: Los Angeles

2024 Home Value: $4,058,374

Average Household Income: $288,162

Water Mill, New York

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City

County: Suffolk

2024 Home Value: $4,034,573

Average Household Income: $295,228

Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

Metro: Charleston-North Charleston

County: Charleston County

2024 Home Value: $4,034,466

Average Household Income: $291,546

Portola Valley, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: San Mateo

2024 Home Value: $4,030,239

Average Household Income: $462,935

Clyde Hill, Washington

Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

County: King

2024 Home Value: $4,022,060

Average Household Income: $483,738

Bridgehampton, New York

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City

County: Suffolk

2024 Home Value: $3,937,093

Average Household Income: $259,019

Ross, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: Marin

2024 Home Value: $3,902,893

Average Household Income: $430,034

Key Biscayne, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

County: Miami-Dade

2024 Home Value: $3,901,773

Average Household Income: $264,913

Newport Beach, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

County: Orange

2024 Home Value: $3,867,801

Average Household Income: $240,906

Palo Alto, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $3,777,275

Average Household Income: $301,226

Deal, New Jersey

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City

County: Monmouth

2024 Home Value: $3,769,124

Average Household Income: $159,280

Woodside, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: San Mateo

2024 Home Value: $3,758,363

Average Household Income: $445,543

Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida

Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

County: Palm Beach

2024 Home Value: $3,726,535

Average Household Income: $265,348

Stinson Beach, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: Marin

2024 Home Value: $3,643,662

Average Household Income: $101,575

Rolling Hills, California

Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

County: Los Angeles

2024 Home Value: $3,480,026

Average Household Income: $481,340

Paradise Valley, Arizona

Metro: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

County: Maricopa

2024 Home Value: $3,456,447

Average Household Income: $385,643

Wainscott, New York

Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City

County: Suffolk

2024 Home Value: $3,421,349

Average Household Income: $307,122

Stanford, California

Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

County: Santa Clara

2024 Home Value: $3,411,288

Average Household Income: $155,195

Tiburon, California

Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

County: Marin

2024 Home Value: $3,380,832

Average Household Income: $312,322

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the 50 cities with the richest real estate in terms of 2024 home values as sourced from Zillow’s April 2024 data. For the 50 selected cities, GOBankingRates also found the average household income for each city as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S Census Bureau. All Data was collected and is up to date as of June 2024.

