Rare Austin-Healey 100M is Race-Ready with Several Unique Touches

This special version is selling tomorrow on Bring a Trailer.

For classic car enthusiasts, the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history is here with the sale of this 1956 Austin-Healey 100M BN2 Roadster. This exceptional vehicle is one of only 640 factory-built 100M “Le Mans” specification cars produced between 1955 and 1956. Finished in the elegant combination of Old English White with red lower bodywork, and a black soft top over black leather interior, this roadster is a stunning example of British engineering and design.

Completed on October 13, 1955, this North American-market example was first sold by B.C. Importers of Miami, Florida, in October 1959 to a long-term owner who cherished it for 39 years. The car features a replacement 2,660cc inline-four engine, which was comprehensively rebuilt in 2019. The rebuild included an aluminum cylinder head from Denis Welch, forged 8.5:1-compression Arias pistons, a re-hardened camshaft from Elgin, and a high-volume oil pump. This robust engine sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission with an overdrive unit, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience.

The exterior of the car was refinished in its classic color scheme during previous ownership. It boasts replacement bumpers and overriders, a 100M-specific louvered hood secured with a leather strap, and a tilt-down windshield. Other notable details include early-style smooth rear fenders and a semi-circular crack on the shroud aft of the cockpit, adding character to its vintage charm.

The roadster sits on silver-finished 15″ wire wheels with two-eared knockoffs, wrapped in 165-series Vredestein Sprint Classic tires. The braking system, featuring four-wheel drums, along with the suspension, was overhauled in 2018, ensuring reliable performance.

Inside, the cockpit is adorned with black leather upholstery accented with red piping, red carpeting, and matching door panels. It features a banjo-spoke steering wheel, dashboard-mounted rear-view mirror, Sisal floor mats, and a 100M registry placard on the body-color dashboard. Smiths instrumentation includes a 120-mph speedometer, 6k-rpm tachometer, fuel gauge, and a combination oil pressure and water-temperature gauge, with the five-digit odometer showing 63k miles.

The engine rebuild included fitting an aluminum oil pan, uprated bolts, and replacement of the factory pistons with forged alloy versions. The camshaft was reground and re-hardened, and the rotating assembly was balanced for optimal performance. Recent work included rebuilding the carburetors, a valve adjustment, and various gasket replacements to ensure the engine runs smoothly.

Power is delivered through a four-speed manual transmission with an electrically actuated overdrive. Recent maintenance included resealing the front of the transmission, repairing overdrive shaft leaks, and replacing the clutch disc, pressure plate, pilot bushing, release bearing, and pinion gear.

This 1956 Austin-Healey 100M BN2 Roadster comes with a 100M “Le Mans” Registry Certificate of Membership, a 1959 sales invoice, service records, and a clean Michigan title. Now offered in Arizona by the selling dealer, this classic roadster is a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history.

