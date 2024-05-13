Rachel Cruze: 10 Best Amazon Products for Less Than $20

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

On an episode of the Rachel Cruze Show, money expert Cruze discussed the 10 best Amazon products you can get for under $20 as recommended by influencer Kallie Branciforte from That Practical Mom (formerly But First, Coffee), a popular YouTube channel.

Branciforte shared products that she not only thinks are cool but that she uses on a regular basis, all of which you can grab for low prices, many of them quite a bit less than $20.

Read on to find out which of these ten products you’ll want to jump on immediately.

Silicone Clip On Strainer: $9.99

Branciforte’s first favorite product is a silicone clip-on strainer that attaches to a pot or a bowl, making it unnecessary to break out a big, bulky strainer.

She said it’s especially great for people who don’t have big kitchens or a lot of storage, and it may reduce the likelihood of burning yourself with hot water.

Oil Mister: $10.87

For people who do a lot of cooking and baking, a refillable oil mister saves time and waste. It also allows you to customize the kind of oil you spray on to your pots and pans.

Additionally, she pointed out that it’s great for people with air fryers, which only require a tiny bit of oil, if any. This product is on sale for $10.87 but regularly retails for $16.99.

Natural Kitchen Sink Scrubbers and Sponges: $9.99 to $14.99

Branciforte doesn’t like the aesthetics of bright ugly sponges and prefers natural materials whenever possible. She recommended natural sponges and scrubbers, made from eco-friendly materials. A 14-pack of sponges is just $9.99, making it an excellent deal. And bamboo scrubbers come in a four-pack for $14.99.

Over-the-Door Laundry Hamper: $15.99

Laundry is often a logistical nightmare for anyone with a small home or with multiple people’s laundry to tackle.

An over-the-door laundry hamper gets the laundry off the floor, but with an easy opening, and makes it plenty accessible to toss in dirty items in a heartbeat. Branciforte’s favorite feature is the zipper bottom, which enables easy dumping into the washing machine.

Adjustable Measuring Cup: $11.97

Simplify the measuring process for cooking and baking with this adjustable measuring cup that streamlines the measuring process in one simple tool. Branciforte showed the two-cup version, which sells for $11.97 on Amazon, but there are other variations. You can measure dry and liquid ingredients, or even goopy ones, like peanut butter, and it’s easy to clean.

Tissue Box Covers: $6.99 to $17.90

For anyone who doesn’t like the designs that come featured on cardboard tissue boxes from the store, Branciforte and Cruze were both excited about tissue box covers, many of which come in neutral colors and easy-to-attach designs. For people with an existing aesthetic, these can keep things looking the way you like them.

These range in size and price on Amazon, but some simple square covers run around $6.99 while fancier ones can reach around $17.90.

Milk Frother: $8.99 to $19.99

Anyone who enjoys the way a cafe delivers your latte with delightful foam can now do this at home with a handheld milk frother.

Additionally, this same instrument, which comes in both battery-operated and rechargeable options, can be used as a mixing device for things like soups, sauces and salad dressings, Branciforte said. Options vary from $8.99 to $19.99, depending on the model.

Satin Hair Caps: $9.85

Satin pillowcases have recently become all the rage for how soft and easy they are on people’s hair at night. However, Branciforte pointed out that they are also pricey, whereas satin hair caps, or bonnets, are quite affordable and offer the same benefits to hair.

She finds them especially useful for people with longer hair if you’ve just washed and dried your hair and don’t want it getting frizzy or tangled overnight. It reduces knots and bedhead. While there are a variety of these to choose from, a popular seller is around $9.85.

Electric Lighter: $12.98

For people who like to create a lot of home ambiance through candles or even a warm crackling fire, Branciforte recommends an item she said she put in everyone’s Christmas stocking — an electric lighter.

This product is rechargeable by USB, has a conveniently bendy neck and will not introduce any nasty lighter fluid into your home for under $13.

Amazon Essentials T-Shirts: $19

Amazon has jumped on the clothing train, offering essentials of the sort that you might find yourself wearing every day, for casual comfort. In its Amazon Essentials brand, Branciforte raved about the simple two-packs of T-shirts, for men and women, which are typically around $19 (though some can go up closer to $25).

Though both Cruze and Branciforte are big Amazon fans, they do recommend smart shopping and paying attention to the quality of what you actually receive. Reviews may not be that helpful, unfortunately. A lot of finding what you love is trial and error, but these products give you a great start.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 10 Best Amazon Products for Less Than $20