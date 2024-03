QUOTES-World reaction to deadly shooting at Moscow concert hall

(Adds Ukrainian president)

March 23 (Reuters) - Reaction from around the world to the shooting rampage at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday, in which more than 100 people were killed, in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, on 22 March 2024.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN A STATEMENT

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and all affected by this heinous crime. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA

"The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime. All efforts are being thrown at saving people."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODOMYR ZELENSKIY

It's obvious that (Vladimir) Putin and other thugs are just trying to blame someone else. Their methods are always the same. We've seen it all before, destroyed buildings and shootings and explosions. And they always find someone else to blame.

"They have brought hundreds of thousands of their own terrorists here, on Ukrainian land, to fight against us, and they don't care about what is happening inside their own country."

YULIA NAVALNAYA, WIDOW OF RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY

"All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable. Firm and total condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism."

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The images coming out of Moscow are terrible. Our thoughts go out to the victims and injured and to the Russian people.

"Light must be shed on these odious acts."

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The images of the horrific attack on innocent people at Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims."

POLISH MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE WLADYSLAW KOSINIAK-KAMYSZ

"In connection with the shooting near Moscow, we are constantly monitoring the situation. I am in contact with the General Staff of the Polish Army, all services and our allies. We are analyzing this situation in terms of its possible impact on Poland's security."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"The images from Moscow where a terrorist act claimed by Islamic State has caused many victims are absolutely horrendous. My thoughts are with them, their loved ones and the Russian people."

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"We strongly condemn this nefarious terror attack that targeted innocent civilians. No matter who the source is, terrorism is unacceptable. As a country who well knows the bloody and treacherous face of terrorism, we share the pain of the Russian people as a nation and as a state. We will continue our fight against terrorism."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

OFFICE OF SYRIAN PRESIDENT BASHAR AL-ASSAD

The Syrian presidency said in a statement that Assad phoned Putin and told him that "ISIS and Nazism are twins, their spiritual father is one, and Russia will emerge victorious”.

SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the cowardly terrorist attack ... which comes after the great achievements gained by the friendly Russian people, particularly the special operation in Donbas, and after the elections that took place many days ago. Syria stresses the need for intensifying global efforts in facing such massacres and bring their perpetrators to justice."

SAUDI ARABIA FOREIGN MINISTRY

"His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation for the victims of the terrorist attack that took place near Moscow.

"The Crown Prince strongly condemned this criminal act, and expressed deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president, the families of the victims, and the people of the Russian Federation, wishing the injured speedy recovery."

EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Egypt strongly condemns the shooting incident. ... The government and the people of Egypt express their sincere condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Russia in this painful tragedy and to the families of the victims, wishing them a speedy recovers to all the injured".

UAE FOREIGN MINISTRY

"The UAE expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law."

VENEZUELAN FOREIGN MINISTER YVAN GIL

"We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that has been carried out against civilians today in Moscow in the exhibition center Crocus City Hall. We send out condolences to the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the Russian government."

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL

"Cuba condemns the atrocious terrorist act that occurred in Moscow. Our sincerest condolences to the government and people of Russia." (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)