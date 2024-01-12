QUOTES-Reactions to US, British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

(Adds U.S. Senator Collins)

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain launched a series of strikes on Yemen on Thursday aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Reactions from the U.S. included:

U.S. SENATOR SUSAN COLLINS, REPUBLICAN, MAINE

“Iran and its proxies must understand that repeated attacks on U.S. troops and the disruption of critical sea lanes will not be tolerated. The military strikes taken tonight by the Administration in conjunction with coalition partners is an overdue response to Iranian-backed proxies that have targeted U.S. military personnel, bases, and ships more than 120 times since October, resulting in a gravely injured service member. In addition, the Houthi terrorists have launched dozens of attacks on commercial, non-military ships of multiple countries.

“The United States does not seek an escalation of violence in the region, but we must deter attacks on our troops, and the freedom of navigation that is essential for global trade must be restored.”

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE GREGORY MEEKS, DEMOCRAT, NEW YORK

"While I support these targeted, proportional military strikes, I call on the Biden Administration to continue its diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation to a broader regional war and continue to engage Congress on the details of its strategy and legal basis as required by law."

U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

"I welcome the U.S. and coalition operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists responsible for violently disrupting international commerce in the Red Sea and attacking American vessels. President Biden's decision to use military force against these Iranian proxies is overdue. I am hopeful these operations mark an enduring shift in the Biden Administration's approach to Iran and its proxies."

U.S. SENATOR ROGER WICKER, REPUBLICAN, MISSISSIPPI

"This strike was two months overdue, but it is a good first step toward restoring deterrence in the Red Sea. "It is important that we follow this action in close consultation with our Saudi partners to ensure they are with us as the situation develops."

He added: "It is time to dispense with the hollow talk of 'joint resolutions' and 'maritime task forces.' This strike should be a warning to the Houthis and other Iranian proxies that they will suffer catastrophic consequences from escalation in the region."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE RO KHANNA, DEMOCRAT, CALIFORNIA

"The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL HOYLE, DEMOCRAT, OREGON

"These airstrikes have not been authorized by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT, COLORADO

"I would not support us being pulled into a broader war."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MARK POCAN, DEMOCRAT, WISCONSIN

"The United States cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorization. The White House must work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen."