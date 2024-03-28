New questions on Thames Water’s future as survival funding in doubt

The firm is the UK’s biggest water supplier, with 15 million households across London and the South East (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

New questions emerged over the future of Thames Water today, as it confirmed that shareholders will not inject the first £500 million of much needed ‘survival’ funding by the date that was planned.

It comes just months after it was revealed the Government had drawn up plans for the nationalisation of the debt-laden utility. Under those plans, the company would be placed into a special administration regime, similar to the takeover of energy supplier Bulb in 2021. It was hoped that the multi-billion-pound funding plan would ensure that Thames Water would stave off a taxpayer bailout, and the collapse of the deal could raise new fears that the Government would need to swoop in.

The utility had agreed the plan in October. But it said that after discussions with regulator Ofwat, the plan was now “uninvestible” because of certain “regulatory arrangements that would be expected to apply to Thames Water”.

The firm said that discussions with Ofwat and other stakeholders are ongoing.

Chris Weston, CEO of Thames Water said: “I'd like to reassure our customers that, despite this announcement, it is business as usual for Thames Water. Our 8,000 staff remain committed to working with our partners in the supply chain to provide our services for the benefit of our customers, communities and the environment.”

Thames Water serves 16 million customers in the capital and surrounding area and has 7,000 employees. It has come under fire in recent years for its record on sewage spills. Yesterday, it was revealed that rowers in the Boat Race were told not to enter the Thames due to the risk of E.Coli.

The utility has £14 billion of debts against £19 billion of equity, and the servicing costs for those debts have weighed heavily on its bottom line of late.

The announcement comes just a day after completion of the Thames Tideway ‘’super sewer”.