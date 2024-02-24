Advertisement
Quebecor Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CA$2.82 (vs CA$2.55 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$5.43b (up 20% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: CA$650.5m (up 8.5% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 12% (down from 13% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: CA$2.82 (up from CA$2.55 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Quebecor Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.8% growth forecast for the Telecom industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Telecom industry.

The company's shares are down 7.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Quebecor that you need to take into consideration.

