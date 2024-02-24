Q4 2023 Gray Television Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Welcome to the Gray Television Q4 2020 Earnings Call.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As the operator mentioned, I'm Hilton Howell, the Chairman and CEO of Gray Television. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call with me here in Atlanta are all of our executive officers, patent flattening, our President and Co-CEO, St. Gabriel, and our Operating Officer, Kevin Latek, our Chief Legal and Development Officer, and Jim Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, we will begin with a disclaimer that Kevin will provide, though up thereafter, I will discuss the Company's results and expectations followed by brief remarks from Jim Ryan regarding our financial posture. And then after those remarks, we will have a few questions for all of our officers here with me today. Kevin?

Kevin Latek

Great. Thank you, Hilton, and good morning. Everyone. Gray uses its website as a key source of company information. The website address is w. w. w. GRAY. dot TV. We filed filed our annual report on Form 10 K with the SEC a few minutes ago. Included on the call may be a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and in particular broadcast cash flow, operating cash flow, free cash flow, certain leverage ratios. These metrics are not meant to replace GAAP measurements but are provided as supplements to assist the public in their analysis and valuation of our Company included in our earnings release as well as our website.

Our reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP measures reported in our financial statements Certain matters discussed on this call may include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future operating results. Those statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors that have been set forth in the Company's most recent reports filed with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10 K and our most recent earnings release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and I would turn the call to health.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, Kevin. Before turning to today's earnings release, I want to address Gray's upcoming transition to a new Chief Financial Officer for the first time in 25 years a few days ago after the successful completion of the refinancing and the upsizing of our revolver, Jim Ryan notified me that he would like to transition into retirement after 2025 and as part of that plan to step down from the CFO position later this summer.

As many of you know, Jim joined gray as its CFO in 1998 upon our acquisition of Buzzi broadcasting were Jim had also served as CFO. And during that process, we were so impressed that he negotiated to the very end and really almost negotiated himself out of a job that we decided to offer him a job to take over and run the combined company. And happily he agreed he has provided steady leadership and management of the company as we have divested our previous publishing assets and embarked on two significant waves of acquisitions of the highest quality television stations in the industry. Jim and his entire team have been instrumental in helping to build gray into the leading multimedia company that it is today. While we will all miss Jim's day-to-day contributions, we're very fortunate to have succeeded in hiring his most logical successor and Jeff Gignac, a 20-year veteran of media and telecom banking at Wells Fargo Securities.

Ray's leadership and finance teams have worked closely with Jeff for many transactions or transactions. And he knows our company as well as almost anyone who is not already working here. He is therefore the perfect candidate to become our next CFO. So I'd like to welcome Jeff to the Gray Television family.

Turning now to our earnings release, it should be clear to all that Gray Television delivered in 2023 by nearly every measure. Our core advertising and retrans revenues increased over the prior year, and political advertising revenue increased over 2019 the last year before a presidential cycle. Meanwhile, our local television stations continued to score with our audiences and to bring new business to our airwaves, our digital platforms. Our stations also collected more awards and recognitions from outside organizations for the successful news investigations and community service. In the second half of the year, we reached substantial completion of our state of the art assembly studios, movie and television production facility here in Atlanta. And in December, NBC Universal commenced its long-term lease for two thirds of our sound stages at Assembly Atlanta. With these achievements in 2023, we have laid a strong foundation for 2024, which we believe will be further powered by another significant presidential election cycle.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Gray had total revenue of $864 million, which was at the high end of our revenue guidance. The Company had total operating expenses of $664 million, which was below the low end of our expense guidance for the quarter, fourth quarter revenue was $143 million or 20% ahead of 2021. Our most recent nonpolitical year, our fourth quarter 2023 core advertising revenue was $415 million, an increase of 2% from the fourth quarter of 2022 retransmission consent revenue was $365 million, an increase of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, investments to grow and diversify our company do not always pan out, but in the fourth quarter '23, due in part to noncash write-downs of certain investments, great posted a net loss attribute to common stockholders of $22 million. On the other hand, when investments do pay off, the awards can be tremendous. And indeed, we saw such a pay off about two weeks ago with the receipt of $110 million in pretax proceeds from the sale of BMI in which we have long held a position operationally, we had a tremendous fourth quarter, not only in sales and content, but also in multiple initiatives to leverage our unique assets for future growth. In fact, our significant both focus on developing new local direct advertising business continues to be very strong. During the fourth quarter, we grew our new local direct ad revenue by 12%, and that momentum has continued into 2024. In addition, as the year drew to close, we extended our affiliation agreement with NBC for another two years. We are happy that this long-term relationship continues. The most exciting initiatives involve our aggressive efforts to bring professional sports teams in our markets back to free over-the-air broadcast television. After extensive efforts over the summer and fall, we were able to announce two major deals on top of our previously announced long-term deal with the Phoenix Suns and mark during with storied professional sports franchises at the end of the year, literally New Year's Eve. First, the Atlanta Hawks returned to Peachtree TV and Atlanta after almost 30 years away for nearly every Friday night game remaining in the 2023, 2024 NBA season. Thereafter, we followed up with the announcement that the New York New Orleans publicans would have turned up their games this NBA season, broadcast defense on Gray's WBUA. and our balanced channel in New Orleans but significantly in both cases, we have supported the teams by carrying these games in all of our stations where all of their true fans are. So the Hawks are broadcast throughout the state of Georgia and a good half of Alabama and the Pelican serve broadcast across the entire great State of Louisiana and most in Mississippi and even part of Alabama, GREG has begun 2024 with great momentum. In January, we hosted our station general managers for our annual meeting, and they are universally excited about the year ahead. We have continued to sign up professional sports contracts with new deals announced in the last few weeks to bring Gray's stations games featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks over the past several weeks, Greg has also renewed all of its retransmission consent agreements with MVPDs that expired in the fourth quarter of January 2020. For these renewals cover sizable portion of our subscriber base at higher rates and improved terms that recognize the enduring value of our truly unique local stations and what they continue to provide earlier this month, our CBS portfolio capitalize on the Super Bowl with $18 million in local ad sales. That was a 200% increase over our Super Bowl net revenue last year across our FOX station portfolio, but significantly, it also represents a 39% increase over the last Super Bowl broadcast on our CBS stations. Most recently, we took advantage of a good opportunity to launch a process to refinance certain of our senior credit facilities. Unfortunately, an unexpected turmoil and capital markets led us to postpone that effort with regard to our term loan expiring in 2026. We did, however, successfully refinanced our revolving credit facility as our bank stood strongly with us and provide us with a new and larger revolver totaling $625 million. Although we do not have any amounts currently drawn on our revolving credit facility, it will provide us with additional flexibility in the future when and as and if needed, we very much appreciate the bank's continuing and deep understanding of our company and our business and their unwavering support of our efforts to grow the Company and reduce its debt load.

As we now look ahead to 2024, I remain very bullish about our prospects and our future. Our television stations continue to perform at the absolute top of their game sports teams are rediscovering what our local advertisers and viewers already know, which is that our local stations offer unparalleled reach and promotional opportunities for free to 100% of the viewing audience 2024 will see us continue to build on these foundations for continued success.

Finally, I'm very proud that we have created the nation's finest television and movie production facilities at our assembly, Atlanta complex here at Latham by relying on local contractors, tradesmen and materials, we were able to deliver the facilities to NBCU and just 19 months from the date of announcement in 2024, we will be putting the finishing touches on the studio complex and certain infrastructure projects. These additional projects will require about $52 million and capital expenditures, but they will be netted about by against about $31 million in reimbursements for the public nature of these infrastructure projects or a net of about $21 million. It is extremely gratifying to us to now see the major content creator. Nbc Universal leverages the sound stages and support buildings into a new major center for its world-class productions.

On the gray side, we are actively marketing the sound stages that we have retained at assembly as well as our pre-existing sound stages at our Addison. Third rail studios to bring additional production work here to Atlanta.

This now concludes my report remarks and I will turn the call over to Jim Ryan.

Jim Ryan

Thank you, Hilda, and good morning, everybody. At Hilton cover the key highlights of the quarter and of the full year. So my remarks, my remarks will be very short today. Again, we're very pleased with our team for a year to date results, especially the growth in core revenue on a debt net of cash basis. And on terms consistent with our senior credit facility, total leverage ratio at the end of the year was 5.60 times, and our first lien leverage ratio at the end of the year was 2.38 times.

Turning to our Q1 24 guidance. We look forward to a successful full year '24, and we're off to a good start in Q1. We're very pleased with core revenue in Q1's growth guiding to mid single digit percentage increases. Core revenue got off to a great start, helped by the $18 million of Super Bowl advertising revenue in February, providing for a strong year-over-year increase in core revenue in February. But more importantly, we see both in January and March, core revenue is expected to be increasing in both months year over year.

I'll turn now to some comments on the full year '24. And as we've said consistently for some time publicly, we are not providing a guide on political revenue for the full year of 2024, we will point to 2020 and say that after deducting the $50 million that was associated with the double Ascentage runoff election in Georgia in that year, we had approximately $600 million of total. And of that $600 million, about 22% represented the presidential campaigns that year.

I will also point to 2022, where we had approximately $515 million of political revenue. All of you on the call are welcome to plug in whatever political revenue estimate you want for 2024. And after election day, we can compare notes to see who got closes.

Turning to some other data points of full year 2024, we expect core revenue of approximately $1.6 billion, retransmission revenue of approximately $1.5 billion, other TV revenue of approximately $70 million. Production companies revenues of approximately $110 million. Our operating expenses before depreciation, amortization, impairment gain and loss on disposal of assets broadcasting of approximately $2.4 billion. That would include approximately [$937 million] of network compensation, also known as retransmission expense. We expect approximately $85 million of expense at the production companies in our corporate expense of approximately $125 million. Significant cash use uses in 2024 are as follows. We expect cash interest of approximately $430 million, routine capital expenditures between $115 million and $120 million. As Hilton already mentioned, our net additional investment in assembly Atlanta is expected to be $21 million cash. Our cash taxes are expected to be between $190 million and $210 million that obviously reflects political in 2024. It also reflects the taxes we will be paid on $110 million of the BMI sales proceeds. Our preferred dividends were approximately $52 million and our common dividends will be approximately $30 million.

Turning again, to the BMI proceeds of $110 million. That translated into approximately $81 million after-tax cash proceeds. We used $50 million of that $81 million to repay in full all outstanding amounts under our revolving credit facility. As Hilton said earlier, we have nothing drawn on the revolving credit facility as of today.

Finally, as Hilton mentioned, we're very pleased to upsize our revolver to $625 million, and we appreciate our bank syndicates, understanding of the fundamentals of our business and partnering with us into the future.

I'll now turn the call back to Hilton. Thank you.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, Joe. Before we open up the floor to take questions, I would like to conclude our remarks on what I view as exceptionally positive note about the momentum that we are building with professional sports, particularly with the NBA, we have been able to use our unmatched regional presence to distribute these games on our stations across the entirety of the states of Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. At the same time, we have worked with other broadcasters to fill in a few holes in our distribution map as we have done as we have done with Allen Media and soon we'll announce similar deals with other groups. We have also worked with other broadcasters to enable our stations to provide outdoor market distribution for NBA teams in cities where we do not have the major market television station as we have done with Griffin and meta media in Oklahoma City and Tulsa and with Weibo broadcasting and soon with more companies, I'm happy to see the industry working together to provide the power of broadcasting to local proportional professional sports teams and their amazing fans.

Last but certainly not least, it is worth highlighting the massive increase in viewership that these teams are receiving when their games appear on free local broadcast stations instead of their traditional regional sports networks in market after market. These NBA teams are enjoying ratings that are two and often three times higher than what they had been receiving previously. And even more importantly, they're reaching 100% of their fans. We are racking up impressive ratings for NBA games, not just and this is important to me in their home market. But throughout the regions, we are distributing the games through to local broadcast on Gray Television. They are getting to 100% of their fans and broadcast stations and professional sports teams are among the strongest local institutions that help to bind our communities together when we struck our deal with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury something occurred that I'm extremely proud of that. I am a little embarrassed that I didn't think of our hand once we launched and it went out on broadcast television, our local general managers receive many letters from local individual America, American Indian viewers who had never been able to watch their basketball teams before we are immensely proud that we have spread these sports teams to truly 100% of their fans. We are at an important time in history when these two powerful forces are proving that coming together can provide unparalleled reach and experience that benefits everyone So operator, at this time, we ask that you open the line for questions. I've anyone here on the leadership team.

If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Again, to ask a question, press star one on the telephone keypad, and I'll just give it a few moments for the to it looks like our first question is going to come from Aaron Watts with Deutsche. Your line is open.

Aaron Watts

Hi, everyone. Thanks for having me on. Let me start by saying that, Jim, congrats on the announcement well-deserved, but I'm happy we still have some time left to work together, and I'll save my auditory remarks for a later date. And it maybe I can start with a question around retrans. Your retrans revenue growth implied in your first quarter guidance seems to be a bit of a slowdown from what we've seen in recent quarters. Can you unpack that a little more for us. Is that just timing of renewals? Is there an acceleration from the decline in the underlying sub base? And maybe same question, thinking about the components full year.

Kevin Latek

Hi, Aaron, this is Kevin. I'm if this is Kevin latex, we renewed a number of our contracts that were expiring at the end of the years, helped mentioned on the call and we were happy where those renewed at a numbers are getting bigger. The percentage increases are our can't be as big and by they were very happy with the number with the rates that we got and the terms that we received. So the first quarter was about 38% of our total MVPD sub base. The virtuals, of course, are becoming a more sizable portion of that. So when we talk about the percentage, we're talking about the traditional MVPDs, the the increase in our growth was not as significant as we had hoped and we attribute that to the not to the rate increases, but to the sub declines, the traditional MVPDs, this is publicly reported by the public by the companies you all continue to see losses last year and unfortunately that these losses actually accelerated last year, it may be due to the strikes leading to not as much new programming or interesting programming on the broadcast networks. So we're hopeful with the strike behind us and new premieres coming back out and there we'll see the sub losses stabilize. But we do we did see a continued decline in the traditional MVPD subs through last year, including through the end of last year, we were expecting to see that slowdown. So the net result of that was at our grocery trends. It was not powered as much as we had small, a smaller sub base to multiply it times.

On the reverse side, we've been saying for some time, we expect the network comp is going to stabilize. And I think that's pretty clear in the guide today that none of our comp is stable. And but the system where we're paying a fixed fee to the networks and receiving variable income is one that has to change. And I expect all the broadcasters see that and we will continue to push for a and a realignment of that formula because that's now obviously not working for local broadcasters any longer.

Aaron Watts

Okay. Thanks, that that's helpful.

And then, Jim, I appreciate your comment on political, but with the way the Republican primaries played out, have your expectations, our political for the year changed and given the rates that you see in play, I don't know if I could ask you if you think you can grow off that $600 million result from 2020. I think you mentioned.

Jim Ryan

We are not going to comment on any growth rates for specific numbers, we will tell you we are confident that 2024 will be a strong political year, given how this year's primaries have shaped up versus 2020 which is just stating the obvious, right? I mean, it's two different cycles. We think the political will be naturally more back weighted to the second half of the year and especially the traditional general election campaign season of September through election. So okay, Andre, I other than saying I don't know how many hundreds of millions of dollars we're going to get, but we're going to get a lot of it. So and we have always historically done better per capita than anybody in the peer space by a long shot. We don't see that being any different this year. And we are got a lot of Senate and House races as well. So we think it will be a good year, but we're not going to put a number on it at this early. It's way too early to even tried to put a number on it.

Hilton Howell

And let me just add a little bit to that. I mean this is an unusual time period in the sense that you have a number of third party candidates. We've had them in the past that may be out there.

Robert Kennedy obviously comes to mind he had a $7 million add that a package is put on the Super Bowl that I'm sure all of you saw we have had a rapidly moving on Republican primary season. So South Carolina is Saturday, but Governor Haley, Secretary, Hayley ambassador, Hayley, I should say, has significant funds, and she intends to continue with the primary process Donald Trump's able to generate an awful lot of free media by his rallies and that covers it, but he's not going to get what he had in the past. So I think he is going to be advertising. A lot of you may be thinking that a lot of money is going to legal fees will seeing one number that I'm actually certain of is that the Biden Harris team announced a quarter ago that they had raised 100 -- and I think was $114 million, which was the largest sum ever accumulated by any Democratic candidate and any previous election cycle, and that was a long time in advance. And so I think the real the real determinant are going to be what the respective parties and their respective candidates raise. And from everything I'm saying those numbers are historic numbers. And hopefully that goes through and matriculate through in an ad business because they're not going to sit on that money. They're not going to pay their debt off with it, right? They're going to spend that money in Gray Television stations because of their news dominance and there's huge viewership in their local markets always outperform. So the only thing we see is not repeating outside of strong strong political revenue. We don't expect a double Senate runoff for four months in Georgia this time around. So we've taken that out and that was in Jim's comments, we think it's going to be a great season.

Aaron Watts

Okay. Thanks for that help. And I'm just maybe one more in and I appreciate the time. You ended 2023 at 5.6 times leverage as we are starting a new year Jim, any fresh thoughts on where you see that leverage trending 12 months past 24 months out? And relatedly, does debt paydown remain a top capital allocation priority? Are there any other levers beyond organic free cash flow, we should be thinking about to help accelerate the deleveraging process? That's it for me. Thank you again.

Jim Ryan

So our number one priority with our free cash is to continue to delever as rapidly as possible. We've been saying that consistently for some time, and that has not changed over over the next year or so. I see us getting without being too specific because I if I get too specific, then people will start triangulating on political and I'm not going to go step on that land mind after just saying we're not guiding for political. So I see as getting into the lower fives and then as you go out a little farther, you're definitely in the fours and we will continue to push it downward over the next several years as rapidly as possible.

Our next question is going to come from Dan Kurnos with Benchmark.

Your line is on bench.

Dan Kurnos

Great. Thanks. Good morning. And Kevin, can we just go back to retrans for a second? I guess first housekeeping, because I think Hilton said this are all of the deals that came up at the end of the year, that 38% are they all done.

Kevin Latek

Hilton said all of the deals that expired in the fourth quarter and in January 2024 have been renewed. We have not finished the first quarter and therefore, we have not finished renewing the contracts that expired after January 2024. We're still in discussions, the figure of 38% of our subs is the entire quarter. So we have renewed a almost all contracts, but there are still discussions with another large party and it's going fine. And we expect as it has in all prior cases, we will get it wrapped up in the ordinary course, and it will be retroactive to the expiration date. So again, we had 38% expiring in Q1, which takes us to basically January first. And we have done all those that expired at the end of the year in the month of January, and we have a continuing conversation with another party that's on track that is in Q1 in the second quarter. We have for renewals that are up does renewals represent about 23% of our traditional MVPD sub base.

Dan Kurnos

Okay. So the Q1 guide assumes that retroactively you will complete the large party negotiation. That's what you're saying what you're telling us.

Kevin Latek

Our guide represents our current estimate at this time, some of the deals that will be in place and our good faith estimate of what the rates will be for the first quarter.

Dan Kurnos

Okay. And look, you made some fairly strong commentary about the ecosystem and the fact of the fixed fee and the impact, obviously on the reverse and based on your guide, I mean, how do we think about kind of net retrans from here? Obviously, one five could mean a couple of different things, but just we have the reverse piece of this. I'm just trying to get a sense, especially since your biggest renewal year, how we should be thinking about net growth from here.

Kevin Latek

Jim provided a full year guide of approximately $1.5 billion for growth and at [$937 million], I believe for network comp. We're not at this point smart enough to know tens of millions of dollars, which way that $1.5 million is going to be some. Again, we don't we don't have a crystal ball on the sub numbers. And as you know, well, we don't even get the numbers until three to six months after the quarter's over. So we're doing all the modeling. We can making assumptions. We I've believed for a while that the sub losses would be kind of mostly move through the folks who were planning to drop traditionals and other go and for with virtuals or back to antennas this past fall, the programming was not particularly strong and the sub losses continued when we expected them to slow, we can only make guesses at this point as to what the future holds and so I will just simply say, we continue to think that the sub losses should be slowing, but we don't have the visibility into what's going to happen in the future. So I don't know how we can give a and we are not going to give a more specific guide on growth because we don't have enough and intelligence on what the future is actually going to do with with the in the peak traditional MVPD subs.

Dan Kurnos

Okay. And just one on the production studios and assembly, where is that, I guess for Jim or for Hilton, where is that going to hit the P&L? And what do you guys have assumes, I guess or directionally assumed for '24? I think Hilton said you're might be a Hilton, I think you said you're marketing the other sound stages. So just to how do we think about your ability to grow again.

Hilton Howell

Let me just kind of touch base on that. I mean, we're in a very unusual. I'm how Hollywood, however, you define that term is not green lighting, a great number of productions right now. In fact, we have had three that were coming to our studios initially that ended up getting canceled by their respective production houses. And I think there are a number of issues that are holding that back on. Obviously there is a potential strike and hopefully it is just a potential and it will dissipate what I am saying that I think comes up in May and I think that leads to some reticence. I will say I think there was a lot of expectation that when the studio was and the guild and sag after I came to conclusion that it would be a rush back. The truth is unlike people actually really stopped. And so I think a lot of productions are out there writing the scripts. And so we expect a pretty healthy resumption of production capacity, but exactly when that begins will depend on a largely on the hot seat strike or lack thereof.

Dan Kurnos

And where does it all that stuff on the P&L, just to be clear.

Jim Ryan

To the production lines as it has been.

Dan Kurnos

Got it.

Thanks, guys. Appreciate the color.

Our next question is going from come from Jim Goss with Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Jim Goss

All right, thanks. A couple of about your sports comments. One, I'm curious if adding some of the sports at the CW link could including live call is it impacted your affiliated properties to any significant extent? And also, when you noted sort of regional broadcasts of some of the local sports teams to maybe the rest of the state or neighboring states to address stations. I assume that's envisioned in the contract terms when you do those negotiations. I wonder can they talk about that a little bit?

Pat LaPlatney

Sure. Let me start with your second question, Jim, it's Pat. So yes, we are I think at this point in pointing out the fact that we're not just in Atlanta, but we're in the whole state of Georgia and some other markets in neighboring states. And with over the air television is just an indicator of how the audiences that we're seeing as an indicator of what a great move. This is for professional sports to go to local television stations. Phil referenced the onset about ratings performance, and I'll give you a couple of examples. So in New Orleans, Louisiana, we've run four or five NBA Pelican games on our Fox affiliate there. And you'll see, Andy, correct me if I'm wrong here, but the ratings on those games are essentially double what the normal prime time averages in that market?

So it's so these games are bringing they're bringing new viewers, many of those viewers are younger are bringing very large audiences. They're bringing new advertisers to our stations. And again, the key point in your question revolves around well, such as New Orleans is also Shreveport and it's Biloxi, Mississippi and in our Baton Rouge and same thing with Augusta in Albany and Columbus and Macon, Georgia. So all of those markets are seeing a lift there, not only in ad revenue, but also in new folks coming to traditional television stations along with new advertisers.

So your other question was around live golf and CW.

Jim Goss

Right? And I think they've they've been looking at sports as a complement in areas where you really didn't have any programming from that that network.

Pat LaPlatney

Yes. So I think the first thing I'd point out is that the for the ACC football and basketball packages that the CW is airing actually comes from Raycom Sports, which is a great company and we're very excited about that it look, we're happy to see that network go acquire sports.

We think it's good. We need to get, you know, it's good for to grow the viewership base on their network and good crew retention. We know we are we are happy to have some-odd CW affiliates and to be partnered with Nexstar on that. I hope that answers your question.

Jim Goss

Well, I was just wondering if that's made much of a difference, is it significant or just a minor minor thing?

Pat LaPlatney

We're seeing some increases, but I can't say it. (technical difficulty)

Hilton Howell

I will just tell you as a viewer, Jim, like just to have Georgia Tech football here in the Atlanta market, that's a really big deal. I mean, I'm not a project along, but I love watching those games on the CW. And so I think we're probably the second largest CW affiliate, and we're thrilled that Raycom Sports could help move the ACC to go to the CW. And we're actually also thrilled that live golf is out there that it's Super Bowl live. Golf was out there at the same time, they had huge audiences. We don't have any numbers for that here. That may be a question. You need to ask the folks at Nexstar. But from our side, we're very happy with what they're doing. And we're very happy to be affiliated with the CW network.

Jim Goss

Okay, thanks. And one other maybe the three you Hilton, primarily, it had quite a period of time over the past several years. With a significant acquisitions, which you mentioned in talking about Jim and the retrans growth and assembly studios now ramping up. I'm wondering as you look forward to the next year or two, what do you think would be the principal growth levers you should think we should be calling attention to?

Hilton Howell

Well, we haven't spoken about this, but we have a presentation coming up for our Board from Rob valued. We think ATSC 3.0 is going to be a huge growth for the future. We think there's going to be changes with regard to the retrans that exists with traditional MVPDs in terms of how that's taken on a Kevin sort of addressed that one of things that I'm actually really thrilled about is that throughout 2023 rate was the only TV company out there that consistently grew its core revenue. And so quarter after quarter, our core revenue was up. And in the first two months of this year. It's accelerating. Now that may because standard brands now in charge of it all I don't know what she is doing. She is doing a great job out there. And so we think there is a, you know, all kinds of avenues for growth and some of them may not be quite as fast as the retrans from 2020 2009 to today in terms of its growth. But we think broadcast television, it is healthy. Now, if not healthier than it's been in decades, we actually did a video for our general managers is back to the future. And because what we're seeing is a return to broadcast television. Now I know that doesn't fit the narrative out in New York with too many people confuse the term linear television, a lot of people. What they mean by that is cable distribute cable networks back in the day when Ted Turner was in the cable business, and he was telling everybody who is cable for cable was Google when they started all those different businesses. But you know, way back in the day and some of us around this table were here. All we had was advertising to grow the Company. Now we have so many other different areas. One of the things that we have been so successful is growing our digital revenue. That's 100% ours and it gets bigger and bigger and bigger every year. And so I think there's just a tremendous amount of opportunities for growth. And I think you're going to see us have an extraordinary 2024.

Jim Goss

All right. Well, thanks for your comments. Appreciate it.

And our next question is going to come from John Kornreich with JK Media. Your line is open.

John Kornreich

Hi, Jim. I got a question for you right now. You have subordinated debt of $1.450 billion coming up in '26 and mid-'27. The market is expressing skepticism as to whether you're going to be able to refinance that yield on on that debt is about as of today is about 13%. What is the plan to reliably predictably refinance the 26 27 subordinate?

Jim Ryan

Yes, you're talking about the senior notes, John, and not the term loan.

John Kornreich

Rate bonds.

Jim Ryan

I have every confidence that they'll be refinanced in due course, the Company throws off tremendous amounts of free cash on a two year blended cycle. As you well know. And as we've consistently demonstrated for years, I think a lot of the pricing in the bonds is reflective of the the interest rates on those those bonds in where the current interest rate environment is.

John Kornreich

They are yielding 12% to 13% yield to maturity and at current yields, I mean that to me expresses some skepticism, have your ability to refinance the bonds either way. This is a building. It's more like Nexstar or Tenable, which center.

Jim Ryan

What I can tell you is I have absolute confidence that we will be in due course, we will be refinancing them.

John Kornreich

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Craig Huber

Great, thank you. On my first question, your retrans subs in the fourth quarter, I'm actually down year over year and I think you said three months ago that for the third quarter they were down mid-single digits. What was the trend the latest quarter?

Kevin Latek

Yes, we have not been providing our sub counts. Our sub counts are running sort of consistent with what you're reading in the truck and in the press and with the public companies are reporting. So the traditionals have been declining, the virtuals have been growing and the net effect of that is that our total sub count is down a little bit. But the traditionals is where obviously our rates are higher because we negotiate those on our own and those those those are declining much faster. Those numbers, public company, public pay TV companies are reporting their numbers and we're seeing numbers. Our numbers are fairly reflective of where our company used to be primarily concentrated in small midsize markets. So our sub trends seem to be different than what has been publicly reported since we closed the Meredith deal are now more evenly distributed among large markets through small markets. And as a result, we've been saying for the last year or so that are what we see in our own internal sub count sub report, our numbers that are largely reflective of what's being reported publicly. So we don't feel the need to start throwing out minor differences between what's been publicly reported, what you see publicly is reflective of our own experience.

Craig Huber

Okay. And then, Jim, a housekeeping question on below the line of a miscellaneous income number, about $12 million in the quarter. It's a lot larger than it normally is just what is it to be clear?

Jim Ryan

Yes. And I'm trying to just progress with tea and health.

Craig Huber

Again or something them?

Jim Ryan

It's a yes, yes, it's a probably have some of the Now let me start there before. I'm really interested in, I'll call it out and let me just catch I'll catch up to you later on that. I need to go down another level of detail, which I don't have right in front of me.

Craig Huber

Okay. I appreciate that. So on the total cost, total net cost for Atlanta assembly, including the $21 million that you're expecting to have pay this year, what's the total net cost for that it would come out to you.

Hilton Howell

it in the 10-K?

Jim Ryan

Yes, we put it in the 10-K in liquidity, $570 million.

Craig Huber

Okay.

Including what you're going to pay this year.

Okay.

Appreciate. Okay, good.

So just given your guidance for this year, so wanted to get down to here, you talked about production revenue [$110 million to $85 million] of production costs, obviously back into $25 million or so of EBITDA for the whole production company line. Obviously, that line the EBITDA last year, I guess is about $6 million the year before it was $10 million. Are you I mean, first, maybe we round up Scott, $20 million of EBITDA this year, inferring it over time that's going to grow significantly from that number? Or is what's going on there between $20 million of EBITDA versus [$570 million] total costs is not exactly that. And our oh, I am sure you originally were expect.

Jim Ryan

So there's some puts and takes in the production line is Hilton already. Matt mentioned for this year, our studios that we own are have our net. We expect that they will be leased a little later in the year, which is muting that production revenue number for the full year. But as Hilton said, we fully expect as the year goes on that those studios will be we hope as we had originally intended.

Also, if you recall, we commented about this in the Q1 call last year when diamond when diamond had its bankruptcy, we had a completely redo our ACCI. agreement, and that's how we got it over to the CW. But we also said at the time that that redone agreement was was not as lucrative to us as the previous agreement we had with Diamond. So there is there is some noise in that and production line for for this year and thinking to the larger assembly project overall, remember, the studio complex represents only about 43 acres of the of the total acreage and we have somebody can correct me if I'm wrong, but I think we have about 80 acres left that is that is undeveloped presently. And we have said that over the next three, five, seven years, we would be looking to develop that. And I think that future development certainly will bring with it additional revenues to all2 to justify the total investments.

Craig Huber

Okay. I appreciate that.

You're just saying this could take some time here to build a proper ROI in your mind.

I guess you're saying.

Jim Ryan

Yes, yes. Phase one was the studios in we as we've talked about a couple of times in our calls last year, we we quote unquote rush that because we had a tight delivery line under our NBC lease agreement. And so we we ran full speed ahead to get that done and delivered to NBCU on time. And then we have been clear on multiple calls last year that aside from the $21 million of modest cleanup investment this year, which is largely public infrastructure and that we would be taking a pause in the very near term to start thinking long and hard about how to unlock the rest of the value is on the undeveloped acreage. So the short answer is yes. I'm going to take a little more time.

Craig Huber

Okay.

And my last question, if I could guys on your retrans costs, your guidance is obviously flat year over year and stuff. I believe you had an NBC contract renewal at the end of last year, correct me if I'm wrong, there are a handful of CBS stations up for renewal. I mean that's pretty good idea. Darn good on your part that you can hold that line flat this year despite those contracts up for renewal.

Intellectually, if I have that right, let's just talk a little bit deeper about them going on there because it's not like what's happened in the past. Obviously, you obviously have in your way here on the on the contract side of things of these renewables. First to me, right.

Kevin Latek

Without obviously commenting any specific contract. We renewed CBS last summer and for the Americas group and then the legacy group and which were on slightly different dates. And then yes, our NBCs are up at the end of the year. We have been predicting for, I think, two years now that the network com, our rate of increase would be slowing. If not stabilizing. I think we've seen that in the numbers that we've posted today in our full year guide for comp being flat with last year. That what I said at the beginning of the call is we would anticipate and broadcasters have been more vocal about changing that regime so that there were never a comp against a decline. And along with along with the sub numbers, but that will take some time to work out that obviously and something that's not on our near term to access. We have no near-term renewals.

Craig Huber

Okay, great.

Thank you, guys.

Jim Ryan

And circling back to the question on the $12 million miscellaneous, the vast majority of that was actually some proceeds on a spectrum auction that we've actually we're pleasantly surprised that.

Operator

Hi, guys.

Thank you so much for taking the question. I think I just wanted to clarify for one. I think your 20 sixes and 20 sevens are trading at yields actually below 10%, nowhere near 12%. So I just wanted to straighten that out because that was a law. But anyway, I think notwithstanding maybe a little bit have a softer guide or for 1Q, you guys are still going to generate a substantial amount of free cash flow this year and in light of the equity coming off a little bit, your bonds coming off a little bit, is it still right to think that the main priority for free cash flow to be addressing the front end 26, 27 and not pursuing any discounted debt buybacks, anything like that?

Jim Ryan

I think there is more likely than not?

Yes, I know you always got to say I can't never say never, but I think it has clearly, as we did start a refinancing of the 26 Term Loan A couple of weeks ago and because of market dislocation that had absolutely nothing to do with us. We put it on the we'd postpone that just to wait for a little bit better time in the market. So I think our we've clearly signaled that it's more likely than not that we'll be focusing on the 20 sixes and 20 sevens. First and then thinking about the longer dated stuff later.

Got it.

That's super helpful. Thank you so much, but that's all my questions.

Operator

Alan Gould

Thanks for taking the question.

And first, Jim, congratulations on your retirement.

I have two questions left.

One is the reimbursements on the assembly plant appear to be a little bit less than I was expecting.

I was wondering if that might be in some other line item.

And secondly, Phil, or someone could comment if the Georgia production tax credit bill has a any significant impact on what you see coming to Georgia?

Jim Ryan

So I'll take the first question.

Yes, there is a little bit of a timing difference in '23. We some of that we had expected to get in '23, and it's actually it's showing up now in the and what we're about the roughly $31 million we're expecting in '24. Part of it was just a shift in the time line of some of those projects. So as I've commented before, the public side has to be done completed, inspected valued. And I think there's several other steps involved at So one, some of the public stuff, what it wasn't critical to get it done to activate the NBCU lease. So we let it slide a little bit. So the the public funds are following it as well in the construction schedule. And I'll remind everybody that those public funds, which we refer to as the CIB., all of that money has been in a trust account. So it's it is dollar Good. It's just that the related public infrastructure has to be completed in order for us to go through the process of getting the funds out of the trust account and into our bank account.

Hilton Howell

And then with regards to any questions about the Georgia tax home credit, we have obviously been deeply involved. I've personally been deeply involved in all of the negotiations during during the summer. The State of Georgia launched a review of all tax credits and an effort to begin a process of reducing the overall tax burden on the Georgia citizens here. And we don't see any effort on the part of anyone in the generally got the tax credits. We don't think that's an issue at all. In fact, everyone wants to make sure that Georgia remains a competitive player in the film industry because it is now a permanent part of our economy and generates a huge amount of revenue for the state. There's all kinds of discussions about how much that really revenue is and on. And there's room for people of good faith to differ with what that is. But I'll tell you one thing on the film business that has a big chunk of the reason that state of Georgia is sitting on close to an $18 billion surplus this year. And so I think everybody at the General Assembly understands that because it creates revenues from everything from restaurants to two lumber mills to Carpet Mills to every industry in this state. And so plus all the creatives that we have in Georgia has spent two decades, two generations really through Georgia film Academy of building up a huge reservoir of local talent that can operate in the production space and on that employment base is in the hundreds of thousands. And so there's a huge constituency here for that in this business. And so I expect to continue the slowdown that we have in terms of leasing, I think you'll probably hear about it and a lot of places people are reassessing a number of things, holidays, just not riding on enough. I think that will change dramatically when this potential strike it is settled and when subscriptions get written.

Alan Gould

Okay.. Thank you, Hilton.

Hilton Howell

Thank you.

Operator

Steven Cahall

Thank you, and thanks for squeezing me in maybe first, Kevin, just as or as it relates to reverse the slowing rate you said, and the comment about how reverse isn't working for broadcasters any longer? I think you've maybe been leading the charge here to trying to change the norms, whether it's negotiating directly with the MVPDs or changing the structure of reverse. Can you give any more clarity on how you think this can work for affiliates over the next couple of years to start to realign vacations in reverse your outlook for us for growth? And then maybe Hilton or Pat, how do we think about margins on sports rights?

So it certainly seems like the viewership is strong, the advertising and the revenue generation is strong. I think one of your peers has said they expect to be essentially cash accretive on sports in year one. So wondering if you could confirm that with your sports rights as well? And then lastly, Jim, how do you just think about when you want to restart the refinancing process. I know there was a lot of volatility in the stock that caused you to had to delay that with the completion of the upsized revolver. But what do you need to see to kind of get back on that track?

Thank you.

Kevin Latek

We're going to do these really, really fast because we have the post cost actually starting a minute ago, and you've got your team coming up this afternoon. So it's super fast and all of the affiliates of the content companies, cable, satellite, virtuals, pay for all channels on a per-sub basis, broadcasters are the only people who are paying the conglomerates on a fixed fee basis. And so I think the simple answer there is we usually pay a per sub basis as well.

So quick answer on sports.

Hilton Howell

Yes, sure.

So these deals will be accretive.

Jim Ryan

Yes, I'm sorry, Steve, can you what was the third leg of that question for me?

Steven Cahall

Key to restart the refinancing process.

Jim Ryan

We will more likely than not be coming sooner than later. That's not necessarily commencement of Monday, but we certainly would like to get back to the market and get that done in the reasonably near future. Obviously, that was an opportunistic refi and we want to hit a good market window where a loss we have where we can. We can conclude that opportunistic refi.

Steven Cahall

Got it.

Got it. Thank you.

Hilton Howell

That was sufficient. (multiple speakers) Stephen, you talk to you soon.

Listen, and thank all of you for being here this morning. We really do appreciate it. We can't wait to talk to you about our first quarter of 2024. It's wonderful to bring 2023 to an end. As you all recall, we began thereby I was nervous. We're going to have a recession going to be a badge. It turned out to be a fabulous year I expect the same thing to happen in 2024. So talk to you next quarter beyond.

