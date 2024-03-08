Q2 2024 Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Deirdre Mahlan

Thanks, Ben, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2024 financial performance. Following my opening remarks, Jennifer will walk us through our quarterly results and updated fiscal year 2024 financial guidance.

Amid challenging market conditions, our net sales fell short of our expectations. However, Deco and wines consistently outperformed the broader $15 and above luxury wine market as reported by Takeda. While we expect to continue to take share and outpace the luxury market, we believe the softness across the industry will persist in the coming quarters. The industry growth rate for luxury wine over the past 12 weeks has been flat to 1%, which we expect to continue and that is what we assume in our updated guidance for fiscal 2024 with the largest segment of the document portfolio volume in the $15 to $25 price tier that continues to outperform the broader market plus the strength of our brand equity and incremental initiatives in the second half, we believe we are well positioned to exceed industry growth.

Despite these broader market headwinds. We delivered strong profitability in the second quarter and continued to take share as we focused on those factors within our control. Importantly, we grew adjusted EBITDA by approximately 10% to $42.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%, which is a 400 basis point improvement over the prior year period. Driven by robust gross margins and strong operating cost management.

Not only does this speak to the document portfolio's strength as a luxury wine operator. It is also evidence of our ability to manage our business effectively and profitably across multiple demand environments. To highlight our ability to outpace the broader market, we outperformed Total Wine by more than 300 basis points and the luxury wine market by nearly 200 basis points over the quarter according to Mr. Khanna data. However, while we continue to take share, distributor and retailer inventory adjustments did impact our top line results as we saw evidence of both peers, taking a cautious view of market growth and more assertively managing inventory. The industry outlook for the second half of our fiscal year remains cautious. Incorporating our second quarter results and the challenging market conditions. We are revising the midpoint of our full year guidance such that the implied second half growth rate is in the low to mid single digit range, which reflects a softer near term outlook for the industry, offset our Docklands, proven ability to outperform the luxury wine market.

Our conviction in the second half comes from multiple factors, which I'll discuss here, but I also encourage you to refer to our new earnings presentation, which includes a slide detailing the building blocks of our second half expectations. As previously described, our outlook assumes the luxury wine market continues to perform as it has in the recent 12 week period, which has been in the flat to 1% range. We view our proven ability to exceed that industry growth rate as our baseline for the second half on top of that baseline of steady state growth we see additional second half upside of approximately 200 to 300 basis points from three distinct initiatives.

In order of magnitude. These three items are first innovation, which encompasses decoys feather weight, our new lower calorie, lower and alcohol 70 on block, as well as the introduction of an Appalachian specific decoys limited test robust Cabarnet 71, plus the continuation of strong growth in decoys limited offerings. Second, improved product availability in some of our most popular wines, including dock one short May and decoys Limited, Malo and third, incremental programming with our distributors and retail partners, including reintroducing by the glass program among other opportunities. These initiatives are expected to add additional upside to growth in the second half, contributing to our revised full year outlook for net sales between $395 million and $411 million.

I'll now turn to the results from the quarter. In the wholesale channel, we saw distributor and retailer inventories decline in dollar terms as they reduced forward-looking forecast to account for softer market conditions. Despite these challenges and the resulting impact on net sales, the duck on brands continued to grow within the channel with consistent end consumer demand as supported by trailing scanner data. This underpins our confidence in a return to more normalized alignment between shipments and depletions over the longer term.

As we look past near term industry softness on the direct-to-consumer side, visitation at our tasting rooms is showing positive signs, but our club membership remains below pandemic highs.

As we've previously discussed, we see meaningful opportunity for our DTC business, which is one of our four organic growth pillars DTC. important in its own right as a sales and marketing channel has a valuable halo effect on the wholesale business. We continue to focus on reaching consumers in the way that resonates most effectively. This includes the curation of ultra high end experiences as we leverage the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our most valuable.

Yes, drilling down within our portfolio. I want to take time to recognize deploy our brand. We created more than three decades ago. It has consistently grown through varietal extensions and innovation. Today, decoy continues to delight consumers generating strong growth in excess of its price tier and sustaining a position as one of the most popular luxury wines available both from a sales and brand awareness perspective. Perhaps nothing speaks to the strength of the border decoys brand more than our success with decoys limited launched in 2020 at a higher price point, limited continues to deliver strong double digit growth in sarcoma data.

Finally, from a channel perspective, we continue to see growth in the number of accounts, both on-premise and off-premise that carry line. This increase in accounts is a key part of our wholesale growth strategy and further proof of the strength of the document portfolio as a whole as well as individual brands within it.

I also note that the acquisition of Sonoma could trail unlocks unique opportunity to introduce Stockland portfolio wines to Sonoma-Cutrer vineyards accounts and vice versa. Based on our early analysis, we see significant opportunity to cross sell our brands post-closing the opportunity to increase the number of labels per account is considerable and something we're incredibly excited about as we look towards the close of this acquisition.

Additionally, as part of our integration planning, we have initiated a comprehensive review of our wholesaler alignment strategy to ensure that the route to market for our combined portfolio is efficient and optimized for growth.

Continuing with our acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer I'll note that we remain on track to close this spring. We are acquiring an incredible asset that is a great fit within our portfolio brand architecture, as evidenced by the opportunity to capitalize on incremental accounts and labels per accounts. As I just described, when we first announced our plans, we described approximately $5 million of cost synergies, primarily in OpEx with additional time and visibility in the intervening several months. We now believe that number to be the minimum in cost savings as we find additional opportunities to extract costs from the combined entities operating Francis. We're making excellent progress and look forward to updating you when we close later this spring.

I'll conclude by saying while we have more work to do, we are pleased with the hard work and execution of our team in a challenging environment. The strength of the US or Canada data speaks to our robust brand equity and supports our confidence in our ability to weather near-term demand fluctuations while continuing to drive sustained long-term profitable growth.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jennifer to provide more details on the financial results for the quarter and our outlook for the year.

Jennifer Jung

Thank you, Deidre, and good afternoon, everyone. We continue to effectively navigate a dynamic demand environment despite the near term softness in net sales we delivered profitability well above expectations on strong gross margins and active operating expense management. I'll now provide the results from the quarter. All comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, unless otherwise stated.

Beginning with the top line, net sales were $103 million, a decrease of 0.4% as a distributor and retail inventory reset extend is beyond our initial expectations. Our channel wholesale distributor net sales were flat in Q2 as previously discussed, net new accounts and labels per account were offset by tighter inventory controls across the supply chain. Despite these factors with our distributor and retail partners, we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives to leverage the brand and expand our wholesale account both of which represent key drivers of our net sales growth.

Distributor inventory days on hand was broadly in line with our expectations of 65 days. California wholesale direct trade declined 2.6%, driven by the same factors that impacted wholesale distributor net sales. The direct to consumer channel was down 4.3%, roughly in line with our expectation during what is typically a lighter quarter for the DTC business. As we previously noted, we continue to adjust our DTC business to position it for success in this period of post-pandemic transitions.

Moving down the P&L, second quarter gross profit was $58.3 million, a gross margin of 56.6%, up approximately 330 basis points year over year as we optimize our trade spend in line with the lower depletion volumes in the quarter.

In keeping with our expectations for improved second half growth, we have trade spend to be more in line with our historical levels.

SG&A was $29.2 million, a decrease of 1% year over year. On an adjusted basis, total SG&A declined $0.7 million or 3% to $21.9 million, driven by strong cost management throughout the quarter. This represents 50 basis points of leverage despite flat net sales. Note that adjusted operating expenses exclude $1.8 million of transaction costs, primarily related to our pending acquisition and Sonoma-Cutrer vineyards.

Net income was $15.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $20.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.7 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 10.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 400 basis points versus the prior year period to 41.5%, driven by gross margin improvement and strong cost controls. At the end of the quarter, we had cash of $13.1 million and total debt of $283.8 million, resulting in our leverage ratio of 1.9 times net debt due to the seasonality of grower payments.

I'll now share our updated full year fiscal 2024 outlook, which reflects our second quarter results as well as our current expectations for second-half growth. These expectations are influenced by near term softness across the industry, but offset by both our proven ability to outperform luxury wine and incremental growth driven by multiple initiatives rolling out in the second half of the year.

As a reminder, our guidance does not include our pending acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer. For the full fiscal year 2024. We now expect net sales in the range of $395 million to $411 million, which represents growth of approximately minus 2% to positive 2%, which implies low to mid-single digit growth for the second half of 2024 as Dieter discussed. For adjusted EBITDA, we expect a range of $145 million to $150 million or flat to 4% growth. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.6% at the midpoint, up 80 basis points from our previous guidance as we continue to focus on execution and cost management. For adjusted EPS, we expect a range of $0.63 to $0.65 per diluted share.

I just want to provide some color on what we expect from a seasonality perspective, due primarily to the timing of our Costa brand Appalachian series offering, the largest annual release from our coastal brown winery brand. You can also find this detail in our accompanying presentation. As we've described previously, this release will be shipped in the third quarter rather than the fourth quarter, as was the case in fiscal 2023. As a result, we expect significant variance between the third and fourth quarter net sales growth rates versus the respective prior year quarter. More specifically, we expect a second half net sales split of approximately 53% in the third quarter and 47% in the fourth quarter.

On the gross margin front, two factors will impact gross margin in the second half of fiscal 2024, both of which are driven by an improvement in product availability for some of our most popular products. First, we're restarting our wine by the glass program, which drives sales both directly and indirectly through enhanced brand awareness, albeit at a lower margin.

The second factor is increased trade spend relative to last year and the first half of the year, we continue to expect second half trade spend to return to historical levels and aligned with our growth expectations. As a result, we expect the fiscal 2024, third and fourth quarter gross margin to be below the high point achieved in the second quarter. While second quarter net sales were lower than anticipated, we are pleased with our ability to toggle the business to ensure we continue to deliver margin expansion. Importantly, we expect the inventory adjustments caused by a shifting post pandemic outlook will be smaller in the second half and anticipate they will be largely complete this fiscal year as a leading luxury wine company with one of the strongest brands in the industry. We are confident in our ability to continue to take share and deliver sustained profitable long-term growth.

Thank you. I will now hand it back to the Deirdre.

Deirdre Mahlan

Thanks, Jennifer. I'm coming up on my 6th month mark as interim CEO with the doc loan portfolio and despite the challenging industry dynamics, I'm pleased with the progress the organization is making to deliver on our future growth plans, including completion of a Sonoma-Cutrer acquisition and second half innovation launches.

We remain committed to delivering sustained profitable growth and will always strive to create value in the long term for our shareholders. Our long-term growth drivers remain consistent leveraging our brand strengths, evolving our portfolio, expanding our wholesale network and growing our DTC channel. These drivers will support our growth through the current demand environment and beyond.

Before I move to questions, I'll provide a brief update on our CEO search. The search committee has made great progress and has narrowed down the initial pool of candidates to several that the Board is very pleased with, and I look forward to updating you as we continue with the process. With that, Jennifer, Sean and I are available to take your questions

Nik Modi, RBC.

Nik Modi

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. So just two quick questions. I was hoping you can comment on just the overall consumption backdrop. Certainly the change in guidance was a function of inventory dynamics. But I was wondering if you can just comment at the consumer level and in terms of from your perspective, what you see happening?

And then the second question was just you mentioned something about postal optimization. And so I was hoping you could just provide a little bit more clarity and maybe what you think about the California business. Then if you're rethinking your go to market in that state? Thank you.

Deirdre Mahlan

Okay, thanks. First, I'll give you my view on the consumer, although I would say as I'm sure you hear from many. This is quite a difficult time to forecast consumption on. Clearly, you know, we are fortunate to be operating in price tiers in the wine sector that actually are in growth and have remained in growth through much of what has been kind of a volatile post pandemic period. And I think, you know the reason for our guidance and what's reflected here is that we expect kind of a continued variable response in the from the consumer in terms of their behaviors on both in the on on and off premise. And there's a dynamic happening that we're seeing that there seems to be more activity in the on-premise and in particular versus what was happening in the pandemic levels in the pandemic air time. And that's affecting both our DTC. and our kind of chain business in the off premise on the [0 to 1] range that we quote that has been stable, really for a period, some periods. It's a little down some periods. It's a little off. But if you look across, you know, consecutive 12 week periods, which take out some of the bumps and that's pretty much ad spend. It's stable is probably even not the right word, but it hasn't deviated too much from that range. So I think as we come through this next six months, it will be important to see where everyone is expecting interest rates to come down and some abatement in inflation, how what the consumer behavior looks like.

I do think it's important to note that we're not seeing trading down much out of this place here in our core consumers. People may be moving from some of the $20s into the $16s or $17s but we are not seeing evidence of people going from above $15 down to $10. I mean that is not a trend that we're seeing and you can see that actually in the store count data. So if we look forward, we are really, you know, barring any trigger that would show that there's a shift. We're just expecting that to continue for the rest of the fiscal year in any event as we see it play out.

And with respect to your second question on the distributor and yes, I mean, I think of that corn has been growing and is now significantly at a scale business has has a couple of big scale brands. And if you consider the acquisition, the pending acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer. So we thought this was the right moment for us to take a step back and look at our wholesaler relationships or how we're aligned our you know, as you can imagine the on dock one portfolio is represented in some states and Sonoma-Cutrer represented by a different wholesaler in the same state. So we had some alignment we needed to do anyway, and we decided to take a step back and do a full and comprehensive review with our wholesalers on thinking about the business going forward and everything's on the table I mean, we're looking at all of our business. We're, of course, happy with, and we've talked about California before, but we will always kind of keep evaluating all of the potential opportunities as we think about that.

Nik Modi

Great. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Kaumil Gajrawala, Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Kaumil Gajrawala

Thanks, everybody. On this a little bit of follow-up on Nick's question. I think we want to start to really dig into what caused the wholesalers to decide that they have a much more negative view on the on the back half on which obviously net of the inventory corrections, like what are they are observing are seeing to give them that. But to give them that sense and then I'm maybe just the second pieces for quite some time. You've been a distribution story. And I'm curious, as we think about your guidance, how much incremental distribution as a contributor to sales growth is embedded in that.

Deirdre Mahlan

Okay. So let me start with the first question on, you know, I can talk to you about what our wholesalers and distributors have conveyed to us as we've kind of came through the second quarter and kind of consider the weakness in their orders, even though we were still seeing growth in our business and what I've been hearing and you know, our first our guidance at the end of the first quarter expected this situation to abate. We thought you know, and clearly obviously from our first quarter guidance that that situation would improve and it did not. In fact, it got a bit softer and our wholesalers are kind of saying the same thing to us, which is that when you come through 2023, there has been softness in terms of the retail trade, what they saw as retailer destocking, retailers on taking smaller deals in terms of the cases that they were buying and being more reticent about on our taking about buying inventory. So they were clearly managing their inventory as the price increases stopped in grocery and they had to worry about their own working capital, increasing interest rates, et cetera, on what our wholesalers have told us is they expected that to improve in the second half of 2023 and it didn't. So then when you got into the second half and through our second quarter, they weren't seeing improvement in terms of retailer behavior. So they then started taking a more conservative view themselves and manage inventory down. And I think the retailers are seeing what we all know and read about in the press about the concerns about the consumer on inflation and on food prices, et cetera. And our world are just looking to make sure that they're managing their inventories effectively from.

Yes, the people that I've spoken to at wholesale, say, look, they just don't believe this can continue much longer because inventory levels have now gotten to the point where, you know, the retailers do need to start to replace stock where there is growth. And that's that's what gives us some confidence because, of course, our brands are in growth and we would expect that our business will reflect, you know, the on return to growth as retailers start to restock those products and so on.

That was and then the second question I have to (multiple speakers)

Jennifer Jung

Thanks for the question. So from an account perspective, both our on-premise and off-premise grew their accounts over the course of the quarter. And as we look forward for growth, we absolutely still see opportunity in white space with and within our account base. So absolutely still part of our strategy, but that's also coupled with our other pillars of our strategy, which are our DTC business and our customer experience and organic growth portfolio expansion like we've been demonstrating through the quite limited by the way, and now the quite parcel as well as our inorganic growth like acquisitions, which we're demonstrating through Sonoma-Cutrer. So definitely front and center part of our growth strategy. But we are we're supporting that with other avenues as well.

Nik Modi

That's useful Thank you.

Jennifer Jung

Thank you.

Lauren Lieberman

Based on higher demand is outstripping. If you could talk a little bit about the free cash flow in the quarter changed pretty significantly point, a little bit more color on what's going on with free cash flow outlook for the year.

Jennifer Jung

Thanks to the business Yes. And thanks for the question. So we did have a big use of cash in the quarter due to our grower payments, and that's all due to seasonality. And so that is reflected within there and we typically don't give an outlook on our free cash flow, but it should normally follow our seasonality of our business. We will have the acquisition and which we will use through both internal cash as well as our credit facility to fund that as well.

Lauren Lieberman

Folks kind of return definitely to the wholesalers do definitely I learned you're cutting up a bit why? (technical difficulty) Okay, let me check again and if not, I'll do it offline. As you think you gave a lot of color on the conversations with wholesalers and their with retailers about carrying inventory and so on and knew that end market demand fill. Okay. You're having about the market itself slowing and consumer behavior being different, not in terms of trade down, but just in terms of overall consumption at a hearing in terms of their views being two step closer to the consumer on when we get to sort of a help here more customary growth rate in the industry.

Deirdre Mahlan

Yes, and you're cutting out quite a bit, so I'll pick up where I thought I heard the question, which was you know, we don't have a crystal ball right now and we wish you did. But you know, our guidance does reflect, at least in the short term, what we've been seeing historically and throughout Q2. And so we've just since we did see the data come through, we've tried to make sure that we've baked that into our guidance go forward.

Greg Porter

Hey, guys. Thank you for the time. I'll just do a quick question on the underlying trends. Are you seeing some of the weakness in the category from ag. Maybe Charlie, I guess boil down to where it's actually sourcing from. Are you seeing that the consumer is like working down pantry levels at home from purchases may be made during COVID over the last few years? Or have you seen that the general consumption overall has also come down?

Deirdre Mahlan

It's hard to know that Greg, it's hard to know exactly what was in the consumer's pantry. We know there was pantry loading. And so I think as we've come through 2023, you know, the wisdom in the industry across beverage, alcohol, in particular, spirits and wine. The hypothesis is that some of the softness has been on destocking of what the consumer has at home as well as a shift in behavior of occasions where they're going to the on-premise more than the off-premise. And while that, of course, is still business, it does tend to impact volume in terms of the timing of volume and where that volume is coming from. So we do see that I don't know of any are consistent or known other shift in consumption trends that are impacting the business right now in the near term in the near term, other than normal consumer behavior responding to inflation and what's happening in terms of the overall market and the economy.

Greg Porter

Great. Thank you.

Our next question is from Andrea Teixeira with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Hey, good afternoon. This is Julian on for Andrea. Thank you for taking our questions. And so just hoping to be able to get some more context on the updated guidance, maybe can you talk about how much of the lower guidance is kind of inventory adjustment relative to overall slower consumption trends. So if you could talk to kind of what your depletion are trends or both in the quarter and kind of how you're thinking about depletions versus inventory in the second half? That would be helpful.

Deirdre Mahlan

I'll start and then Jennifer can add some more color what we saw in the first half of every year. There is a in the second quarter, depletions exceeded shipments. You know, there's a build leading up to the holiday and then there's a reversal. What we did see in the second quarter was a much deeper reversal of that trend so much in the second quarter, depletions exceeded shipments by more than what we anticipated as we come through the second half, we do expect that normalization to start to rebalance itself, and that is one of the underlying assumptions on if that doesn't happen to the degree we expect we still think we're well within the guidance range because but we are expecting there to be more of a normalization.

And again, based upon like I said, it was on one of the earlier questions is that what our wholesale wholesalers are telling us is that they expect an improvement in that overall trend. And so we are anticipating that we do think that our guidance if it doesn't if it doesn't reverse entirely as we expected, you know, we're still well within that range. And I think the reason why our range is what it is is because there are some unknowns about the pace of that reversal as well as some of the specifics of the industry growth rate.

Jennifer Jung

And I'll just I'll add on that. In the inventory within our distributors as well quarter over quarter, it continued to come down this quarter. So it's well within where we target them. So there's there's not a lot of inventory out there.

Sean Sullivan

And as Jennifer mentioned in our deck on Page 10, there is a second half growth drivers I outlined that is probably helpful also in piecing together the other elements of your question.

Okay, great. Thanks. And then just if I could have a follow up. Can you talk about the competitive environment, clearly industry growth has slowed, but are you seeing any pickup, I guess, in commercial activity or the wholesalers or retailers are kind of asking you for to increase activity on one hand, the brands to kind of drive some demand. And that's in relation, I guess, as well to the strong gross margin performance over the past several quarters. So any thoughts there would be helpful.

Jennifer Jung

Yeah, I think we see more of the promotional activity is really in the value segment, so below $15 versus where we're currently playing. And then from working with our distributors. We always have our standard our standard promotions with them. We're not hearing or receiving requests for additional promotions. And what you saw in the quarter was actually we maintained where we where we do play in that promotional cadence. And and we're also very mindful not to starting it for lack of a better word buying market share through increased promotions and because that's a hard model for us to sustain. So we're on track with our strategy.

Thanks so much.

Andrew Strelzik

Afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. My first one is on the margin side, and I was hoping you could elaborate on some of the key margin drivers in the quarter, in particular on the operating cost management that you referenced and how durable or your confidence that you can hold onto those gains off the rest of this year. Maybe if you could comment on whether you think kind of the 2Q SG&A levels are a good run rate or how you expect that to trend through the rest of the year.

Jennifer Jung

Great. Thanks for the question. I'll start with margin. So we do believe that our Q2 margin was a high mark in the quarter based on where the sales landed in our trade spend landed as well as there was a bit of mix underneath the covers from our different labels, which help also support the margin as we spoke about on the call, there will be pressure in the back half on margin based on we believe our trade spend will normalize and line up directly with our sales, which, as you can tell are and as we mentioned, are in the low to mid-single digit growth rate for the back half. So that's what we expect on the margin line from a cost perspective, coming into the year. There's been a lot of we knew the industry was receiving a lot of pressure and we've been managing our costs very tightly throughout the year. And we will continue to do that in the back half. And you see that reflected in our adjusted EBITDA guidance above the midpoint of where our net sales guidance is.

And really on the SG&A side or the up side where we're cutting back is really on nonessential items. We are not taking any cost out of the organization, which is supporting our growth is really just being extremely prudent, whether it be back office headcount or travel entertainment, all that kind of stuff that we're just being very dogmatic about it.

Andrew Strelzik

Okay. That's helpful. And a second question, if I could is on the acquisition and I don't know how much you can really speak to this, but to the extent that you are expressing more optimism on the synergy side, what's kind of underpinning that? And then was there any sense that the consumer environment and inventory management could change the cadence to which you think you you'll be able to kind of leverage Sonoma-Cutrer and the broader portfolio relative to how you had initially expected things?

Jennifer Jung

Yes. Thanks for the question. On the synergies, we when we announced the acquisition that was our first draft going through based on the information we have, we've now had a few months to get a lot better information by partnering with Brown-Forman. And that's and we've been able to go a lot deeper in terms of where we think we can grab some synergies and we'll have a lot more to share on specifically what those look like in future calls. And then from a consumer perspective, no, we don't have a great brand and we feel very confident about the acquisition about how it's going to play within our portfolio.

Sean Sullivan

And it's Sean. I would just add to Jennifer's point. It is just the continuation of more work we're doing and being positive and feeling good about what we're finding as we continue to prepare for integration on later this spring. And as Jennifer noted, with respect to the strength of the brand, the scanner data, for example, is out there and shows shows that continuing to do very well and we think we're going to be able to add further value once it's part of our portfolio.

Andrew Strelzik

Great. Thank you very much.

Peter Galbo

Hey, guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess maybe just one, can you expand or unpack a little bit more on the restart on the I think you call it the wine by the glass program. Just how far into that. Are you now kind of the early learnings you have and I think you did mention it was going to be a bit of a margin drag. Just kind of help us understand that a little bit more. Thanks for him.

Jennifer Jung

Great. Thanks for the question, Peter. So we were we had some inventory shortages, and that's why we had the pullback in the wine by the glass program, specifically within the deck or Chardonnay and a few others. And we've talked about a little bit about and getting back into stock on those in the back half so that's really what Ben caused us to kind of lose some of that momentum starting it back up. We really do feel even though it is a bit of a drain on margin. It's a great way to expose people to all of our brands and get us some brand awareness. So it's part of the program, and we feel it's worth that investment because it pays off in dividends as we continue to get more people into our portfolio of brands.

Peter Galbo

Thanks.

Deirdre Mahlan

Okay. Thanks again, everyone, for joining us today for our second quarter performance and our guidance for fiscal year '24. I look forward to speaking with you again in June when we report our third quarter results. Cheers. Thanks, everyone.

