Q1 2024 Stellar Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Courtney Theriot; Chief Accounting Officer; Stellar Bancorp Inc

Robert Franklin; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Director and Executive Chairman of the Bank; Stellar Bancorp Inc

Paul Egge; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of the Company and the Bank; Stellar Bancorp Inc

Ramon Vitulli; President; Chief Executive Officer of the Bank; Stellar Bancorp Inc

David Feaster; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Matt Olney; Analyst; Stephens, Inc.

John Rodis; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Stellar Bancorp Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand today's call over to Courtney Theriot, Chief Accounting Officer, please go ahead.

Courtney Theriot

Good morning. Our team would like to welcome you to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2020. For this morning's earnings call will be led by our CEO, Bob Franklin, and CFO, Paul Egge. Also in attendance today are Steve Retzloff, Executive Chairman of the company; Ramon Vitulli, President of the company and CEO of the Bank; and Joe West, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank.

Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the remarks made today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, and we intend all such statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the act. Also note that if we give guidance about future results, that guidance is only a reflection of management's beliefs at the time the statement is made and such relief are subject to change and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law.

Please see the last page of the text in this morning's earnings release, which is available on our website at ir dot delta dot bank for additional information about the risk factors associated with forward-looking statements.

At the conclusion of our remarks, we'll open the line and allow time for questions. I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Bob Franklin.

Robert Franklin

Thank you, Courtney, and good morning and welcome to the Stellar Bancorp first quarter earnings call. The Stellar Bank team remains focused on building the Stellar way. Thank you to all the Stellar team members for continuing your efforts to strengthen our banks and create shareholder value. Our aim has not moved as we continue to build capital, strengthen liquidity, and closely watch our credit. We are a community bank that has our heritage and our culture. We work with our customers as they work with us. Higher interest rates have put a strain on existing cash flows on certain projects, depending on the timing of underwriting.

We continue our efforts to identify potential challenges early as with new projects, we look to guarantor support additional collateral and or paydowns as we work with our customers to get through the project cycle. Our intent is to stay close to our customers and closely watch those credits. We intend to stay well reserved in the event we need to address stress as we work with our customers and identify stress, we may see our classified list expand a bit, but it does not appear that the ultimate stress level will result in significant losses. The requirement of significant equity going into a project or the paydown over the years has allowed us to exit credits without the losses that might otherwise be expected.

Our customers are also bolstered by our good markets, holding asset values and a significant amount of capital chasing deals. Houston saw our population grow by almost 140,000 people last year, second, only to Dallas Fort Worth. We created over 100,000 new jobs last year. Our future is bright, and we operate in one, if not the best markets in the United States. We maintain a great deposit base, have good liquidity, strong capital and good credit metrics. We understand what we need to do as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates, our intention is to stay focused on the fundamentals of our road map of success.

I will now turn over the call to Paul Egge, our CFO.

Paul Egge

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everybody. We are pleased to report first quarter net income of $26.1 million or $0.49 per diluted share. That represents an annualized return on average assets of 0.98% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 11.47% as compared to fourth quarter earnings of $27.3 million or $0.51 per diluted share, which made for an ROAA of 1.02% and a return on tangible common equity of 12.61%. As Bob mentioned in his commentary, we are continuing our focus on capital, liquidity, and credit in 2024.

So as it relates to balance sheet management, this means that we have been taking a defensive posture, putting a lower emphasis on loan growth and a higher emphasis on optimizing asset and liability composition, building liquidity, maintaining a neutral interest rate risk position and accruing capital. And on the earnings front, we are doing our best to protect earnings power, notwithstanding pressures from the current interest rate environment and managing the responsibilities that come from having crossed the $10 billion asset threshold.

Net interest income for the quarter was $102.1 million, representing a decrease of $3.8 million from the $105.9 million booked in the fourth quarter of 2023. Most of this difference can be attributed to purchase accounting accretion decreasing $3.2 million relative to the prior quarter. This translated into a net interest margin of 4.26% in the first quarter relative to 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, net interest margin was unchanged from the linked quarter at 3.91%.

Walking further down the income statement, we booked a $4.1 million credit provision in the quarter versus about $1 million in the prior quarter, largely reflective of appropriately conservative reserving for potential problem credits. Since annualized net charge-offs were very manageable at only 4 basis points of average loans, this provision puts our allowance for credit losses up to 1.22% of total loans from 1.16% in the prior quarter.

Moving on to non-interest income, while not as large a portion of our revenue mix, non-interest income was a bright spot at $6.3 million for the quarter, thanks largely to nearly $0.5 million gain on asset sales and some FDIC income this quarter. Last, non-interest expense for the quarter was in line with our expectations at around $71.4 million, which reflects certain seasonal dynamics such as annual merit increases and a seasonal uptick in payroll taxes from bonus payments.

We remain focused on managing expenses as effectively as possible while also managing investment in the infrastructure necessary to operate above the $10 billion threshold. Given cumulative industry pressures, we feel good about our results, our ability to protect earnings power relative to the industry, and our positioning for the future.

As it relates to capital, we've been very successful growing our regulatory capital ratios since the merger. Total risk-based capital was 14.60% at the end of the first quarter relative to 14.02% at the end of 2023 and 12.39% at the end of 2022. This progress has been consistent across all regulatory capital ratios and is reflective of our tangible book value growth. Since closing the merger.

Relatively strong earnings, notwithstanding accelerated amortization of CDI expense has been a really solid driver to our internal capital generation since the merger, and we like our prospects for continued internal capital generation.

On the topic of purchase accounting items, we ended the quarter with $110.5 million in core deposit intangible assets and a loan discount of $98.2 million remaining. Our funding profile remained strong despite seeing our non-interest-bearing deposits fall below the 40% threshold, but it highlights the extent to which funding mix impacts our business. This has the potential to be a somewhat of a drag on go-forward net interest margin, but we remain bullish on our ability to continue to compare favorably in the industry on NIM and the value of our strong deposit franchise in the Houston region.

Thinking of Houston, Bob mentioned the 2023 data on the metropolitan areas extraordinary population gains. I'll only add that the population growth stats of Houston and Dallas in 2023 are notably far ahead of the pack relative to the most populous metro areas in the US in both absolute value and percentage terms. Key drivers continue to be jobs and relative affordability. So the overall strength of the markets we serve and our strategic positioning gives us further comfort and sellers potential for success in 2024 and beyond.

Thank you, and I will now turn the call back over to Bob.

Robert Franklin

Thank you, Paul. And operator, we're ready to take questions if there are any.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

David Feaster, Raymond James.

David Feaster

Hey, good morning, everybody.

Paul Egge

Good morning, David.

Robert Franklin

Good morning.

David Feaster

Maybe what's let's start with loans. I'm curious some of the drivers behind the decline in loan balances. I mean, we talk about a slower pace of growth, but I was curious maybe your if your appetite for credit has changed or demand has weakened and just any color on how the pipeline is trending in indications for growth and maybe what you're hearing from your clients more broadly?

Ramon Vitulli

David, it's Ray. The -- do when you look at the first quarter that while we did originate, we originated about $335 million of new loans, up a little bit from the fourth quarter, but kind of in line with the but the quarter prior to that, which really talks about this posture that we've had around loan origination. So that that level of $335 million could generate low single digit growth. But we're still seeing what we believe to be healthy payoffs, we had $256 million of payoffs in the quarter. So when you take that and are as you look at our -- where we've -- what we've done around construction development lending, where we're really in that, what we call the carrier piece, we're not getting the lift of where you would have advances exceeding payoffs like we had in the past. So that's really for bringing nothing to the loan growth piece because it's about equal.

So it's really a function of what are those new loans fund that and what are what are our payoff experience so that that's really what drove the net decrease, I think you know, in that $300 million or so plus range, it could still deliver low single digit. It just depends on where those fund and what happens if that if those payoffs levels continue. That to $250 million, $256 million for the quarter and payoffs is on consistent with what we've seen really over the last five quarters and payoffs so on and those new loans, but we felt really good around the U.S. where those are coming. And pricing-wise, those new loans came on at $849 million, which is really a high-level Mark, when you look over the past four or five quarters, David, I can't give you that.

Robert Franklin

We do have some stricter underwriting around a lot of those, and so I think that's slowed the pace of it a bit. And then just higher interest rates, I think has slowed demand a bit so a combination of all of that. There's still there's still business out there, but it has slower than it has been.

David Feaster

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe just touching on the other side with core deposit trends, you know, especially on the NIB front. How did that trend throughout the quarter? Was that front end or back end weighted? And just could you touch on your core deposit growth initiatives and where you're having success there? And especially just kind of thoughts as you think about in NIB trends as well?

Ramon Vitulli

We still like what we're seeing on the on our new account onboarding, it still looks to support that kind of NIB that we've historically maintained. Our number of accounts were really good in the mid category, just our dollar was a little less than previous quarters and the dollar amount associated that with which isn't uncommon. Those business accounts usually don't start at a very high level. So we're still onboarding some solid accounts that are in there. Of course, the NIB will take.

And then on the OEM on the interest bearing port portion those came on at a bit of we're pleased with the rate that those came on compared to the portfolio and some were just still fighting the fight on if we look on the mix and you looked at it did drop. There is a function of that of where we had some brokered deposits that took an impact had an impact on the nib. When you look at the book without that, it's still we still like where that sits. Also just have disappointed that that decrease mostly came and that carry what we call that carried portfolio. So the decrease was not a function of some kind of outsized level of closed account.

That's good color. And then maybe just touching on asset quality. More broadly, you guys have a great reputation as being a very conservative underwriter.

Quick, the quick downgrades slow to upgrade. I'm curious what you're seeing on credit more broadly, if you could touch on what drove the increase in nonaccruals and just kind of what you're seeing, perhaps more broadly on the growth?

Yes, Todd, this is Joe. In the nonaccruals space, a good portion of that. About 60% of that was comprised of two C&I credits that we are currently actively managing that kind of brought in some management issues and experienced some problems. So we're actively managing those. The so that drove most of that increase there in a couple of isolated cases or some couple of smaller construction loans have run into problems and work properly watching those. And they were driven by some unexpected cost increases as well. So that's kind of the driver in that. And we also had two older operated CRE loans that ran into issues that we're dealing with. So that comprises the CAD18 million a jump in NPAs as you see in the report and in the Q, thanks for the color, everybody.

Operator

Matt Olney, Stephens.

Matt Olney

Always thanks for everybody for that. I want to ask about core loan yields. We saw some nice positive movements in the loan yields ex the accretion. Just remind us of your fixed and variable rate loan repricing schedule on that that's coming up. And just any more color on those recent levels that you've been receiving as far as newer loan yields and just any kind of commentary on kind of core loan yields outlook from here, banks?

Matt, I'll give you just a little bit of color there on and so on the new loans. As I mentioned, 330 million came on at eight 49 is the note rate and then really on the on the repricing opportunity that I'd probably just describe it in the amount of loans that renewed in the quarter. First of all, whether fixed or variable and that was I mentioned before, we typically renew around 600 million a quarter was $643 million for the first quarter and that renewed at eight oh five. So if you kind of think about what's coming on with market new pricing, it was 60 43 plus three 28. Now there's a there's a funded component of that. That's the that's the note amount, but I think that gives you kind of some of the range of what we're talking about with that close to a 1 billion between new and renewed with an eight handle.

That's that's helpful. And then I guess just following up with that, love to hear from a maybe a credit perspective on as you renew those loans at higher levels on just how that's being digested with some of the borrowers with higher debt expense. I don't know if Joe or anybody else has any views on just your discussions with those with those borrower digesting that?

Yes, Matt, the as we have had conversations with borrowers about that, they've known that if they've got a maturity coming up in the right spot to be higher and they have been accepting of that. We have a lot of good guarantor support at our end and our loan portfolio. So the guarantors have stepped up would have been necessary for them to do that. But for the most part, I would say the there hasn't been much pushback at all about yield and not being able to afford that. They know this is coming and we will working with them and validates the move up and the rates that they're paying that they fully understand that and have been able to absorb it.

Yes, Jeff, Matt, with the dynamics that are going on in Houston, the ability to still price up volume on leases is still out there for exceptional office, which we're not talking about office but for most of the stuff that we have, there's still ability to increase rates. Now they got to get through a lease cycle. So that's where we're trying to bridge the gap with folks who get from Lend Lease cycle to the next so that they can increase those rates and move on. We still have rate increases. There's not a huge amount of stuff coming onto the market. So these guys are improved pretty well-positioned to be able to increase rates that on their tenants when they get the opportunity. But they got to get the opportunity. So we actually feel good about our position. We got guarantors that can bridge the gap there sometime to get additional collateral and paydowns. But the market is helping us along with them the borrowers themselves.

Appreciate that. And I guess from an overall perspective about the net interest margin, obviously you've got the headwind of the deposit costs offset by this core loan yield dynamic going the other direction from Paul, I'm curious kind of what your thoughts are on the core margin from here.

Sure thing. I mean, we're fighting down on a couple of fronts. First, the overall cost of interest-bearing deposits, our deposit mix shifts as well as the uptick in non-performers on the loan revenue side hits us from the other end. So we feel good about our positioning as it relates to maintaining a relatively strong margin. But we definitely see pressure in the second quarter relative to where we were in the first quarter.

And then just lastly on on the investment security side, it looked like there was a nice step up of the overall balances from 4Q into 1Q and any color on that step-up and specifically from your recent purchases?

And well, we're focused on on liquidity. As you heard, Bob and I mentioned in our prepared remarks and building liquidity through our securities portfolio is as incrementally has been something that we've been trying to be thoughtful about the types of securities. We're going into our larger cash flow oriented since liquidity is so paramount, one, getting high level of principal back from the standpoint of cash flows from that overall securities portfolio, we think we'll be able to post better yields in the go forward as a byproduct of that build in that portfolio.

Operator

John Rodis, Janney.

John Rodis

Hey, good morning, guys. Just a follow up, just to follow up on Matt's question on the securities portfolio. Paul, would you I guess directionally, would you expect it to remain relatively stable going forward? Or how should we think about that?

We're on a path to train at an intermediate target of getting to our securities and percentage of assets at more like 15%. We're at about 14.2% currently. So it's got to have a little bit incremental ways to go before we kind of we read the tea leaves as to how we want to manage our balance sheet on that, that that is an interim target for us.

On the fee income side, in other income what was the SBIC. impact this quarter, I believe was around $400,000.

So we can't necessarily set our watch to when we get some SBIC. income, but we have a diversified range of investments. And when we have, we welcome it when it comes.

And so other income was 3.1 million for the quarter back out that 400,000, was there anything else unusual or of size this quarter and that other line item?

The gain actually the gain on sales, obviously separate from other income.

But the gain on sale that we called out performance was kind of that the largest unusual item other than there may have been a couple of smaller items that added up being higher than expected February.

And then, Paul, just just on expenses, 71, $71.4 million for the quarter. I think last quarter you talked about sort of for the year around $280 million or so. Do you still feel comfortable with that? Would that range maybe maybe a little bit higher just given the first quarter run rate?

Well, the first quarter was very much aligned with our plan because we are on and we did expect some seasonal dynamics to make the first quarter of the year, relatively larger that as we go as we go forward in 2024, we do see potential for some projects to perhaps it put pressure on that to 80 guidance we gave last week last quarter, but we're working hard really to manage and how we ultimately get the expense levels for our combined company, right in the go forward and I have it.

So Paul, I guess said another way. I mean, I guess this first quarter run rate is probably a better I mean, say you come in a little bit above two 80, I guess that's what you're saying at CITTIT., but a decent chance that we'll have pressure on that to 80 guidance.

The first quarter actually isn't as indicative of that just because we read literally hit the nail on the head. As it relates to our plan, we expected expenses to be a little more swollen up for seasonal reasons here in the first quarter. It's more broader other initiatives that have the potential to have put pressure on guidance.

Thanks, guys.

Operator

At this time, there are no further audio questions. I will now hand today's call back over to Mr. Franklin for any closing remarks.

Thank you very much. Appreciate everyone's interest in Standard Bank today, and thank you for being on the call.

This concludes today's call and thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.