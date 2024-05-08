Q1 2024 Inuvo Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Richard Howe; Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Inuvo Inc

Wallace Ruiz; Chief Financial Officer; Inuvo Inc

Natalya Rudman; Moderator; Crescendo Communications LLC

Brian Kinstlinger; Analyst; Alliance Global Partners

Jack Codera; Analyst; Maxim Group LLC

Jon Hickman; Analyst; Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Inuvo, Inc. First Quarter 2024 conference call. Following the presentation we will conduct a question and answer session.

Natalya Rudman: Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today for their newest First Quarter 2024 our shareholder update call Today, Inuvo's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Howe, and Chief Financial Officer, Wally Ruiz will be your presenters on the call. We would also like to remind our shareholders that we will file our 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon before we begin, I'm going to review the Company's Safe Harbor statements. Statements in this conference call that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially when used in this call. The words anticipate, could, enable, estimate, intend, expect, believe, potential, will, should, project and similar expressions as they relate to Inuvo Inc. are as such forward-looking statements Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by Inuvo at this time. In addition, other risks are more fully described in Inuvo's public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.SEC.gov. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof, but bear upon forward-looking statements.

In addition, today's discussion will include reference to non-GAAP measures. The Company believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of its performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in today's news release on our website.

In addition, today's discussion will include reference to non-GAAP measures. The Company believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of its performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in today's news release on our website.

Richard Howe:

Thank you, Natasha, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We are pleased to report that for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we delivered a strong 44% year-over-year quarterly growth with $17 million in revenue that builds on the 32% growth rate we experienced in the second half of 2023 and provides us with continuing confidence in growth expectations for the remainder of the year.

Our financial goals as a corporation have not changed. Our objective remains to grow revenues above $100 million annually, which is approximately the revenue level at which we expect it to become adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow positive as Wally will point out in his summary of the quarter, we also saw improvements year over year in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We aren't yet where we want to be, but we are on the right path. In the first quarter, the revenue split was 16% for agencies and brands and 84% for platforms. We tend to lean into our platform relationships in the first quarter where the number of end clients is larger and because agencies and brands tend to still be reviewing annual budgets. In the first quarter, we generated $165,000 in revenue from the newer, higher margin products we discussed on the year-end call in the first quarter. What I'd like to do now is spend my time bringing you up to speed on our industry, our products and our clients. Let's begin with the industry in the first quarter, Google delayed again, the elimination of third party cookies within their Chrome browser. This is the third time Google has delayed this inevitable change. The takeaway from this delay is how dependent the advertising industry and by extension, the Internet is on the use of these cookies. As we have mentioned on previous calls, there are virtually hundreds of companies that serve the advertising industry. His business models have been built around and depend on these cookies and the consumer information that these cookies provide access to these are the very companies lobbying to delay this chrome related change and in many ways, a signal of just how far ahead Inuvo is of these advertising related competitors and indirectly how serious an issue. This is within the advertising industry. Global has been working hard to satisfy these constituents, having created the Privacy Sandbox as an alternative approach to the use of third-party cookies within Crown. The IAB, which is the industry organization that provides Advertising Standards, has been testing along with no less than 65 companies. This new approach. The first task force report released earlier this year, stated that most of the necessary advertising use cases we're either explicitly not supported or had been degraded to the point of being untenable. Our position remains that there is no turning back from a future devoid of the technological mechanisms that have supported identifying and tracking consumers around the Internet. Apple put the nail in that coffin when it introduced Intelligent Tracking Prevention into its browsers in 2017 when it blocked third party cookies in 2020. And when it introduced app tracking transparency in 2021, they have subsequently embedded into their browsers. Many other features that prevent determining a consumer's identity. And as we may have stated in the past, Ferrari now holds 55% of the US mobile browser market share. And despite the recent delay for Chrome, we observe that only 33% of the remaining third party tracking cookies in circulation are actually useful after one day, you simply can't track people around the Internet. We measure the actions they are taking when their cookie tracker is no longer stable.

Let's shift now to products and clients in 2023, we made significant progress towards being able to widely distribute the self-service version of our artificial intelligence. This was a natural evolution of our managed services business model where we typically use existing campaign management systems powered by our AI to deliver media services to our clients. What we haven't discussed previously was that a part of this exercise. We also significantly, really architected the foundation of our AI. We wanted to not only provide a simpler way to deploy the audience selection and targeting capabilities, but also an easier way to access the rapidly expanding knowledge and insights our AI possesses. While the work for this is ongoing, we ultimately have a vision that would allow third parties to use an API into our API from which they themselves could build applications. While it remains very early in our efforts, we have reason to believe because of our own internal usage, but the knowledge, our AI possesses could, for example, be predictive of all sorts of future events or even things like product sales. This new foundation for our AI could open new use cases for the insights generated by our proprietary.

Yes, our three largest client categories remain auto, retail and technology. The retail client we referenced signing in our year end call is scaling, and we've had several similarly larger prospects in our pipeline within the quarter, we are seeing an acceleration in requests for proposal demand. Our performance for existing clients remains strong, and we signed three new brands in the quarter, we continue to hire new salespeople. We've also had an expansion in the clients we serve with in the new the nonprofit sector. Industry conferences remain a great place to generate leads, and we've already attended seven of those so far this year. Concurrently, we continue to gain more brand recognition. And in the quarter we had roughly '25 Inuvo media mentioned, we recently made a significant update to our portal, which, as you know, is a scaled-down version of our AI for public consumption. This portal also serves as a source of leads for Inuvo. The ability for our AI to generate audiences instantly means we can message prospects on LinkedIn and immediately send them a model representative of the audience associated with their product service or brand. This kind of instantaneous audience generation has never been possible before. We've seen a growth in both our LinkedIn followers and in the consumption of Arlington newsletter this new version of the portal and our client facing AI can now better and more timely associate transient trends within audiences in a manner that has never been possible before today, for example, we posted on LinkedIn how the Inuvo A., I was able to predict both the sentiment and AUDIENCE changes associated with the bourbon brand Woodford Reserve, recognizing that they were a premier sponsor for the once yearly, Kentucky Derby. In that post, we showed the influence of the Derby on Woodford brand. According to IRI. You can access that post at the Inuvo company page on Linktone's. The ability to understand and generate the influence of events on brands in real time have never been possible before with this level of accuracy at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Wally for a more detailed assessment of our financial performance within the quarter.

Wallace Ruiz:

Yes, thank you, Rich, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll recap the financial results of the first quarter of 2024. As Rich mentioned, Inuvo reported revenue of $17 million for the first quarter of 2024. That compares to $11.8 million for the same period last year. That's a 43.7% increase year over year. The higher revenue this quarter compared to the prior year was due to accelerating growth with our largest platform client and to a new platform client we signed on at the end of last year. This accelerating growth with our largest platform client as a result of the strategic initiative brought to market in 2023 last year, which we mentioned during our last call.

Yes, strategically, we continue to focus on scaling revenue from platform clients and signing new midsize agencies as well as brands directly 84% of the first quarter. First quarter of 2024 revenue was on platform clients and 16% from agency and brands. That compares to 66% from platform clients and 34% from agencies and brands in the first quarter of last year. For the full year of 2023, approximately 80% was on platform clients and 20% from agencies and brands. Cost of revenue was $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in the cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to last year was due to revenue mix, where revenue from platform clients were a greater percent of the overall net revenue in the current quarter cost of revenues primarily composed of payments to advertising exchanges that provide access to digital inventory where we served advertisements. To a lesser extent, the cost of revenue includes payments to website publishers and app developers that host advertisements.

Yes, gross profit improved in the first quarter of 2024, we reported a gross profit of $14.9 million compared to $8.7 million in the same quarter last year, a 72% increase. The gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of on the fourth quarter of last year, it can increased 87.7% compared with 73.1%.

Okay.

Actually, that's not right. The gross profit margin in the first quarter of this year increased to 87.7% compared to 73.1% last year. But the higher gross margin in the current year as compared to the prior year is due to the change in revenue mix where a greater percentage of the revenue this year was on platforms, which has a higher gross margin operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $17 million compared to $12.1 million for the same year same period last year. The increase was due to higher marketing costs. Marketing costs were $13.1 million in the first quarter of this year compared to $7.1 million in the same quarter last year. Marketing costs increased primarily because of immediate expenses associated with higher revenue from platform clients.

Compensation expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Compensation expense was lower for the first quarter this year compared to last year, due primarily to lower commission expense and lower incentive accrual expense, partially offset or offset by higher payroll.

Our total employment, both full and part-time was 93 in the first quarter of this year compared to 85 is it the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expense for the first quarter of this year was $688,000 compared to $1.6 million in the prior year.

General and administrative costs were lower in 2012 in the 2024 quarter compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to an adjustment to expected losses from accounts receivable for a balance that was due from a former client that now pays consistently and has significantly significantly reduced its outstanding amount of net financing expense was approximately $20,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to an expense of $19,000 in the same quarter last year. There was no other income or expense in the first quarter of this year and as compared to $14,000 of other income in the first quarter of last year. The income last year was due to an unrealized gain in trading securities.

Net loss improved in the first quarter of 2024. It was $2.1 million or $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.4 million or 3% or $0.03 loss per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss also improved in the first quarter of 2024, where it was a $1 million loss compared to $2.3 million loss in the same period of last year. On March 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 million. In addition, we maintain a $5 million working capital line of credit, which has no outstanding balance our capital structure is composed of $139 million common shares outstanding, $8.4 million employee restricted stock units outstanding and 108,000 out of the money warrants. The Company cut its cash burn by 50% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter last year and by 27% compared to the fourth quarter of last year. We expect to continue to see improvement throughout 2024.

Now with it, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rich.

Richard Howe:

Thanks, Wally. We had a year over year, first quarter, a growth of 44%, which is a strong start to the 2024 year.

From a development perspective, we continue to innovate in a manner that makes the bar high for our competition.

From a market perspective, we continue to increase the size of our go-to-market and marketing organizations to both increase the awareness of our solutions and our pipeline of prospects. As we have mentioned in previous quarters, Inuvo's financial metrics begin to change at a threshold of roughly $100 million in annual revenue at this level, we anticipate gross margins would absorb much of our fixed costs and therefore generate positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.

I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Our first question comes from the line of Brian Kinstlinger of Alliance Global. Your line is now open.

Brian Kinstlinger:

How much the results could you talk about revenue growth in terms of new logo revenue versus increased wallet share from existing customers, at least in the high level?

Richard Howe:

Well, I mentioned that we signed some new brands up in the quarter and you know, the lion's share of our revenue is recurring again this year. I don't think we provide that, but have provided historically that split, but that's the answer for us.

Brian Kinstlinger:

I guess as you look at the last four quarters, of customer additions. That will be part of my next question is that a meaningful piece to revenue? Is it 10% of revenue comes from new customers added in the last four quarters? Is it much smaller share given generally new program or smaller new programs? And B trying to gauge the contribution without exactness -- (multiple speakers)

Richard Howe:

It's least -- yes, I'd have to look at the numbers myself, but I can do some mental math in my head just based on what I know, and it's probably 10% to 20% is the new base.

Brian Kinstlinger:

Great, great.

That would be.

And then can you guys provide you added three a customer count today versus last year? And then I know you mentioned conferences, more advertising, more press coverage, all great things I've talked about getting your brand out there and you clearly are doing everything to do that. Are you able to identify which avenues of marketing are driving more success and which may be having less success early on in these changes in these new avenues?

Richard Howe:

I don't think we provided specific client counts in the past, and I don't have them at my fingertips right now, I think we've generally provided some sense of how many clients, let's just say, makeup agency and brand section. So we'd have to take that up afterwards. Brian, as it relates to the marketing activities. And while we see that we're kind of doing three things to support our field sales team, which is primarily the method through which we've closed deals and one I mentioned in the script, which is the portal that we created is itself a lead-gen source on us, making our AI available online for anybody to use does we solicit input? So that's one avenue. The second is just we have found conferences to be useful probably because you can meet more people have one place and then hand to hand combat in the field. So those are good sources of leads for us.

And then the third is just being picked up more generally, which, as we've said, it accelerated in the last year, mostly because of the end of the cookie approaches. So more media outlets are hunting around interested in two things. One, anything with artificial intelligence tied to it, which clearly we are a good candidate for Avon.

And the second is yes.

What's going on with that?

You know, the cookie, the cookies store of the story and advertising so those three things all done done trying to make our brand awareness easier for our salespeople in the field.

Brian Kinstlinger:

Great. And then within your existing customer base or they've already testing or using the technology? What are they communicating about their future plans in a world without cookies and without the ability to attract consumers? And is there a concern and the reason they don't scale so much larger because I know their wallet sizes are larger. Is it the size of your company is it's not like you shift away from other ad tech companies. I'm just trying to understand and why you have fantastic growth. It sounds like you're solving a problem. Others aren't solving some. Wondering what their reluctance to use more is that they already understand your technology.

Richard Howe:

I think size of our company size of anybody's company has an impact, particularly the larger the client is. So that definitely has an impact. But I don't know that that's a new. It's a phenomenon with the nouveau. I mean, it's been the same with every company started so that that it does exist and it's real. But it's no different for us than it was for anybody.

The second question, the part of that question, I think is also a good one. Generally what we find is the marketplace itself is less aware and knowledgeable about the underpinnings of how people actually do get crack around the Internet than we might want them to be on. A consequence of that is a lack of a thorough understanding of how that all works means some potential prospects to be complacent in the decisions they've already made, where they're getting input from existing vendors who tell them the problems are going to be fixed in some other way. So I think it's a combination of those two things that are still in front of us. You know, it's all it's kind of the same, Brian. It's like there's always a certain subset of people who are early adopters. And then there's everybody else who wait till, you know, it's already happened and then then they start scrambling around trying to find a solution that works. I'm not that's not a general statement because obviously some people are working on this, but I will tell you some people are working on the wrong problem, right? And so that happens to Rite Aid. They're convinced that there's a certain path it's going to yield the right outcome and oftentimes it won't and there's a lot of that going on.

Brian Kinstlinger:

You mentioned and I plan to hire more salespeople. And can you talk about how many direct sales folks you have in where do you hope to end the year?

Richard Howe:

You'd think we'd know the exact answer this by now I think has been asked a few times, Brian. So you know, I don't know what the exact numbers and I'd rather give you the exact number like within that organization on. So maybe Wally can follow up and tell you exactly what it is, we'll take the counts because we've been hiring some people. We've let go and I don't know where the net is on that right now.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great.

Thank you.

I'll get back in the queue with maybe another question or two.

You may now ask your question.

Jack Codera:

Hi.

Congrats on a solid quarter.

This is [Jack Codera] calling in for Jack Vander Aarde on. I wanted to touch on the DST. stuff. So in early March, you put out a press release announcing the self-cert availability of the IntentKey. I was wondering if you could give any additional color, how has this progressed? How many platforms are you on? And any additional color there would be helpful.

Richard Howe:

Any major DSP. can access our AI and run campaigns against it. There's a lot of DSPs, but either the ones that matter and there's no challenge with that. We have we built an integration for that. It's still slow going. I mean, we only really had pop, but I would call them beta clients, your go ahead.

Was there some Was there a question in the middle there? Or should I just continue?

I guess I'll continue on. We really only started materially signing beta clients for the self-serve in 2023. So this is the 1st year. We're actually populating a sales force to go do it. In fact, we hired our first salesperson to go do that, I believe in the first quarter of this year.

Jack Codera:

That's actually really helpful. And then kind of take the Google approach again, given that they started phasing out on third-party cookies of the. Can you give any other additional color? How is that impacting conversations on the consumer decision-making side?

Yes.

View about the closed deals and this is a major lever. Can you give any additional color there?

Richard Howe:

Yes.

Yes. You know, like any thing, somebody is large and successful in our fall as Google is also it can complicate people's decisions and confuse potentially people's decisions. And I think that's probably the best way to look at it.

Again, maybe pointing back to what I said earlier that there's a lot of buyers we encounter who legitimately, in our opinion, don't understand all of the implications to their business. You know, they can be Meanwhile, maybe I misread something like this and think, oh, it's like if this problem is not going away at all, in which case I can just keep going with what I've got.

That's one potential thought that could go through the minds of someone.

Jack Codera

Okay.

That's helpful color.

Congrats again on the quarter.

I hope that gave.

Richard Howe:

Thank you.

Jon Hickman:

Hi, could do it according to Kinder Morgan's protocol numbers and maybe I'm wrong here.

But it seemed like the media buying the marketing expenses were somewhat higher than they have historically been for the level of revenues. Was there something going on in the first quarter that made that happen?

Wallace Ruiz:

Wally income and it's up to the now, but it if it's higher it's of it's just the cost of media. I mean, it's a supply and demand. But no, there was nothing going on in the quarter that would increase the fee meet the immediate spend more than that than in prior quarters.

Jon Hickman

Okay.

Thank you.

Brian Kinstlinger:

Your line is now open question new help us with what the expectation you might have of the impact on the election on your business in which quarter? And also if there is an impact, do you expect to begin to see it? And how will we see that.

Richard Howe:

At this point Brian, we may have answered this before, but there's there's very there will be virtually no impact from the election on us only because we purposefully tried to stay away from the election area for now. There's plenty of other opportunities for us. And with that being said, I should be clear because we have run some smaller. They are the local election media. But as a rule of the company, it's not an area that we chase on active labor rightly or wrongly, we just have. And so I don't expect any impact on us one way or the other.

Brian Kinstlinger

Understood.

Thank you so much.

Richard Howe:

Thank you, operator. And of course, I'd like to thank everyone who joined us on the call today. We appreciate your continued interest and how come.

