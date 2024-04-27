Q1 2024 Getty Realty Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Joshua Dicker; Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary; Getty Realty Corp

Christopher Constant; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Getty Realty Corp

Brian Dickman; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer; Getty Realty Corp

Mark Olear; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer; Getty Realty Corp

Joshua Dennerlein; Analyst; BofA Securities

Todd Thomas; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Anthony Paolone; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alec Feygin; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co.

Mitch Germain; Analyst; Citizens JMP

Michael Gorman; Analyst; BTIG

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Getty Realty's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. This call is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions prior to starting the call, Joshua Dicker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for the company. I'll read the Safe Harbor statement and provide information about non-GAAP financial measures.

Joshua Dicker

Our regard for Thank you all for joining us for Getty Realty's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Yesterday afternoon, the company released its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Form 8-K and earnings release are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at Getty Realty.com. Certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to trends, events and uncertainties that could cause actual results differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. And examples of forward-looking statements include our 2024 guidance and may also include statements made by management, including those regarding the Company's future company operations, future financial performance or investment plans and opportunities.

We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that actual events or results could differ materially. I refer you to the Company's annual report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 3t, 2023. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our view only as of the date hereof. And the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statements that may be made in the course of this call. Also, please refer to our earnings release for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including our definition of adjusted funds from operations or AFFO and our reconciliation of those measures to net earnings.

With that, let me turn the call over to Christopher Constant, our Chief Executive Officer.

Christopher Constant

Thank you, Josh. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2020. For joining us on the call today are Mark Olear, our Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Dickman, our Chief Financial Officer. I will lead off today's call by summarizing our financial results and investment activities and will provide commentary on how we continue to execute on our overall strategy in a thoughtful and disciplined manner despite the headwinds impacting all net lease companies.

Mark will then take you through our portfolio, and Brian will further discuss our financial results and guidance. We had a productive start to 2024 building on our momentum from last year. The combination of the investments made in 2023 and our year to date activity plus the successful capital markets activity that prefunded these investments positions us to deliver continued earnings growth in 2024, even as we remain patient in a still uncertain interest rate environment.

In the first quarter, we invested approximately $41 million across 35 properties. We also continue to diversify our business by investing across our four primary convenience and automotive retail asset classes, including convenience stores, express on the car washes, auto service centers and drive-through quick-serve restaurants. In addition, the team again continue to actively manage our in-place portfolio by extending to materially unitary leases with near term maturities, which resulted in an uptick in our weighted average lease term at quarter-end.

The net result of our excellent performance from last year and our strong start to this year was a quarterly base rental income increase of 13.1% and a 1.8% growth in our quarterly FFO per share looking ahead, Getty continues to be well positioned to create value for shareholders in the current environment, both through the strength of our in-place portfolio and our ability to source and close investment opportunities, which will further advance our growth and portfolio diversification efforts.

To that end, we currently have a committed investment pipeline of more than $44 million under contract at a blended cap rate in the high 7% area, which is fully funded from our prior capital markets transactions. In addition, thanks to the efforts of our investments team, we are evaluating a steady flow of potential acquisition and redevelopment opportunities. Our target retail sectors and institutional tenant base continue to perform well and maintain healthy profit margins and rent coverage ratios specific to the C-store sector. The National Association of Convenience Stores recently published a summary of their annual state of the industry report, showing you that 2023 was another record year of sales for the industry.

We also continue to benefit from our focused strategy and direct relationships despite many operators in our target sectors, prioritizing operations and are being more selective when it comes to growth. We've been steadily sourcing new opportunities to underwrite pricing. These transactions remains a challenge as bid-ask spreads persist for pleased with the deal flow and trust that we'll be able to execute as the transaction market continues to adjust.

Overall, we expect 2024 to be a challenging year for acquisitions of net-lease properties in our sectors. However, we believe we have a clear path to generate earnings growth from the rent escalators in our in-place portfolio. Additional income from investments made at 2023 and those already completed in the first quarter as well as closings from our committed pipeline, which are expected to occur throughout 2024.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark to discuss our portfolio and investment activities.

Joshua Dicker

Thank you, Chris. As of the end of the quarter, our lease portfolio included 1,103 net lease properties and two active redevelopment sites. Excluding the active redevelopments. Occupancy was at 99.7%, and our weighted average lease term increased to 9.2 years due to both our new investments and the early renewal of selected leases.

Our portfolio spans 42 states plus Washington, D.C. with 60% of our annualized base rent coming from the top [50] MSAs and 77% coming from the top [100] MSAs. Our rents are well covered with a trailing 12-month tenant rent coverage ratio of 2.6 times, which has generally been consistent over the last four years demonstrated demonstrating the resiliency of our tenants' businesses despite macro economic uncertainty.

Turning to our investment activities, we had a productive start to the year as we invested approximately $41 million in the first quarter. Highlights of this quarter's investment include the acquisition of one new new-to-industry convenience store located in Florida for $7.6 million to drive few QSRs for $3 million, seven oil service center properties located throughout the southeastern U.S. for $13.7 million, of which $12.6 million was funded in the first quarter 12 Express tunnel Car Wash is located in various market with concentrations in Virginia and North Carolina for $61 million, of which $9.9 million was funded in the first quarter.

We also advanced incremental development funding in the amount of $7.8 million for the construction of 13 new-to-industry convenience stores, Express tunnel, car washes and auto service centers. These assets are either already owned by the company and our under construction or will be acquired via sale-leaseback transactions at the end of the project's respective construction periods for the quarter, the aggregate initial cash yield on our investment activity was 7.7%, and the weighted average lease term for acquired properties was more than 16 years.

Subsequent to the quarter end, we invested $7.2 million for the development and or acquisition of one convenience store and to express tunnel car washes. We currently have more than $44 million of commitments to fund acquisitions and developments, the majority of which are we expect to deploy over the next six months at average initial yields that are consistent with our first quarter performance pipeline yields continue to reflect some older vintage transactions as well as current pricing for our new originations, which is generally north of 8%.

Moving to our redevelopment platform. During the quarter, we invested approximately $500,000 in projects, which are in various stages in our pipeline. We ended the quarter with three signed leases for redevelopment and are seeing renewed interest from retailers who whose expansion plans overlap with the full footprint of our portfolio. We expect to continuously complete projects over the next few years.

Turning to asset management activities. We sold one property in the first quarter for $1.2 million. As we look ahead, overall transaction market conditions are largely unchanged from the prior quarter as sellers are electing to hold assets with the hope that pricing improves later this year. However, we believe our focused strategy will afford us the opportunity to work on transaction opportunities with both our existing tenant partners as well as several new relationships as we move throughout the year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Dickman

Thanks, Mark. Morning, everyone. Last night, we reported FFO per share of $0.57 for Q1 2024, representing an increase of 1.8% versus the $0.56 per share reported in Q1 2023, FFO and net income for the quarter were $0.53 and $0.30 per share, respectively.

Our total revenues for the quarter were $49 million representing year-over-year growth of 14% versus the first quarter of 2023. Base rental income, which excludes tenant reimbursements, GAAP revenue adjustments and any additional rent increased by 13.1% to $43.9 million. This growth was driven primarily by our recent acquisition activity as well as recurring rent escalators in our leases and rent commencements and completed redevelopment projects.

On the expense side, total G&A was $6.7 million in the first quarter compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period. Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation G&A was $5.3 million compared to $5 million in Q1 2023. Increase in G&A was primarily due to employee related expenses, professional legal fees and information technology expenses we continue to anticipate the G&A increases will moderate in G&A as a percentage of our revenue and asset base will decrease as we continue to scale the company.

Property costs were $3.7 million for the quarter compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower reimbursable expenses, rent expense and demolition costs for redevelopment projects environmental expenses, which are highly variable due to a number of estimates and noncash adjustments, were a credit of $17,000 in the quarter as compared to an expense of $321,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Our balance sheet continues to be well position and we ended the quarter with $800 million of total debt outstanding. This consisted primarily of $675 million of senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years.

We also had a $75 million unsecured term loan outstanding at a 6.1% interest rate and $50 million drawn on our $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility. As of March 31, net debt to EBITDA was 5.1 times and total debt to total capitalization was 37% while total indebtedness to total asset value as calculated pursuant to our credit agreement, was 36%.

Taking into account unsettled forward equity net debt to EBITDA would be approximately 4.9 times. And subsequent to quarter end, we drew down the remaining $75 million available under our delayed draw term loan and used the proceeds to repay all amounts outstanding on the revolving credit facility. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes, including to partially fund our investment pipeline. There was no new equity capital markets activity in the first quarter, and we currently have approximately 1 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sales agreements upon settlement. These shares are anticipated to raise gross proceeds of approximately $32 million.

Returning to our committed investment pipeline. As Chris mentioned, these transactions are fully funded through a combination of cash on the balance sheet. Proceeds from the recent term loan draw and proceeds from our outstanding forward equity agreements. Pro forma for these investments and capital activity, we expect our balance sheets remain well positioned to support continued growth and to maintain leverage near the midpoint of our target range of 4.5 times to 5.5 times net debt to EBITDA. As our investment pipeline evolves, we will continue to evaluate all capital sources to ensure that we're funding transactions in an accretive manner while continuing to maintain our investment grade credit profile.

With respect to our environmental liability, we ended the quarter at approximately $21.7 million, which was a reduction of approximately $700,000 since the end of 2023. Our net environmental remediation spending for the first quarter was approximately $1.1 million.

And finally, we are reaffirming our 2024 and AsiaInfo guidance of $2.29 to $2.31 per share as a reminder, our outlook includes transaction and capital markets activity to date, including the recent $75 million term loan draw, but does not otherwise assume any potential acquisitions, dispositions or capital markets activities for the remainder of the year. Primary factors impacting our FFO guidance include variability with respect to certain operating expenses, deal pursuit costs and the timing of anticipated demolition costs for redevelopment projects, which run through property costs on our P&L.

With that, I'll ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Joshua Dennerlein, Bank of America.

Joshua Dennerlein

Good morning. I wanted to ask if you make a few comments on the sale leaseback markets that what you're seeing me?

Mark Olear

Yeah, this mark of so the opportunity coming in the first part of the year, we remain the opportunities remain active. We're seeing a lot of product, maybe at a more moderate pace than we had coming out of last year. That activity is around continuing to work the relationships with our existing long-term partners trying to match their underwriting expectations and pricings on growth and also a mix of new up new relationships and new opportunities that might not have previously considered sale-leaseback as a source of capital so there is activity in the pipeline. We're pretty encouraged by what we're seeing and it's just a matter of time buyer and seller expectations coming into line.

Joshua Dennerlein

Great. It be about investment pacing for the rest of the year, do you think that it may be even more back half weighted as people start figuring out the macro?

Christopher Constant

I mean, as we've said for a while. I mean, when there's some better certainty or clarity around where the economy is headed, we do think the transaction market will open back up. So I think you could certainly make an argument that towards the back half of this year, we do expect to see more opportunities.

Joshua Dennerlein

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Todd Thomas, KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Thomas

Thanks. Good morning. Mark, maybe maybe Brian can weigh in too. You talked about the yield on investments being 7.7% in the quarter, but indicated that the yield on deals in the pipeline is I think 8%. You said this was 8%. Get you a little bit more active again on capital deployment or do you see investment yields increasing your do you need to see investment yields increasing further relative to your current cost of capital?

And then do you see potential upside to those yields, just based on current conversations that you're having with sellers and tenants regarding sale leasebacks, just given where interest rates are and expectation for rate cuts being price down in the market a little bit more recently?

Christopher Constant

Well, yeah, I thought I could talk about the the high 7%. There's a little bit of weight there. Two vintage deals from last year that where the development funding is a longer time horizon. So we'll cycle through those as this year progresses.

The pipeline is weighted, both with opportunities that we've priced closer to 8% range. And I would say that in the most current vintage deals in the underwriting we're in and around that eight above the eight, Joe, in those conversations again, yes, the total volume of that might be more moderate than than it had been previously, but some where we can match up a valuation of new opportunities with our tenant partners, both, as you said, existing relationships, new relationships we expect to be able to transact, you know, transact and those opportunities to monetize.

Brian Dickman

Brian, with respect to spreads, yes, I think no different than that. A lot of the sector, we'd love to be closer to that 150 basis point area, candidly, in the current market and for the price last year and change, it's really been trying to get spreads closer to 100 basis points and north of that. And I think if you look at current cost of capital and where we're putting up paper today, I think that's something we can achieve the deals that are under contract and deals that Mark's been quoting. Those are really matched against some capital we have in hand, right? That's at a lower cost.

So we think we're achieving that spread when you match that funding against those deals. And as we look at putting out new paper and we're looking at spot cost of capital. We want to be north of eight and certainly on a blended basis, maybe into the low, if not mid eights to really achieve that spread. But we also trying not to put any bright red lines that will inhibit us from doing otherwise quality deals that make sense for the portfolio as long as they're accretive directionally. So hopefully, that helps provide a little bit of color. But yes, to achieve the spreads we're looking for, which is generally around that 100 basis points area in this market, we're going to want to be north of 8%.

Todd Thomas

Okay. That's helpful. And then I think you mentioned that there are some new tenants that you're talking to that you had that had not previously considered sale leasebacks or is that is that sort of a new category or just new tenants, new credits within the C-store and Automotive Services segments?

Christopher Constant

It's not new categories. I'd say it's tenants that previously had either been financing on their balance sheet or just hadn't really entertained sale-leaseback conversations in the past. So folks that we've known for a long time who are certainly looking at how they can continue to manage their balance sheet and finance their growth. And we're certainly thrilled to have those conversations and would love to bring those types of tenants into the portfolio.

Todd Thomas

Okay. And then just lastly, Chris, you touched on the extension of two unitary leases, which you've bumped out the portfolios, what looked like those leases might have been in '25 and '27 that you extended, but can you provide a little bit more detail there, whether are there any sort of changes to economic or non-economic terms pertaining to a lease, some annual escalators, for example? And then looking out, I know it's a little early, but expirations do bump up quite a bit, so 8% and 12% in '26 and '27, which is which is in a rather meaningful. Any early thoughts on those expirations?

Christopher Constant

Sure. Yeah, so we have two leases, one that had a initial maturity in 2025 that in that particular instance, the tenant was looking to make some investments in those properties and wanted to have a much longer term acetate exercise, an early option that leaves, but not 10 years, we get some additional rent bumps as part of that, and so we're really happy with that.

And one was the '27 expiration of just early contractual renewal. There's their standard bumps in that renewal. So that was really just pushing out term by 10 years from now, we do have maturities. I'll focus mostly at '27 because that there's a lot of pieces that make up the '27 maturity. Those releases that came from. They all have Getty Petroleum Marketing assets. And so we are going to continue to work through those. Some of those are healthy performing leases, and we have an active dialogue with those tenants as we get closer to their renewal notice date or certainly we expect those to renew it and it's to have those properties in the portfolio long term.

Todd Thomas

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) [Anthony Paolone], JPMorgan.

Anthony Paolone

Very good morning. I'm just going back to our cap rates and these these numbers that at the margin seemed to be in the eights. Is it like for like quality with what you were doing historically? Or do you have to go up or down the quality spectrum to kind of get into that ZIP code? Just trying to understand how to think about the eight today versus what that had been, say two, three years ago.

Christopher Constant

Yes. I'm actually glad you asked that question. We are buying the same assets that we've been buying for the my entire time with this company, right? Convenience stores, car washes, auto service, same quality tenant, same quality assets in attractive markets, right? Real estate valuations for our properties have changed quite. We're not pushing. We're not pushing rents or underwriting to the same coverages. It's these are tenants that have the ability to continue to grow their business.

They need to finance that growth and we're there to provide that financing for them.

Anthony Paolone

So basically this implies about 100 bps of cap rate backup in terms of what you've seen at this point in the market.

Christopher Constant

Yes. I mean, you could argue from the trough it's actually probably a little more than that, but probably 100 basis points to 125 basis points.

Anthony Paolone

And then just on the credit side, the [2.6 times] coverage you talked about, but can you dig into it a bit further there? Are there any pockets where you feel like it warrants some concern or anything on your watch list? And then also along the same lines, can you maybe talk to how areas like carwashes are doing, particularly the newbuilds versus kind of what you underwrote?

Christopher Constant

Yeah, but those are covered for again, joining us is Brian.

Brian Dickman

So just specific to the coverage ratio and watch list, you know, the short answer is no, there's no real tenants on the watch list. I mean, in general, just given the macro environment and consumer environment, we're we're engaged with our tenants, make sure that we're understanding how they're operating their business. We are definitely hearing a lot of our tenants, focus on operational excellence, cost savings, margin expansions, things like that. Just as growth broadly speaking, as we've been talking about as well, has slowed down a little bit and so no particular tenants, though, beyond just that regular way kind of diligence, I would say, Tom, you may have noticed in the distribution of rent coverage in our deck. We did have two leases with not an immaterial amount of ABR move from one strata to the other, but that was really right around the 2 times coverage.

Moving from one side of that to the other. And as you see from the total, did not have a material impact on the 2.6 times. And so that explains that.

And then just within the different sectors. Obviously, we have a lot more data, a lot more history with the C-stores, the tenants there and their performance on car washes are a little bit new. I'd say if there's any trends from this may be moderating again, given some of the economic backdrop. But I'd say carwashes probably on average have ramped up a little faster than our initial underwriting and so we're seeing some good profitability there in the years one and two timeframe versus typically our tenants look to year three for stabilization. I guess whether that's a trend that continues or not, we'll see, but I'd say net net debt. So that's a positive.

Anthony Paolone

Okay, thanks. And if I could just sneak one more in just following up. I think on Todd's question, your answer around the '27 lease expirations, any sense as to whether those sit above or below market as of today?

Brian Dickman

Well, from a rent perspective, just because they have contractual spreads, this contractual renewal options, excuse me. So regardless of where rents are compared to markets, it's yes, not really relevant to the renewal decision. So what we're really focused on there is the profitability of the portfolio is, again, these are unitary leases, and that was really Chris's comment that as we look at it today, given their their contribution to the tenant's overall profitability would be our expectation that they would renew and those would be at risk pursuant to the existing leases.

Anthony Paolone

Okay.

Got it.

Thank you.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Alec Feygin, Baird.

Alec Feygin

Reducing my question.

First one is, are you seeing any more opportunities for developer takeouts and if so, in which categories?

Christopher Constant

So we have got some opportunities come our way. If you're asking about tenants that had previously used development services that has been a difficult business. So if you are a tenant growing through like a merchant developer program. The you know, the total portion of the total pro forma for that type of business has been really difficult to continue to deliver on some. So we have tenants that had previous use, other types of services to grow have come to us to explore our development funding in our sale leaseback product.

If the question is about from developers, who had previously been in the midst of of their entitlement and development process. We've had some conversations where they've come to us looking at us as a partner or a source of capital. We think, again within our targeted asset classes that they had intended to develop for a tenant we'd eventually like to have in our portfolio. We did have some of those conversations going on two dimensions?

Alec Feygin

Yes, it does.

Thank you. And I guess second one for me is, in these diversification efforts, what kind of upper bound, if any of the portfolio would carwashes get to kind of notice, I think at 18.9% now?

Christopher Constant

I think our ultimate goal with the diversification strategy has just become a more balanced portfolio. So given the history of the business were [1 point] C stores and gas stations made up 100% of rents or 99% of rents, I certainly we're looking to balance it out more, I think what you saw other activity over 2023 to the first quarter and for our investment across all the asset classes and to Brian's earlier point, we're seeing our operators specifically in carwash. They being more focused on operations and ramping up some of these new store developments that we funded. So we expect to see in our long haul, more balanced underwriting and balanced closings across opportunities as we move through 2024.

Alec Feygin

Got it. That's it for me.

Thank you.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Mitch Germain, Citizens, JMP.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

And I'm just curious, I know it's a lot of emphasis on leasing this call.

Is the lease structure changed at all in terms of maybe financial reporting requirements or some for rent bumps? And kind of maybe are you pushing those at all in terms in terms of some of the new leases that you're signing.

Christopher Constant

But generally, our lease terms haven't changed over the last several months. And I think when we started to see cap rates move started to see inflation, one of the first things to move probably 15 or 18 months ago were rent bumps. And so our rent bumps today that we're putting on paper are 2% plus as opposed to maybe in the trough of you know, there are sort of bottomed out at 1.5%, but other lease terms basically are changing.

Mitch Germain

Great. And then is there any potential emphasis given where your cost of equity is today to maybe consider some asset sales? I know that you still you own a bunch of legacy assets that may not be that I know you still performing well, but may not be completely aligned with the type of assets that you would buy today.

Christopher Constant

So could you be pursuing any additional dispositions down the road and we certainly entertain that type of thought all the time. Several quarters ago, we sold a portfolio in upstate New York and reinvested that into assets in Austin, Texas and you should the should align that type of transaction a line in the future.

We would consider it. And we're fortunate today that being 99.7% occupied and having leases with healthy rent coverages and tenants that are performing well, right? We're not forced to look at asset sales to be really, but maybe more of an opportunistic transaction where we could maybe the investment portfolio and reinvestment in a new set of assets. But when we look at the portfolio, all the time is for value and certainly would expect to continue to do so. And if that works, if the numbers work we would, we would transact on them.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Michael Gorman, BTIG.

Michael Gorman

Yes, thanks. Good morning.

Chris, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about some of the new tenants or new relationships that you're looking at from a sales leaseback perspective and just the expectation side and if they're new to the market. Are you finding that these are deals that take a longer time to get through to close? Are there expectations further off or and kind of what the negotiation process is like there versus the existing market and what their alternatives look like in the current financing environment?

Christopher Constant

Yes.

I think the with some of the newer conversations, you know, you're often are our process and the way we like to transact being a portfolio of unitary master lease as opposed to one-off transactions that the first half was always the conversation on pricing what people could get on a one-off basis and the one market versus where we are, we think value is for portfolio.

So our number in the first quarter was 7.7%. Mark talked about putting deals out today that are 8%-plus. There are still one off transactions that are happening, probably that start with the 6% range if somebody's willing to transact one asset at a time. So I think that's work that we need to educate what a portfolio sale leaseback looks like to an institutional buyer as opposed to a retail transaction so that that does take some time. But that is part of our process in terms of educating someone that hasn't been through a sale-leaseback before.

But I think our track record is such that we've been able to be there and provide that commitment to somebody, whether it's a sale leaseback or whether it's to development funding where it makes sense for them to transact in a portfolio as opposed to taking the risk and the time that it takes to transact one off. So it does take time, Mike, but I think we've been really successful at it really kind of educating tenants that haven't been through the sale-leaseback process before and forming those relationships and bringing those tenants into the portfolio.

Michael Gorman

That's helpful. Thanks, Chris and Brian, just quickly on the coverage side of things, you mentioned the two leases. Can you just give us a little bit more color in that kind of one to two bucket, what the breakdown of the properties and the property types in that bucket are. And then just generally, when you think about the portfolio where do you where do you look for the coverages based on product type as you're as you're kind of thinking about the portfolio or thinking about underwriting?

Brian Dickman

Yes, happy to, I'll work backwards there, Mike, we've been really consistent over the years with underwriting at C-stores to a two times coverage on car washes. We will push 2.5, maybe upwards of three times, depending on if it's a new build and we're looking at pro formas or whether there's an operating history to look at. And so that's where the underwriting comes in in terms of the actual performance, I'd say in that one to two times of bucket, that would be a mix of some ramping carwashes, which I think we referenced on the call last time.

So as things are coming into our data set, which we bring in after 12 months and I mentioned earlier, that typically the car wash, our target for stabilization is more like 36 months. So that is some of the one to two. And then there's a couple of C-store portfolios that are definitely performing. They've been in the portfolio for a long time. As I mentioned, they were they were north of two in our last data set and they happened to drop. And, you know, just just south of two for this data set, but not in such a material way that it doesn't change the overall average. So I think of it as a mix of ramping car washes and some older, but very much performing C-store portfolios that have been in our broader portfolio for our long period time.

Michael Gorman

Great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris for closing remarks.

Christopher Constant

Bob Iger over video for me on the call on the call this morning are Louis 4G backhaul in July when we report our second quarter of 2024 results here, this will conclude today's conference.

Operator

You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.