Q1 2024 Gaia Inc Earnings Call

Jirka Rysavy

Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to build on our increasing momentum. And our revenue for Q4 grew 11% to $21.7 million, which is a good step towards our increasing revenue growth target for the year. The member count during the first quarter grew to 839,000 from 766,000 in sequentially additional 33,000 net members, which is one of the highest net member growth for the quarter. The annualized gross profit for employee in the first quarter grew to $680,000 from $610,000 in the first quarter last year. Free cash flow improved $1.6 million to $1 million from the loss of $0.6 million in Q1 '23, and this is an on top of $8.4 million improvement we delivered last year. And James will now speak more about advances of business cover.

James Colquhoun

Thank you, Jirka, and good afternoon, everyone. We have continued our trend of executing on cash flow, positive growth with improvements in marketing efficiency at GAIA, we believe in the power of education and transformational media to change the world. And to do that, we provide specialized content to a growing yet underserved member base.

Our content covers a collection of niches. We defined as conscious media with categories ranging from transformations, Virtual Growth, ancient history and multiphysics to yoga and meditation and healing and alternative therapies, helping guide our members on their conscious last journey in March we held our premier transformation event emersion live at our headquarters in Boulder, Colorado to a sold-out in-person audience.

During the two-day event, we achieved 52,000 unique livestream attendees. The highest number in the history of the Company. Additionally, we announced the rebrand of our premium membership tier from events plus to Gaia plus and achieved the highest one month increase in new sign-ups since the launch of our premium tier in October 2019.

This represents a move towards deepening our connection with our member base, offering a richer transformative experience with immersive workshops and events available live and on-demand and solidifying our focus on supporting the conscious lifecycle of our members while driving incremental increases in ARPU on an annualized basis. This focus on our premium tier and our direct to paid annual membership marketing campaigns resulted in a $2 million increase in deferred revenue compared to Q4 of 2023.

During the first quarter, we also continued the implementation of our rollout of AI inside the Gaia product experience launching and a high-powered recommendation engine. This engine is trained on our exclusive categorical metadata and transcripts. And this recommendation engine helps our members find content specific to their own content journey based on their viewing history and habits.

Looking forward, our focus continues to be on driving cash flow, positive growth, leveraging AI to help improve the product experience for our members and solidifying our brand as a key player in the conscious media and transformational space.

While still delivering increases in ARPU as we focus further on the rollout and scaling of our premium tier and marketplace initiatives.

I'll now pass it over to Ned to share more on the financials.

Ned Preston

Thank you, James. Turning now to our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, revenues for the first quarter grew $2.1 million or 11% to $21.7 million from $19.6 million in the prior year ago period. This also marked our third sequential period of year-over-year top-line growth. Member count increased 10% to 839,000 as of March 31, 2024, up from 806,000 members as of December 31, 2023. The sequential growth represented more than two times what we saw in Q4 of 2023.

Gross profit in the first quarter increased to $18.5 million, up from $16.9 million in the year ago quarter. Net loss improved to negative $1 million or negative $0.05 per share from $1.3 million or negative $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Operating cash flows for the first quarter were at $5.9 million, which was a $5.2 million improvement from the year ago quarter and comes on the heels of closing 2023 with a full year increase of $4.2 million.

Free cash flow improved to $1 million from a loss of $0.6 million in the year ago period, representing a $1.6 million improvement and cones after the company generated $8.4 million in full year free cash flow improvement during 2023, which represents a $10 million improvement over the past five quarters. The first quarter of 2024 was our fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

As of March 31, 2024, our cash balance was $8.6 million with an unused $10 million line of credit. We recently announced pricing updates for new members in our Euro and Great British pound markets. By the end of our second quarter, we plan to implement similar pricing adjustments for new members in our remaining markets.

That completes my summary. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Jirka for his closing comments.

Jirka Rysavy

Yes, for the summary, we kind of expect increasing annual revenue growth with continued growth of our pool. Increasing gross profit for growth has been employee and obviously continued generation of positive free cash flow and this is for our remarks prepared remarks. So I'd like to open the call for questions. Operator, please?

Mark Argento

It does get out there, but just wanted to dig in a little bit on the pricing. Looks like you took pricing for started taking pricing. You talked about well, more specifically, kind of, you know, what type of pricing you're taking from a price point or percentage perspective. And then now how quickly what percentage of the overall, you know, install basis subscribers would be impacted and in what markets?

James Colquhoun

Hi, Mark, it's James here. Thanks for your question. So essentially, with Euro and GBP, we've increased about circa 20% on our monthly and annual subscription rate. Generally speaking, the industry has increased 30% to 40% over the last two to three years, and we have not had a price increase for some time now.

So one of the last to increase and we started with that market by the end of this current quarter will be increasing prices across the remaining currencies that we offer to a similar amount. But for our direct members, this will only be for new members.

So we typically grandfather our existing members on existing prices. And that helps us with retaining that member base because if they leave and come back, they would get the new price. So that's our strategy so far and that will help us to continue to drive increases in ARPU as we are progress throughout the year.

Mark Argento

That's helpful and maybe could you talk a little bit more about what percentage, you typically sign up for a year in advance versus a month to month.

James Colquhoun

So beginning at the end of last year, we ran some test marketing campaigns where we were incentivizing the annual membership of option. Typically on a normal everyday basis, we would convert about 60%, 40%, 60% annual 40% monthly. However, we've seen campaigns are sort of a minimum state, there are 60% monthly, 40% annual. However, we've seen campaigns where we see 70%, 80%, and even 90% on smaller paid campaigns where people are converting directly to annual.

So as we lean more into these direct to paid campaigns with some sort of bonus or incentivization on the annual membership, it is encouraging more people to sign up and locked that annual membership in advance. And this is why we've seen the $2 million increase in the deferred revenue line in Q1 in comparison to Q4 because more of our member base has taken that option on the direct side.

Mark Argento

That's super helpful. I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks, guys.

Thierry Wuilloud

Yes, good afternoon, guys. First question would be on the premium service on Gaia plus you mentioned and the largest increase on a monthly basis since you rebranded, is it just the blending or are there specific other steps you took to achieve that?

James Colquhoun

Hi, Terry. James here again. I feel like this has been something that we have just put a renewed focus on. We used this immersion conference event as an opportunity to explain the rebranding and we repositioned the product a little bit from a marketing perspective. And during the month of March, like I mentioned, we saw the biggest increase for a month since we launched, and we drew about 15% of the membership base on that premium tier in that month alone. So we're happy with the results. And this is a part of a refocus on this premium tier as we grow throughout the year. And I think it's an enormous value add for our members, an opportunity to grow after.

Thierry Wuilloud

Okay. Does it mean you're going to have more such events on an ongoing basis, are you still looking at three or four years?

James Colquhoun

This year, we will be, I would say, closer to six to eight in total, which is an increase slightly from the previous year, and we'll continue to test into that and scale it out as we as we learn more about growing that membership base. To be honest, a lot of the viewership on the content does come on-demand. So people watch it after it's produced. So whether we hold more and I think the marketing is still important for us to lean into we have an incredible legacy amount of content in that premium tier as it is already.

Thierry Wuilloud

Okay. And then maybe just one follow-up on the marketing. You mentioned lower cost of marketing, is it is it just that the media rates have come down? Or is it that you're able to target better your marketing efforts?

James Colquhoun

I think that the targeting is something we've improved upon also improving our marketing process and testing into new campaigns into new market segments has to help to improve efficiency. And we started this at the middle Q3 of last year, and we were starting to get some more runway on the lessons and the learnings from that testing in Q4. And we went from 8,000 net adds to 16,000 net adds. And now more than double that in Q1. So I feel like it's some it's just a combination of learning more and leaning into the campaigns that are performing the best.

Thierry Wuilloud

Great. Thank you, guys.

Jirka Rysavy

Thank you, everyone, for joining, and we look forward to speaking with you when we report our second quarter, which should be in early August. Thank you very much.

