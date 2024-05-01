Q1 2024 ArcBest Corp Earnings Call

Participants

ADVERTISEMENT

Presentation

David Humphrey

Thank you for joining us. Today, we'll provide an update on our business, walk you through the details of our recent first-quarter 2024 results, and then answer some questions. Joining me for the prepared remarks are Judy McReynolds, Chairman, President, and CEO of ArcBest; Matt Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; and Seth Runser, President of ABF Freight.

In addition, Steven Leonard, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Asset-Light Logistics; Dennis Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer; Christopher Adkins, Vice President, Yield Strategy and Management are available to help answer questions.

To help you better understand ArcBest and our results, some forward-looking statements could be made during this call. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to uncertainties and risks. For a more complete discussion of factors that could affect ArcBest's future results, please refer to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings press release and our most recent SEC public filings.

To provide meaningful comparisons, certain information discussed in this call includes non-GAAP financial measures as outlined and described in the tables in our earnings press release. Reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP measures discussed in this call are also provided in the additional information section of the presentation slides. As a reminder, there is a conference call slide deck that can be found on the ArcBest website, arcb.com and Exhibit 99.3 of the 8-K that was filed earlier this morning.

Before I turn the call over to Judy, I wanted to let you all know that I'll be retiring from ArcBest at the end of August. So the second quarter earnings conference call will be the last one I do. It's been a privilege being a part of this wonderful company for my entire career. I came here right out of college in 1983, and it was the best career decision I could have made. It's been an honor to have been part of the success story of growing from $468 million LTL company into a multi-billion-dollar integrated logistics company. But as the proud grandfather of seven, I'm looking forward to speaking to spending more time with my family. I look forward to watching and sharing for ArcBest as it continues to prosper in its 2nd century of business.

With that, I will now turn it over to Judy.

Story continues

Judy Mcreynolds

Good morning, everyone.

I'd like to begin by expressing my heartfelt gratitude to David for his enormous contributions to ArcBest. As he prepares for a well-deserved retirement, we celebrate his remarkable tenure of nearly 41 years with us, 26 of which he spent leading our Investor Relations team. Throughout my time as CEO, and even before that, I've had the privilege of working closely with David. He has been an outstanding colleague and friend, and his dedication and leadership have been instrumental to our success.

I am excited to welcome Amy Mendenhall as our new Head of Investor Relations. Amy has been with ArcBest for 26 years until recently served as Vice President Controller for Asset-Light operations. Earlier this year, Amy assumed the role of Treasurer, and she has been working closely with David to ensure a seamless transition as she adds Investor Relations responsibilities.

We believe the core of ArcBest's success is our people and our people rose to the occasion this quarter as we navigated continued market softness and weather events. Despite these challenges, we delivered solid first-quarter results, including generating $1 billion in revenue and nearly $43 million in non-GAAP operating income. Our focus remains on efficiently running our business, delivering a high-quality service that our customers value, and effectively managing costs.

Here are some key highlights from the first quarter that show our continued focus on our three-point strategy of accelerating growth, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation, all while delivering a high-quality service that our customers value and effectively managing costs.

Demand for our services remains strong with a solid pipeline that has grown by 35% since the start of the year as ArcBest continues to act as a trusted adviser to customers helping them solve their logistics challenges. We have seen positive trends in our core asset base business with daily shipments and tonnage both increasing over last year. Our Asset-Light shipment volume has grown significantly with double-digit growth in the managed transportation solution. This is a testament to our commitment to helping our customers optimize their supply chain. A large and long-time customer recently told us how much they value our hands-on approach to creating logistic strategies that enhance flexibility in their network, increasing efficiencies, and reducing costs.

Despite severe weather conditions, in January, we achieved the highest on-time performance and network efficiency since 2021, a testament to our laser focus on operational excellence. We continue to make strategic investments to accelerate growth and increase operational efficiency. For instance, the opening of a new facility in Olathe, Kansas, allowed us to relocate city operations from the Kansas City distribution center, leading to a significant increase in productivity across the facility.

We anticipate similar productivity gains with the upcoming Lithia Springs, Georgia, facility set to open in June, which will enable us to relocate our Atlanta area city operations from our Atlanta area distribution center, and we remain committed to innovation. In March, we announced the next step in Vaux suite, Vaux Smart Autonomy, which includes forklifts and reach trucks that leverage automation and teleoperations when needed. This transformational solution empowers customers to unlock supply chain efficiencies across their facilities.

Before I pass the call to Matt, I'd like to address the non-cash impairment charge related to ArcBest equity investment in Phantom Auto which resulted in a $22 million reduction in net income. For context, in January of 2022, ArcBest announced a $25 million investment in Phantom Auto as a part of a transformative initiatives centered around remote operated autonomous forklifts developed for use in ArcBest customer locations.

Since our March launch of the Vaux Smart Autonomy solution, we have seen significant customer interest, and we currently have pilots underway with key customers. These pilots are leveraging our own technology solutions for any required teleoperation instead of the Phantom Auto solution we previously used. Vaux is just one example of our proud legacy of developing creative solutions and investing in strategic and transformative initiatives. We remain encouraged by our progress and are committed to staying involved in leading edge innovations to help our customers solve real supply chain challenges.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Matt to take you through the results in more detail.

Matt Beasley

Thank you, Judy, and good morning, everyone.

Despite the market backdrop, I'm pleased to report that ArcBest delivered solid financial performance for Q1 2024. Let me start with an overview of our consolidated results. During the first quarter, we generated $1 billion in revenue, down 6% versus last year. Our non-GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $43 million compared to $52 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, a decrease from $1.58 in the first quarter of 2023.

Despite a 3% decrease in revenue per day in additional costs related to a new labor contract, our asset-based business achieved the same level of non-GAAP operating income as the first quarter of last year. The $9 million decrease in consolidated non-GAAP operating income was primarily driven by our Asset-Light business. We saw impacts from January's weather and a softer truckload market.

Now let's talk about the two segments in more detail. Starting with the Asset-Light segment. First-quarter revenue was $396 million, a daily decrease of approximately 9% year over year. While shipments per day increased 14%, revenue per shipment decreased 20% due to the softer market and growth in our managed business, which has a lower revenue per shipment.

The non-GAAP operating loss of $4.7 million for the quarter, was largely due to weather in January, which increased purchase transportation costs. However, I'm pleased with the improvements we saw throughout the quarter with a small loss in February and a slight profit in March on a non-GAAP basis. We have maintained our focus on reducing operating expenses and improved employee productivity over 27% on a year-over-year basis.

Looking at preliminary results for April that were filed in the 8-K this morning, shipments per day are trending higher by 10%, while revenue per shipment is down 18%, and revenue per day is down 7% compared to April of last year. While the April numbers are somewhat lower than March, I'm encouraged by the improvement in purchased transportation costs, which helps margins and overall operating results. With our improvements in operating costs and productivity, we are well positioned for the eventual recovery of the truckload brokerage market.

Moving onto our asset base business, first-quarter revenue was $672 million, a per-day decrease of 3%. The segment's non-GAAP operating ratio was 92.0%, an improvement of 30 basis points versus the first quarter of last year and 430 basis points above the fourth quarter of 2023. The sequential performance was generally in line with the past performance we have seen in softer freight environment. As we move from a strong fourth quarter into a first quarter with more muted demand and higher union benefit and profit sharing costs, we optimize our freight mix, maintain pricing discipline, managed costs lower, and improved productivity, which all contributed to our results for the quarter.

First-quarter tonnage per day decreased by 17% and daily shipments were 6% below prior year levels, primarily due to lower transactional volumes and lower tonnage levels more broadly for the industry. However, our core LTL shipments and tonnage continued to grow, contributing to improved productivity and better financial results.

Our year-over-year billed revenue per hundredweight increased over 15% in the first quarter, which was driven by higher prices in our transactional business and a mix shift towards our growing core business at a higher revenue per hundredweight. We secured an average increase of 5.3% on our customer contract renewals and deferred pricing agreements during the quarter demonstrated continued pricing discipline.

Preliminary asset base results for April show lower year-over-year tonnage and shipment levels and higher prices as we continue to manage our mix of business with more core and less transactional shipments, leading to a better productivity and profit outcome. The average sequential change in the asset-based operating ratio from the first quarter to the second quarter over the last four years has been an improvement of approximately 200 to 300 basis points.

We are proud of our first-quarter performance and our solid financial position. As Judy said, we continued to pursue growth, efficiency, and innovation while delivering superior service to our customers and value to our shareholders.

Seth will now discuss how ABF continues to advance its proud tradition of excellence.

Seth Runser

Thanks, Matt.

Our focus remains on the factors within our control that contribute to operational excellence, our people, productivity, and capacity.

Let's start with our people. We pride ourselves on our strong culture. Over the years, we have successfully navigated various freight environments in the spirit of determination, adaptability, and excellence continues to thrive among our employees. We invest in our employees, ensuring they are well trained and fully understand our strategy. This empowers them to perform at their best. And we're proud to have been repeatedly recognized on Training magazine's APEX Awards list for our commitment to our employee training and development.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of our quality process, a five-step problem elimination process that empowers our front-line employees to identify and resolve problems, enhancing our productivity and service. We have a dedicated team of operations experts working closely with our frontline teams in key locations to refine processes and improve operational execution. These efforts have led to double-digit productivity gains at these key locations, expanding capacity and improving operating results. We plan to extend this initiative to more locations throughout the year.

Our investment in technology is fueling productivity and yielding tangible benefits. We're developing tools and enhanced network visibility and empower our frontline teams to make a real-time data-driven decision. Here are a few examples of the tools we've recently deployed.

City optimization, which leverages AI and machine learning to drive efficiencies continues to save us around $1 million each month. We are currently piloting the next two phases of this project at multiple locations. Our new dock software enhances visibility into dock activity. Early results from locations where the software has been installed are promising. We developed in-house labor planning applications for our distribution centers and tools that predict hiring needs based on forecasted demand. These are being rolled out in additional locations. These new tools have enhanced freight visibility and resource management across our network, and we expect them to continue delivering benefits for the years to come.

Regarding our network and our facility roadmap, we operate a mature, nationwide network, and have a robust process in place to identify where we need to increase capacity to meet customer demand. Since the end of 2021, we've added roughly 500 doors, and we plan to add around 280 doors the rest of this year, including the four Yellow facilities.

Our technology tools and network design strategies are amplifying our capacity. As Judy said, in March, we opened our new facility in Olathe, Kansas, which has already led to a double-digit improvement in productivity at the nearby distribution center. This additional capacity will support future growth. We continue to invest in our fleet, which is one of the newest on the road. This has reduced repairs and lowered operating expenses and positioned us to respond with the reliable capacity our customers expect as market conditions improve. We have a robust pipeline of optimization projects on our road map, all aimed at delivering customer value and positioning us for growth both in the short term and long term.

In closing, I would like to congratulate our team on some recent external recognitions, including the LTL Carrier of the Year Award from several companies like Coyote, TQL, American Group, and InXpress. We were also honored to receive the ATA's prestigious Excellence in Security award last week. A sincere thank you to our people for all you do.

I will now turn it back to Judy for some closing remarks.

Judy Mcreynolds

Thank you, Seth.

At ArcBest, we help keep the global supply chain moving. Our commitment to investing in our people, our solutions, and our technology is unwavering, and it is this commitment that fuels our growth. Our customers appreciate the depth of knowledge and experience we bring to the table, helping them navigate their most complex challenges. It's so rewarding when I hear feedback from our customers on the challenges we help them solve.

We are honored to receive external recognition, especially when it highlights performance in key areas. So I was pleased for ArcBest to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2024. ArcBest has a long history of good stewardship and taking intelligent risks on our path to growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and now I'll turn it over to David Humphrey. Thank you.

David Humphrey

Okay. Judy, I think we're ready for some questions.

Question and Answer Session

Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley.

Ravi Shanker

David, ArcBest's second century will be better than its first, but it won't be the same without you. Thank you for all the help over the years.

David Humphrey

Thanks, Ravi.

Ravi Shanker

Judy, maybe -- absolutely -- Judy, maybe at a high level, how do you guys think of the balance between price and volumes, especially as we enter an upcycle here? And how do you think about from a modeling perspective operating leverage versus pricing dropping through to the bottom line?

Judy Mcreynolds

Yes, I'll let Christopher answer that question. He's our Head of Yield Strategy.

Christopher Adkins

Sure. Hey, Ravi. Good morning.

So really, this is a balancing act between price and volumes. We really want both. Obviously, we want growth. We want top-line growth and we need to be -- make sure that we're compensated in the right way to produce good financial results. So we have a robust activity-based costing system that informs our pricing model. That's something we've invested in for many decades now that's proprietary to us, something that we own personally and that we maintain just over the time. And that's something that we rely heavily on for pricing to make sure at an individual shipment level and at a customer level to make sure that the business is operating profitably for us.

So in terms of the existing business, we're making sure that we're securing the increases that we need for that business to be sustainable for us. And for new business, we're able to leverage that costing model to make sure that just reviewing that perspective, expenses that business would bring on that is going to operate levels that we need to grow.

So really it's a balancing act of both, like you said, but we need growth and we need to get the right pricing results for that growth.

Ravi Shanker

But as volumes come back, will you see higher incremental margins than you have in previous transitions from downcycles to upcycles?

Matt Beasley

Yes. I mean, Ravi, I would say across both businesses, we believe that we've got a lot of operating leverage. I mean, certainly a lot of that's created on the ABF side, all the efficiency and productivity initiatives that Seth has been talking about. And we remain focused on being able to profitably serve the growth that Christopher was talking about. And I would say the same on the Asset-Light side. I mean a lot of -- as the market turns, you're going to see the vast majority of that revenue increase drop to the bottom.

Ravi Shanker

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Jason Seidl, TD Cowen.

Jason Seidl

Thank you, operator.

David, geez, it's been almost three decades of you helping me. It's definitely not going to feel the same without you, but well-earned retirement and I guess some of us might think you're doing this just to get the truck finally.

David Humphrey

(laughter) they won't give me one either, Jason.

Jason Seidl

(laughter) Well, come on. You got seven grandkids. They might want them.

Well, a few things here on the tonnage side to help us better understand what's going on behind the numbers. Could you remind us when we lap that transactional freight disposals? And if we would back that out on the tonnage side, what would that look like and how would that compare to seasonality?

Christopher Adkins

Yes, sure. So Jason, it's Christopher.

So really the times you saw a pretty significant change as it relates to the second half of last year, so I think you're going to see some -- these more dramatic changes that you're seeing in the first quarter. This quarter and in second quarter, I think you're going to see those trends persist. And as we get into the third quarter, I think you'll see more consistent results there in terms of tonnage and shipment changes from a moving forward basis?

Jason Seidl

And then how would that compare if you back it out right now, the seasonality?

Christopher Adkins

Comparing for the first quarter?

Jason Seidl

Yes.

Christopher Adkins

So I think first quarter from fourth to first operated similar to seasonality from our core business.

Jason Seidl

Okay. Thank you as always.

Operator

Jordan Alliger, Goldman Sachs.

Jordan Alliger

Yeah, hi, morning. And, David, congrats on your upcoming retirement. Go back a pretty long way. So it's great, great, great that you're getting there.

David Humphrey

(technical difficulty)

Jordan Alliger

So I guess my question is maybe a follow up thinking about weight per shipment. If maybe we start to normalize a little bit on this transactional versus core in the back half. I mean, can we also expect weight per shipment to start to look a little bit more even keeled and then perhaps more indicative of how well the economy is doing. And I know historically, that's been a key metric to take a look at. Is there a way to get a sense for what proportion of your LTL business is core versus transactional overall? Thanks.

Matt Beasley

Yes, thanks, Jordan. So this is Matt.

So I would say as we think about weight per shipment that certainly could turn into a tailwind as we move throughout the year, I'd say really from two different aspects that could be created from one just as the truckload market continues to improve. There has been some movement from LTL and the truckload. And so as that comes back in, that will be a tailwind. And then with an improving manufacturing economy as well, which we've seen some initial signs of in the last month, we think that could be an additional tailwind. And we've continued to see additional strengthening in our core business. I would say we expect to see that as we move through the quarter into May and June just looking both at the seasonal trends and then just the opportunity set that we have in front of us.

Jordan Alliger

Thank you.

Operator

Ken Hoexter, Bank of America.

Ken Hoexter

Hey, great. Good morning. And Dave, obviously a great working with you over these 26 years and good luck into retirement. It's been a joy working with you. Judy, truly a great teammate.

I guess my question (multiple speakers) --

David Humphrey

(multiple speakers) --

Ken Hoexter

You got it, Dave. Definitely, well-deserved.

The April data seems like it's accelerating to the downside on tons per day and yet maybe even an easier comp if I look at last year, April versus March and yet we're decelerating on tons per day, decelerating on shipments per day. Maybe talk a little bit about the economic backdrop here and what we're seeing in terms of the quarter?

Matt Beasley

Yeah. So Ken, it's Matt again.

I say for April, we did see a little bit of deceleration versus March. But again, we've done some deep dives into our customers really on a customer-by-customer basis, just looking at what the expectations are over the next couple of months, what their trends have been in the past, and particularly some new customers that have been brought on, and we've added to our core mix there.

And so I would say, as we look forward in the quarter into May and into June, we do expect to see some significant increase on that front, on the core business side as well as I would say, just continued acceleration on our operational efficiency metrics. I mean, if we look at our load efficiency metrics, our other productivity metrics, those continue to improve in April, and we expect those to continue to improve as we move through the quarter.

Ken Hoexter

I guess I'm a little confused by the strengthening and core business commentary, but yet deteriorate -- I just want to understand the backdrop. Is the economy getting (multiple speakers) or is it just the transaction versus the mix issue?

Matt Beasley

I guess that it continues to be -- the core business continues to be in a very strong place. And particularly if you're looking at year-over-year comparisons, I guess what I'm saying is if you're looking more on an absolute basis, there was a little bit of the decreases at least numbers that we were seeing as we move through the first part of April. But we expect that to turnaround and move into an increasing level of core business as we continue to move through the quarter. So it really depends on your comparison point.

Ken Hoexter

Got it. And then my just follow-up is -- oops, go ahead, sorry.

Judy Mcreynolds

Ken, I was just going to add a couple of things.

I mean, I think when you look -- I mean the presentation that we put out there illustrates this, but I feel like we've had relative consistency on the core shipment growth, which is helpful. I think one of the things that Matt really thinking about or referencing is just the pipeline of opportunities that we have with our customers. We got a lot of visibility into that, and we have some good LTL opportunities, but also in the truckload and the managed area, we've got some good, solid opportunities that our sales team has done a good job with.

Also something that we have said in this Q&A portion. But I think it's really important takeaway is, is that when we're doing business with our regular customers, that is more predictable and it allows better planning, labor planning, and it also enhances our ability to be productive, which lends itself to better services, being given our service -- being given to our customers. And I think that that's really an important takeaway here.

And one that we focused on really since about the third quarter of last year, so and I think Seth said many things in his prepared comments about different efficiency gains that we're looking forward to as we move ahead. And many of those will just further enhance the strategy that we've been deploying.

Ken Hoexter

He's going to cut me off, so I know he's going to get upset. So I'll sneak a quick one in. A lot of innovative tech investments that keep going on. Judy, I just want to understand why is that not part of your annual regular tech spending in CapEx, OpEx? They are ongoing. They are consistent and then you take a big write-off like the investment, but if they're consistent spend and hoped for improvement long term, why is it not part of your regular (multiple speakers)--

Judy Mcreynolds

One main reason is because the customers that we are working with are in pilot stage. There's a lot of different use cases that we're working through. And because of how long the sales cycle is and that is in a process that we go through with each one, there really isn't any regularity to it in terms of the revenue stream or the cost necessarily that are being deployed for those. And so we look forward to having that be the case and we'll move those costs and as well as the revenue that goes with them into regular operations when we do.

But that's the difference or the distinction that we're drawing there is because of the -- just the pilot nature and we've got 10-plus active pilots and even more than that under contract review and scoping. And it's an exciting and you've seen some of the -- I think the press on it. Vaux Smart Autonomy as well as the Freight Movement System, those are exciting innovations that have real Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies that we're working with, but we're not to a point of it being regular yet and operational, so to speak, and that's when we'll shift it over into our regular earnings.

Ken Hoexter

Thanks for the time. Dave, good luck.

David Humphrey

Thanks a lot, Ken.

Operator

Daniel Imbro, Stephens.

Daniel Imbro

Yeah, hey, everybody. Good morning and David, congrats on the retirement. I'll add to the list. Maybe regarding (multiple speakers) you mentioned that in the release and the comments, the sequential move in OR in our last few years has been 200 to 300 basis points. I think that includes COVID, though, and some pretty weird for eight years. I think pre-COVID, it was closer to 500 basis points. I guess what are the puts and takes as you guys think about the sequential OR movement here between this year and maybe that pre-COVID normal time if we use that as a benchmark?

Matt Beasley

Yes, Daniel, it's Matt. Good question.

I think you'd have to think a little bit about the historical context. And so I think if you go back and look at some of those historical periods where you saw the higher move from the first quarter into the second quarter was certainly off a higher operating ratio level. So being at the -- but if you look over the last three or four years, I would say that that's an operating ratio that's more in the context of the operating ratio that we saw in the first quarter this year. And so that's why we provided that more recent historical context.

Daniel Imbro

Okay. That's helpful.

And then maybe on the Asset-Light side, to follow up on that one, obviously, challenges bouncing on the bottom of the cycle. But I think you mentioned that actually had a slight non-GAAP profit in March. Just curious as we think about the profit outlook on that side, is there more you can do from a cost standpoint or operational standpoint to improve that profitability before the cycle turns?

Steven Leonard

Hey, Daniel, this is Steven.

That's an area where we continue to make improvements. If you look at first quarter, we saw significant improvement in productivity on a shipments per employee per day basis. And we have technology roadmap items, other process items. So we'll continue to look to make improvement there. That has to be a top priority for us along with the opportunity to grow. And obviously, growth in that segment is the top priority that fixes a lot of things, but we also have some opportunities to continue to improve productivity.

Daniel Imbro

Any way to help size up -- what's the opportunity still left is starting to think there one of them there?

Steven Leonard

I'm sorry, can you repeat that?

Judy Mcreynolds

Hey -- repeat it.

Daniel Imbro

Yeah, if there's any way to help size up, maybe what's left on the self-help or the opportunity to make that business more optimized before the cycle turns, either cost takeout or what you see from a profitability standpoint that you can control before the cycle improves?

Steven Leonard

Yeah. I mean, I don't have a specific number to provide. I would think of it more as incremental improvements. If you look at what we did in first quarter, we had a 27% improvement in productivity when measured by shipments per employee per day. So we've made good strides there. So it's a continued area of focus and we'll look to continue to improve. But I would think of it as more incremental improvement.

Daniel Imbro

Great. Thanks so much for the time. Best of luck.

Operator

Brian Ossenbeck, JPMorgan.

Brian Ossenbeck

Dave, it has been great to work with you even over a shorter period of time than most folks, but really appreciate it and good luck with everything.

David Humphrey

[Oh, good deal].

Brian Ossenbeck

Just wanted to start off with a quick clarification, maybe from Matt, like the 200 to 300 basis points you're talking about here. Is that the actual guide or is that just a benchmark and we'll see where it goes like. Maybe you can more context in terms of like how we should look at that. And then also maybe about the third quarter as well as we're trying to figure out what's normal seasonality and puts some at least benchmarks to start off here?

Matt Beasley

Yeah. So I mean, I would say that's more just some historical context. And like I said, it's probably historical context. That's a little bit more relevant than maybe the historical changes that we saw five or more years ago. And so I wouldn't look at it as a specific guide. But like I said, we've done a deep dive into our revenue mix and our customer trend. And so we feel good about the acceleration that we expect to see as we move through the quarter.

We also, like Seth talked about, continue to advance some significant operational efficiency and productivity efforts on the ABF side. Some of those like the Kansas City, the opening of the new facility in the Kansas City area, which we've seen some significant improvement in productivity on that happened towards the end of the quarter. So we expect to see a full quarter benefit there.

I mean, as you look forward as we move through the year, I mean, you've got to think a little bit about just some of the events that have transpired, particularly over the last year with the Yellow-related impact as you move from the second quarter to the third quarter. I mean I think we still expect acceleration on both of those areas that I talked about, both on the core business level and on the efficiency and productivity level. And as we get closer to the third quarter, we'll provide some more details just on the historical context and what we're seeing.

Brian Ossenbeck

Okay. But it sounds like a similar historical context, might be a good enough starting point for the third quarter or is it going to get a little different because you have all these moving pieces on the core business and the transactional starting to lap out the comp at that point?

Matt Beasley

I mean, I guess I'd just say that the third quarter of last year was just a little bit of an outlier, just given everything that was going on in the market then. So we saw about a 400-basis point improvement from the second quarter to the third quarter of last year. Now we've had the benefit of the capacity coming out of the market and as well with continued progress on the operational efficiency side. But a lot of those measures went into effect as we were moving through the third quarter of last year, we saw the impact there.

Brian Ossenbeck

Okay. One just real quick follow-up. Again, help me think about capacity additions. You got the four coming on from Yellow, but at least the headline tonnage numbers coming down so much in ABS. Does it still makes sense to bring on that level of capacity? Is there going to be a bit of that hiccup at least maybe some gap is you have to wait and to fill this up. Maybe you can walk through that and how the current market fits with the capacity ramp-up plan for the rest of this year? Thanks.

Seth Runser

Yeah, Brian, this is Seth.

We really are trying to position ourselves for that longer-term growth that we talked about in our past. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we have a mature nationwide network and we continue to evaluate where we see growth opportunities or efficiency improvements with our real estate plans. So we've added the doors and we talked about Olathe example already how we saw really great results. I mean double-digit productivity gains. We'll do that same type of exercise and Lithia Springs. That facility opens on June 4.

Those are just some examples what we're doing. We really evaluate our real estate portfolio, looking at where we see the greatest demand opportunities because our pipeline is strong, like we talked about in our opening comments. So we feel like we'll be in good position with our investment there. The four coming on from the Yellow facilities, those are really going to be facility moves from where we're currently out, where we don't have enough capacity. So I view that's going to be another improvement in productivity and also position us for future growth, so.

Judy Mcreynolds

I mean, I -- yeah -- what I like about our plan or what I like about our plan there is just the purposeful nature of it, and there's more than one benefit to what we're doing. It's growth oriented, but it's also efficiency gains and better servicing customers.

Brian Ossenbeck

Understood. Thank you for your time.

Operator

Ben Moore, Deutsche Bank.

Ben Moore

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Dave, congratulations on your retirement.

I wanted just to look a little deeper into the runway for your service improvement related to your yield gains. The decrease in your total daily shipments and tonnage in 1Q due to your price increases in your transactional LTL business and your growth in your core business, is that a direct result of your surplus improvement from your recent 18-month quality and training initiatives and productivity initiatives?

And if so, as you continue to improve your service into 2Q, into 4Q, can we expect more price increases in transactional LTL business, more growth in core business, leading to more of an acceleration in revenue per hundredweight growth in tonnage and shipments decline, but better margins. I'm trying to get a sense of May and June trends for yield tonnage and shipments and also for the rest of 3Q and 4Q and how the runway of your service improvements could drive that?

Christopher Adkins

Yeah, Ben, good morning. This is Christopher.

So I'll comment from a yield perspective. I think Seth (inaudible) commentary from the service side. So really the year-over-year change that you're seeing is like we talked about just a mix change less about some abnormal pricing action that we will be taking our core business and more about. As our core business is growing, we're making room for that business by raising prices on our transactional.

What I see on the transactional business, that business really -- that's from customers that are interacting with us digitally via our website or the TMS platform. So they're really executing at a shipment level. And really, we're offering market-based prices in areas where it makes sense and fills excess capacity in our network. So we're managing that day-to-day really at a shipment level decision.

And our core business is more regular ongoing business as Judy mentioned earlier. It tends to be more productive for us as we have better freight density on pickups and deliveries. So on a move-forward basis, on May, June, probably more similar to April in terms of what we're seeing from a revenue per hundredweight.

And then as you get into July and beyond, you're going to see those year-over-year comps come back down to more normal levels, but based on historical levels and Seth may have some comments on the service side.

Seth Runser

Yeah, I would say that we were able to respond to our customer needs in any environment as an integrated logistics company. So like Christopher stated, as we improve our service, we think that core book of business is going to continue to improve. And we saw that in the fourth quarter as well as the first.

And we've really -- always had a commitment to excellence. We've invested in service quality that team experts I mentioned in my prepared remarks, not only are they improving efficiency, but also everywhere they go, we see service improvements as well. Judy mentioned the consistent business volumes allow us to plan for labor better.

So with that consistency and better labor planning, we're also able to stay on cycle, which improves service to our customers. And it's nice to get some of these external recognitions, Carrier of the Year, multiple different companies have awarded that. And then being the only 10-time winner of the ATA Excellence in Security Award, just a lot of improvements. So we think as we improve our value to our customers, we'll continue to see that growth. And that's really what we're known for in the market.

Ben Moore

Great. Appreciate that.

And maybe just as a follow-up, if I can go back to the OR guy question, that sequential into 2Q improvement of 200 to 300 basis points, which is based on the last four years average. That includes a very difficult 2Q '23 that saw 50 bps of expansion. The pre-COVID average is as high as 500 bps of improvement. Is your guide still based on a very challenging freight environment? And can you discuss the possibility of maybe a better 400 bps of improvement, let's say, if there's more volume inflection or maybe worse flat or only 100 bps of improvement if the freight demand softens.

Matt Beasley

Yeah, Ben so maybe I would just highlight there again. We're just providing some recent historical context. But I think if you go back and look, if you're talking 5 to 10 years ago, the absolute level of operating ratio that we were achieving on the ABF side in the first quarter was higher than the levels that we've achieved in the last few years. And so that impacted the sequential moves that you might have seen historically and is why we felt like that the more recent history was better provide in terms of historical content.

Ben Moore

Great. Thanks. I'll hop back into queue.

Operator

Tom Wadewitz, UBS.

Tom Wadewitz

Yeah, good morning. And David, I also want to add my congratulations to you. You've been doing a great job for a long time and wish you the best in retirement.

David Humphrey

Thanks a lot, Tom.

Tom Wadewitz

Let's see. In terms of the -- I guess two questions. Maybe I can just start with question on the sequential. I know you were talking about it a bit. If we think of absolute tonnes per day in May and June, I think seasonality would imply. You should see some improvement. And then also, I think revenue per shipment, we would expect normal seasonality to see some improvement versus what you've seen in April. Is that right?

Because I think maybe your comments run year over year when you were talking about May and June before, but just trying to figure that out in terms of like what those absolute numbers might look like in terms of normal seasonality or are they just flat in terms of absolute versus April as Thomas?

Christopher Adkins

Tom, it's Christopher.

I think you're right. From an absolute basis, we would expect historically speaking versus second quarter, there would be an uptick in demand from a both tonnage perspective and a revenue per day perspective as customers are shipping more as their business picks up. We did not see that. I think we've discussed that a few times last year just due to -- just been in a freight recession that we've been talking now ongoing for the last many months. So our expectation is that we would see a sequential seasonal uptake from first to second, as you're describing that, that would be different from last year.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. And so you would see that seasonal uptick May and June versus April.

Christopher Adkins

Typically speaking, yes.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. And you're thinking you expect that to be the case this year as well?

Christopher Adkins

Yeah. I mean, historically speaking, that's true. And then just talking to our customers, there's a mixed bag customers are saying demand is still soft for them. And they do have pockets of customers that have a stronger demand than others. But again, just going back historically speaking, that has been true.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay. And then, Judy, what do you think happens on the pricing environment and competitive discipline? It seems like, maybe it's tough to as for as much on rate increases or I -- you would think maybe the pricing environment is stable, but with less than normal seasonality and with the Yellow capacity coming in across other players, maybe with some discipline or maybe coming in gradually. But do you think -- just how do you think that pricing and competitive environment develops?

Judy Mcreynolds

Well, as you know, it's interesting from where we sit because of how we go to market as a logistics company because what we are positioned to be able to do is to say yes to customers and what that really does for us is it puts us in a position where if the customer is more value-based and service-oriented, we perhaps have one answer, it could be a good opportunity to flow through the ABF network or if it's a customer that has more price sensitivity and different challenges in their own business. I mean, that's a customer that we potentially could do well within our managed solution or in our LTL brokerage solution where we access capacity with other LTL providers that perhaps have a different price point than we would at ABF.

And so we're really positioned well to benefit and navigate our way through any of these situations or challenges, which -- that's what we've been positioning for decade here. And it really does make sense. I mean, right now, what customers would tell you is that their priorities are supply chain, reliability, and cost efficiency.

And so as we are interacting with them, we're trying to determine the best solution for them and to fulfill that through the options and the opportunities we have, whether it's our own assets or third-party assets. So I think to answer your question more specifically on the pricing that is involved in the value discussion or the priorities discussion for that customer. So it can be a variety of answers, but one that we can capture and do well with, if the customer is going to be a customer of regularity or value-based or that we can get a sense for how we can do well to fulfill their needs operationally.

Tom Wadewitz

I think I mean, you're characterizing customer behavior. What about competitor behavior?

Judy Mcreynolds

Well, I mean, again, competitor behavior, if it's a customer that were doing our managed solution with. For instance, the competitor behavior would be embedded in the answer that we get when we place the LTL shipment in their network. So we stand to be in a position to really serve customers well, depending on what their needs are and which place they land in our organization.

But what I'll say about our pricing and our philosophy related to what we ran typically through the ABF network is we're very price disciplined. We're very value based. We offer a high level of service. And it's a part of what works well in that network and we stay consistent with that and we have for decades. But we are, I think, understanding more about what the market is providing or giving us as we work through these different answers with managed and LTL brokerage as well.

Tom Wadewitz

Okay, great. Thanks for the time.

Operator

Stephanie Moore, Jefferies.

Stephanie Moore

Hi, good morning. Thank you. And I guess just to echo what everyone else is saying, David, congratulations. I know we will all miss you. So but congratulations. Very well deserved.

David Humphrey

Thanks a lot, Stephanie.

Stephanie Moore

Maybe going back to a prior question on just service here.

I wanted to -- I appreciate citing the on-time performance and some of the other metrics that you provided in the deck and noted today. I think if we look at what many of us view from a third-party service provider. I think it showed some movement in 2023. Clearly, 2023 was an abnormal year for the LTL environment in general.

So maybe if you could just comment a little bit on what you think drove some of that movement, maybe a little bit lower than you had been in the past and areas where you might address what might be a measure to that survey when clearly there are some good positives on the other side of it, too. So maybe just any additional color would be helpful. Thanks.

Dennis Anderson

Hi, Stephanie, it's Dennis.

Certainly, understand the movement that you're talking about in the third-party view things. And last year certainly was not the result that we would have hoped for externally from that perspective. But when we look at what's going on to improve the service levels, I mean Seth has talked about this morning, just the investment that's going into the network, the work that's going on from a service quality in compliance perspective, it's significant gain that we see there in that asset base network in terms of service, especially since those survey results from last year.

And so we're working on those optimization projects. We talked about in that asset base network. Certainly, customer communication enhancements. I mean, we rolled out at the beginning of this year, more visibility for our customers online than being able to see free pickup for instance. What's going on with their shipments. So that visibility is one of those things.

So we take that customer feedback and we turn that into what we needed to go improve. And so we've been working on the things that we've been hearing from customers to improve that service. And so we're confident in what we're seeing in some of these awards. And then just on-time performance that you mentioned. And certainly there's a slide in our deck from today that just talks about some of that feedback that we've received some of the initiatives we've been working on to improve that service as well.

Stephanie Moore

Got it. No, that's helpful.

And then maybe just as a follow-up. I think we're obviously very much focused on in the near term and what's been a worst freight environment that we've expected here. But I'd love to get your thoughts in terms of how you're positioned when this rate cycle eventually turns. You've talked a lot about capacity investments and expansion there, which I think positions you very well. But maybe from a labor or equipment, some of these other aspects that you feel like your -- how you're positioned today in terms of the ability to react once freight starts to move in our direction a little bit.

Seth Runser

Yeah, Stephanie, this is Seth.

I feel like from a labor standpoint, we're positioned really well. We're able to flex our labor up and down with some of those tools we invested in, and we have good visibility and what we even need six months from now based off the demand with those predictive analytics tools that we've invested in. So I feel good from a labor standpoint with the new contract. Our starting wage is in a better spot, more market competitive, and we just see a lower turnover rate with our employees as I look at just industry stats, we have some of the leading industry stats on turnover.

So we have experienced people who know our customers, freight, so feel good from a labor standpoint. Our equipment, we've continued to invest in the fleet. In my opening comments, I said we had one of the newest fleets on the road. We have more equipment coming on. That's starting to be delivered as we speak. So we feel like we're pretty good there. We can hold onto some of the older stuff. If we see demand come on or we can optimize and get rid of those high-cost units. And we've been doing a good balance as we move through this year.

And then really from real estate, we've been executing on that long-term plan since 2021. We've added capacity in strategic markets where we see growth or productivity improvements. And we're also seeing service improvements in the Olathe example. So I feel like we're positioned well across the board. And really when I think about capacity of all the things I just mentioned, it also comes down to efficiency. And you saw in our actual presentation, we're seeing some of the best efficiency numbers in three years because of our investment. So feel pretty good. The more efficient you are, the more capacity you have for growth, so.

Stephanie Moore

Thank you so much.

Operator

Jeff Kauffman, Vertical Research Partners.

Jeff Kauffman

Thank you very much. David, hey, man. Wishing you all the best in retirement. I may have to sneak down there and make sure Amy understands Calico County. Would be (multiple speakers)

David Humphrey

(laughter) We can do that, we can do that.

Jeff Kauffman

Awesome. Well, you are one of the best. I will miss working with you. So congratulations.

David Humphrey

Thanks, Jeff.

Jeff Kauffman

You welcome.

I'd like to turn to the expense side, and I'd like to focus a little bit on labor costs. On a year-on-year basis, it was only up 3%. But if I look at it as a percent of revenue, it's up almost 400 basis points. If I look at it on a per pound basis, it's up almost 25%. I know some of that's tonnage being down the way it is.

Could you help us understand the labor cost increase. How much of that was increase in cost per person versus may be employment change and productivity?

And then as we turn the page on the first year of the new contract, how does that labor cost inflation in year one compare to year two?

Seth Runser

Yeah, I'll answer that question, Jeff. This is Seth.

So when you look at our contract in year one, we had about a 13% increase in wages on year one and then 7% increase in [HWP] cost. As we lap that and get into July, our wages will go up about 2.5% and then HWP will be in August at about 2.9%. So we get a lot more normalized rates, not just for the second year, but also every year moving forward. We had to get over that first-year headwinds.

So we did a lot of productivity things like reducing some of our external resources like Cartage, PT, rail, rentals, things like that. So the cost increase that we dealt within the first quarter was about $29 million from the contract, and we were able to pretty much wipe that out with the efficiency improvements that we saw. So we're going to continue to do that.

What you saw in the third quarter, fourth quarter. And now first, you'll see that continue throughout the year. We have a lot of optimization projects in our pipeline. So we feel like just a lot of things in pilot right now, like city route optimization in the next two phases and then rolling out the different stock software and labor tools. We feel like we're going to continue to optimize our cost structure while being positioned for future growth.

Jeff Kauffman

So to take 10 steps back, if your renewal rate on contracts is about 5%, 5.5%, and I'm not trying to balance this transactional versus contract mix issue here. And your labor costs go from consuming 600 basis points of revenue to 100 basis points of revenue. We should see a pretty meaningful margin flow through to the LTL business would be the idea, correct?

Judy Mcreynolds

Yes, we would (multiple speakers) --

Matt Beasley

Yeah, if I say those are the same trends (multiple speakers)--

Jeff Kauffman

I'm not a math genius, but I am just trying to put some numbers together.

Wonderful. Well, congratulations. I know there's a lot of moving parts, so it's tough to see what's going on here, but the LTL results look great.

And David, I wish (technical difficulty)

Matt Beasley

Thanks a lot, Jeff.

David Humphrey

We've got a couple of more. We may go over a few minutes, but we'll try to get a couple of more in real quick.

Operator

Bruce Chan, Stifel.

Andrew Baxter

Hi, good morning. Everyone. This is Andrew on for Bruce. We also want to echo the comments to you, Dave. Congratulations.

So I just wanted to --

David Humphrey

Thanks, Andrew.

Andrew Baxter

-- we are -- yes, no problem. So we're in an environment here where the number three player has exited. In our opinion, manufacturing is at least stable and recovering and consumer demand seems to be still okay. So we're wondering what the disconnect with the continued decline in volume over what should be an easier comp from last year in 1Q and especially in 2Q. What levers do you guys have to be able to drive some volume into the network? Thank you.

Judy Mcreynolds

I'll take a shot at that. I mean, I feel like that the move on the manufacturing PMI, which is an indicator for us, was modest after 16 months of decline. And what we've seen over time is that when that moves typically for four to six months before we see the impact of it. So that's one piece of information.

And then the other that I would consider is just the state of excess capacity on the full load side. I mean, I think that that's had an impact on the heavier LTL shipments. And we don't know to what degree, but we do have examples that we've handled ourselves in our managed group where we've done some mode shifting for the benefit of the customer's cost efficiency. So I think those are two factors that are an issue here whenever you're looking at weight per shipment levels and perhaps thinking about it going forward?

Matt Beasley

And I'd just say -- Andrew, this is Matt. And I'd just say the year-over-year comparisons are a big part of that too, is just our focus on the optimization of mix for a better productivity and a better profit outcome.

Operator

Jason Seidl, TD Cowen.

Jason Seidl

I wanted to follow up a little bit because we're getting some questions on truckload and maybe that business stealing some LTL freight. One of your competitors says, they don't think it's that much, but I did speak to TMS providers saying that they are seeing LTL consolidation pickup. I was wondering if you're seeing some of that in your business and how much do you think truckload has stolen away and maybe how much Yellow Freight went over to the truckload sector? And then also, once we do get that eventual recovery in the truckload marketplace, do you think that just pricing is going to fix that, that will flow back to the natural owners of that LTL freight?

Steven Leonard

Yeah, hey, Jason, this is Steven.

One thing that we are -- I mean, we do see some of the shifts that you're describing. It's difficult to tell how much. But just in -- from an anecdotal perspective, we are seeing opportunities to optimize for customers and a lot of that is created because of the pricing in truckload. You can find lanes and different models that customer supply chain will model out just an improvement in efficiency if you shift a portion of that to truckload. And so we've seen that play out. So we know that's happening some, it's difficult to tell how much.

But history tells us too capacity tightens in truckload. Some of these shipments will ship back to LTL. We'll see that play out. The great news for us, and we're positioned to benefit from all of that. When we sit down with the customer, we have all of those things at play and it allows us to say, yes, in a way that is really unique for us. And so we really like that position and we're like everyone else. We're looking forward to a better balance in the market and an increase in demand and we think we'll benefit.

Jason Seidl

So just to summarize, you've seen a little, but you don't think it's significant.

Steven Leonard

Yeah. I mean, I wouldn't say it's significant, but we have seen it. But again, I'll just reiterate it is difficult to tell how much of that's going on.

Jason Seidl

Fair enough. Appreciate the follow-up.

David Humphrey

Thanks. Hi, Dennis. We've got one more follow-up. We'll try to get one in real quick, and then we'll cut it off after that.

Operator

Ken Hoexter, Bank of America.

Ken Hoexter

Hey, great. Thanks for squeezing me in, Dave.

Just some clarifications. I have been getting some questions. They want to understand is the core picking up in April was that the commentary or is it still down on the tonnage? It's just the mixes -- I just wanted to understand the commentary on the core.

Matt Beasley

Yeah, Ken, it's Matt.

So we provided -- if you look in the 8-K, we provided some commentary on the April trends in core. And so what we were seeing on a shipment level for core, we see that up 13% in April. And on a tonnage basis, we see it up 9%. So definitely continuing to see growth there.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. I just wanted to clarify that.

And then the renewals were up 5.3%, versus 5.6% last quarter. I just want to understand, Judy, does that mean we're seeing a decelerating pricing environment? Or is there anything commentary you want to give on what we're seeing on the pricing side?

Judy Mcreynolds

I wouldn't say so. I mean that is -- I think you know, it's just a representative figure related to the renewals that we did for a given quarter. And so the mix of customers that's involved with that could drive that answer but 5% is -- 5.3% is still solid, and we're comfortable with that.

Ken Hoexter

And then just on the core going back to that for a second, is there a sequential commentary as well? I know you just gave the year over year, but anything sequential on the core, March to April?

Judy Mcreynolds

Well in the first quarter, core shipments were up 12% and then you're seeing at the year over -- and that's a year over year and then in April, up 13%. So it's pretty consistent, I'd say.

Ken Hoexter

Okay, so consistent from March to April on the core?

Judy Mcreynolds

Yeah, I'm looking at a Q1 number, but yeah, I imagine it is. I think it's been in that low-teens since in the last few months, in the low-teens.

Ken Hoexter

Awesome, appreciate you extend the call a minute. Thanks, guys.

Operator

David Humphrey

All right. Well, listen, I think that (multiple speakers) oh, Dennis, thanks a lot. I'm going to just close it out since we're running a little late, but appreciate everybody joining us today. And that concludes our call. Thanks a lot.

