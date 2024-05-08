PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Production Increase: Q4 to Q1 production increased sixfold.

Operational Efficiency: Improved, with ongoing enhancements expected post-outage.

Product Quality: High during stable operations; challenges with consistency due to reliability issues.

Outage Projects: Over 100 projects executed, aimed at improving reliability and operational issues.

Commercial Progress: Advanced trials, moving towards final product acceptance.

Financial Liquidity: $25 million in unrestricted cash at the end of Q1 2024.

Additional Liquidity: Agreement for the sale of bonds bringing in $30 million.

Revenue Bonds: Sold at $800 per $1,000 notional value.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) demonstrated a six-fold increase in production from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, showing substantial operational progress.

The company successfully implemented over 100 projects during the outage to improve plant reliability and efficiency.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has made significant strides in removing contaminants from feedstock, enhancing product quality and consistency.

The company secured $30 million in new cash through the sale of bonds, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in its technology and future prospects.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is exploring new market opportunities in film and fiber, which are traditionally underserved by recycled products, potentially expanding its market reach.

Negative Points

During Q1 2024, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) faced challenges with cross-contamination of products, which affected product quality and consistency.

The company extended its plant outage longer than initially planned due to unexpected issues, indicating potential underlying operational challenges.

There were operational headaches and reliability issues that slowed down production and required additional unplanned maintenance and fixes.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is still in the process of ramping up to full production, with ongoing adjustments and learning curves impacting operational efficiency.

The company's financial expenditures remain high, with significant monthly cash outlays, which could impact its long-term financial stability without sustained improvements in production and sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Morning, Dustin. Dustin, obviously, super busy quarter for you guys. Really appreciated the Ironton showcase. Obviously, rightly so, the focus right now is on improving operations, fixing all the stuff that you guys are fixing. But my question is more about, as you're sort of coming up the learning curve, just the communication side with the street. What are you guys thinking in terms of more consistency with regards to how you communicate with the street? A: (Dustin Olson - CEO, Director) Thanks, Hassan. Appreciate the question. If you think about the timeline of Q1 for us, it's only been a few short weeks since we had the Ironton showcase. And so we had two, let's say, big communications to the market during Q1, both with the first -- the fourth quarter review, and then shortly after that, the Ironton showcase, and then we roll right into the outage. And so for us, we had expected to do sub-communication following the outage, but the timing between this review and the outage in was too short. So what you can expect going, forward is that we will do more periodic updates to the market over the course of Q2.

Q: Sticking with the CP2 questions. I'm looking at slide number 6, the way I understand your commentary and I'm looking at the slide, you made some improvement for the removal CP2 to amount of 10,000 to 20,000 pounds a day, right? That is enough that you can run the system. You may have to include low-CP2 feedstock materials to optimize it. But it also appears that later this summer or Q2, you can make additional improvements to remove a higher amount of CP2, which I would assume it reduces the need, maybe not eliminate, but reduces that need for lower-CP2 feedstocks as well. Am I looking at that correctly? A: (Dustin Olson - CEO, Director) Yeah, Gerry, I think it's a good line of questions. And let's do some math on CP2, just to hit the basic volumes and the potential here. So if we purchase a feedstock that has 10% CP2 and we're able to remove 5,000 pounds per day, that means you can see 50,000 pounds per day of feed. And that's about, I don't know, 20% capacity, 15% to 20% capacity. If you're able to remove 20,000 pounds per day of feed, then that would -- and it's a 10% co-product 2 stream, then you would be able to feed effectively 200,000 pounds per day of feed, okay? Now, look, we're not giving guidance on where we will be exactly on the feeds because the feed concentration for CP2 moves around. It can be anywhere from as low as 2% to as high as 15% on the feedstocks, okay?

Q: Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my questions this morning. First one, just when you think about the post-fix plan, is there a long-term solution for CPT that's still -- CPT2 that's still supposed to be implemented? And what kind of timeline is that on? A: (Dustin Olson - CEO, Director) Yeah. So that's a good question. Let's maybe kind of go back to what we said previously, and let's say, reset the stage there. We originally could manually remove 3,000 to 5,000 pounds per day of products, okay? And we told the market that we have a solution in mind that we will implement during the course of Q2, but we were not more descriptive on the timing than that, okay? That project is still in play. That project is executable over the course of May if we choose to do it.

Q: Appreciate you taking the time. Most of my questions were asked, but maybe if you could just give a bit more color on the cross contamination that you would experience. Was this just a mixing of, say, three or five rated resins with lower quality when you were loading everything up? Or how did that come about? A: (Dustin Olson - CEO, Director) Yeah. I mean that's right, Thomas. Basically, as we were learning how to operate the facility, to be honest with you, we had a lot of challenges with the final product valve, that transfer valve. I mean, that product transfer valve forced us into semicontinuous operations because the valve was oversized not working properly. And so that meant that we had to have the final product extruder, up and down a lot. And as you do that, you do a lot of things that are -- you make life more challenging that needs to be. So in some cases, we had reliability issues with additive packages to where not all products were made with additive. And in some cases, we were who were on one feedstock moving into one silo. And as we were transitioning to another feedstock, we didn't move out of that silo quickly enough in order to minimize the cross-contamination.

Q: Hey. So I'll just sneak a few in her at the end. I'm just curious on any detail you can give on interest in of those bonds and your ability to resell those bonds to give you a little bit longer runway. And then also would love details on the warrants if you're able to provide those pricing terms, et cetera. A: (Jaime Vasquez - CFO) Yeah. On the revenue bonds, I have to -- based on discussions we've had, we know Ironton has to run for a period of time. We do think there is an interest in it. We've got ongoing discussions. So my personal view is that if we can get Ironton to run for a couple of months, we'll have opportunities to sell additional bonds. With respect to the warrants, the warrants the detail I can provide, I mean, they extend to December of 2030, they have a strike price at $11.50, and there is basically at fair market value of those warrants.

