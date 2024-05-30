Publix just opened 13 new stores — and two more are on the way. Here’s where and when

Publix is continuing to expand, opening 13 new supermarkets March to May this year.

And more are coming.

The Lakeland-based chain says it will open two grocery stores in June, one in Apollo Beach near Tampa on June 13 and another in Milledgeville, Georgia, on June 26.

Both will be typical stores in typical locations, in suburban strip shopping centers.

One of the most intriguing future Publix supermarkets is rising along the Intracoastal on A1A in Hollywood. The waterfront supermarket has not released details on an opening date.

Supermarkets have been on an expansion kick going back to last year:

▪ Publix opened 33 stores, including nine replacements between January and September, according to industry tracker Grocery Dive. The chain has more than 800 locations in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

▪ Jacksonville-based Winn-Dixie, Publix’s longtime chief traditional rival in the state, has about 450 stores.

▪ Aldi, a rapidly growing discount grocer, has more than 215 in the state.

At the same time last year, discount grocer Aldi announced it would be acquiring Winn-Dixie. That deal was finalized in March. The repercussions — how many of those Winn-Dixies will convert to the Aldi brand, for instance — will be announced later this year, Aldi said.

In January and February this year, Publix opened five stores, including one of the biggest in its entire roster of 1,373 markets in eight southeastern states. The Key Largo Publix opened with 64,000 square feet, spokeswoman Hannah Herring told the Miami Herald on opening day on Feb. 15. That Publix, at the Tradewinds Plaza off the Overseas Highway, replaced a 48,000-square-foot-store that had opened a few doors down in 1989 — the year Taylor Swift was born.

READ MORE: A ginormous Publix just opened in the Florida Keys. Take a look inside the new store

In March, Publix opened three stores in Florida — two in Orlando and one in Parrish. In April, the chain opened Florida locations in Melbourne, Estero, Oviedo, Wellington, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.

Story continues

Now come the June additions

Publix stores opening in June

The bakery center at a new Publix that opened in Homestead at the Valencia Center on April 4, 2024.





▪ Apollo Beach: The Shops at Big Bend, 7064 Waterset Blvd., 46,791 square feet, pharmacy, liquor store.

▪ Milledgeville, Georgia: Lakeside Commons, 2775 N Colombia St., 48,387 square feet, pharmacy.

Most recent opening in Miami-Dade

The new Tradewinds Plaza Publix at 101499 Overseas Hwy. opened on Feb. 15, 2024. The 64,080-square-foot location replaced an older, smaller Publix in that mall and moved into a space once occupied by a KMart.

Where is it: The new 39,600-square-foot Publix in Homestead at Valencia Center, 1220 E. Palm Dr., opened at 7 a.m. April 4.

What’s inside: Along with the usual dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments, the Homestead Publix has a full-service bakery and deli. There’s a full-service pharmacy at this Publix. Adjacent to the new location is a Publix Liquors offering wine and spirits.

Store hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Pharmacy hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.