Protocol Village: Biconomy's 'Delegated Authorization Network' for AI Agents Relies on EigenLayer

June 11: Biconomy, a Web3 infrastructure company, launched a new "Delegated Authorization Network," or DAN, "enabling the safe delegation of on-chain activities to AI agents," according to the team. A press release added: "Biconomy DAN operates by granting AI projects approved access to user's 'Delegated Auth' keys stored on an EigenLayer AVS (Actively Validated Services), ensuring true autonomy without compromising on security. To integrate DAN into an AI agent, projects need to use key storage on DAN, an EigenLayer AVS, and program user-defined permissions for those keys using the DAN SDK. Biconomy has collaborated with Silence Labs for the development and launch of DAN." A blog post is here.

Schematic of Biconomy's 'Delegated Authorization Network' (Biconomy)

Ava Protocol Raises $10M for EigenLayer AVS for 'Private Autonomous Transactions'

June 11: Ava Protocol, formerly OAK Network, secured $10 million in seed funding ($5.5 million initial and $4.5M seed+ rounds) to develop its Eigenlayer AVS for private autonomous transactions on Ethereum, according to the team: "Investors include Electric Capital, Taisu Ventures and Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal. The funding supports core Web3 infrastructure, enabling cross-chain smart contract automation for applications like limit orders on decentralized exchanges. Over 10,000 wallets use its testnet with 1,000+ daily transactions. With 30+ partners, including Polkadot and Moonbeam, Ava aims to simplify Web3 application deployment."

Covalent Says Arthur Hayes to Advise on Development of 'Ethereum Wayback Machine'

June 11: Covalent, provider of a decentralized network for indexing blockchain data, announced that BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes has been named as a new strategic advisor. Hayes, who currently serves as chief investment officer of Maelstrom, "will be leading the development of the Ethereum Wayback Machine, ensuring that all Ethereum and EVM rollup data will shape AI with a preformat and verifiably secure pipeline," according to the team. "This partnership will further secure Ethereum’s historical data preservation, ensuring accessibility and transparency to the ecosystem’s full history."

Story continues

Overlai, Blockchain Project for Image Verification, Launches Mobile App, Adobe Plugin on Aptos

June 11: Overlai, a blockchain project for image verification co-founded by photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, announced the beta launch of its mobile app and Adobe Plugin on Aptos. according to the team: "After validating a picture in Overlai – a process that can be completed in just a few clicks – creators can upload the asset to any digital medium and retain full ownership. No matter how much the photo is screenshotted, compressed, or converted, Overlai’s invisible watermark with a creator’s credentials, securely stored on the Aptos blockchain, stays intact – answering a pressing need amid the rise of generative AI." {{APT}}

Vana, Network for User-Owned Data, Releases Satori Testnet

June 11: Vana, a network for user-owned data, released its Satori testnet. "Users can now mine and contribute to the network by exporting their data from platforms, leveraging data rights to sidestep big tech's walled gardens. Proof-of-contribution ensures data quality by rewarding users proportionally to their data's impact on AI model performance," according to a blog post.

Core, EVM-Compatible L1 Aligned With Bitcoin, Launches Hackathon

June 11: Core, an Ethereum-compatible layer-1 blockchain project that relies on Bitcoin for its security setup, "is launching the BTCfi Summer Hackathon, a 12-week event designed to ignite innovation in the Bitcoin economy," according to the team: "There are prizes for the top three positions ranging from a $5,000 - $15,000 grant, access to Defi workshops, social media highlights, a feature in the BTCfi ecosystem newsletter and more. The hackthon launched June 6 and the winners will be announced Aug. 19."

SubQuery Network, for Decentralized Indexers, Launches RPCs for Polkadot, Kusama

June 11: SubQuery Network, a distributed network of decentralized indexers and RPC providers, is launching the first decentralized RPCs for Polkadot and Kusama, according to the team: "The Polkadot RPCs that have been deployed for the Polkadot relay chain and Kusama are operated by more than 30 independent node operators."

ADVERTISEMENT

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.

Wormhole Opens W Staking

June 10: Wormhole, the blockchain interoperability protocol, will allow holders of its W token to stake with the Tally Governance Portal, "allowing the opportunity to participate in governance and influence the future direction of the Wormhole DAO and platform," according to the team." The update marks "a significant step toward decentralizing Wormhole through MultiGov, an industry-first multichain governance system for DAOs on Solana, Ethereum mainnet, and EVM L2s," Wormhole said in a statement. "The Wormhole DAO will be the first to adopt MultiGov, enabling W holders to create, vote on, and execute governance proposals on any supported chain."















