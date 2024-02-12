Printworks set for 2026 reopening after planning application filed

The Printworks venue in Rotherhithe that became one of London’s most iconic nightclubs is to reopen in 2026 as a permanent live music and arts centre, according to a new planning application (printworks Luke Dyson)

The Printworks venue in Rotherhithe that became one of London’s most iconic nightclubs is to reopen in 2026 as a permanent live music and arts centre, according to a new planning application.

The former press halls building known as Harmsworth Quays — where the Evening Standard was once printed — was originally expected to be demolished as part of plans for the regeneration of the Docklands area around Canada Water.

However, the temporary conversion of the cavernous former printing halls into a nightspot in 2017 proved hugely successful, attracting more than 2.5 million visitors over six years, before closing last summer and earning it the reputation as “the saviour London clubbing desperately needed.”

Now developers British Land and AustralianSuper have submitted a new planning application that will see half of the building turned into cultural spaces and the other half into offices. The development will allow concerts, art exhibitions and corporate events to continue to be hosted at Printworks.

There will also be new rooftop terrace space for performances, rehearsals, product launches or curated talks; a smaller performance space called The Inkwells, and new conference and corporate hospitality suites.

The other half of the building will be dedicated to workspace and retail and known as The Grand Press.

Emma Cariaga, joint head of Canada Water at British Land, said: “We want to deliver a permanent world-class cultural venue at Printworks that builds on its globally acclaimed legacy. Combining the best of the capital’s culture with next generation workspace at The Grand Press will create an unrivalled destination, which generations will benefit from for years to come.

“Printworks had a tremendous impact on the UK’s cultural landscape, and its popularity over the past six years has demonstrated how important this venue is to Londoners and visitors.”