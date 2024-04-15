PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric sold Crotonville, a training ground for its managers, for $22 million to an entity made up of real-estate investors and family offices.

- Samsung Electronics has overtaken Apple as the top smartphone provider in the first quarter, while Chinese companies took a bigger slice of the global market.

- Global buyout firm CVC Capital Partners is set to kick off a planned Amsterdam share sale, targeting a valuation of up to $16 billion in the latest sign of a pickup in initial public offerings.

- BNP Paribas is buying Fosun International's 9% shareholding in Belgium insurer Ageas through its insurance subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif for 730 million euros ($777.89 million).

- The US Justice Department is under growing pressure to reach a plea deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, after the government of Australia asked the U.S. if it could reach a felony plea deal with Assange that could result in his return home.

($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)