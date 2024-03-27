Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 27

Reuters
·1 min read

March 27 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson is in talks to acquire the medical-device maker Shockwave Medical and a deal could be completed in the coming weeks.

- Wearable-camera maker GoPro said it is putting in place a restructuring plan that includes a global workforce cut of about 4% and reducing its office space to save on operating costs.

- NBC News cut ties with Ronna McDaniel mere days after it hired the former Republican National Committee chairwoman as a contributor, a dramatic about-face that followed a very public rebuke from some of its biggest stars.

- Tesla is stepping up promotion of the driver-assistance technology it calls "Full Self-Driving Capability," seeking to expand use of the controversial software feature as it confronts the prospect of lower sales growth this year.

- U.S. President Biden's administration will enlarge a list of companies under an import ban because of their alleged ties to forced labor in China, an official said, a move that would intensify pressure on some corporate supply chains.

- U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal charges against KuCoin and two of its founders, accusing the global cryptocurrency exchange of violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)