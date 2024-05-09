PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- John Wood Group has rejected a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) takeover bid from a smaller rival, Sidara, saying it "fundamentally undervalued" the engineering consultancy.

- Oxford Cannabinoid, a drugs company developing cannabis-based medicines, is to delist from the London stock market, blaming turbulent UK markets for exerting "continuous, irrational and regressive pressure" on its share price.

The Guardian

- British Gas owner Centrica's boss Chris O' Shea has called for households to face mandatory smart meter installations weeks after government figures showed that almost 4 million meters are not working.

- James Watt, the co-founder and chief executive of BrewDog , is to step down after 17 years at the helm of the Scottish brewer and bar chain, and will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer, James Arrow.

The Telegraph

- The British online car retailer Cazoo is on the brink of insolvency after failing to secure emergency funding and has filed a notice that it intends to appoint administrators at the High Court.

- A treasure hunting company Argentum Exploration backed by hedge fund billionaire Paul Marshall has lost a legal battle over more than 2,000 silver bars recovered from a World War II shipwreck.

Sky News

- Billionaire Mike Ashley's Frasers Group is closing in on a deal to become the new British partner of struggling fashion chain Ted Baker.

- TSB, the UK banking arm of Spain's Sabadell, is seeking 250 job cuts and 36 branch closures.

The Independent

- British Conservative lawmaker Natalie Elphicke said she had defected to the opposition Labour Party, becoming the second Conservative to do so in the last two weeks. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)